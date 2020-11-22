Charles (Charlie) Reed of Collierville, TN. passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the age of 80. After several months of declining health, Charlie died peacefully surrounded by his family. Charlie was born in Springfield, OH. on July 7, 1940 to Kenneth and Elizabeth Reed. Charlie served in the U.S Air Force and upon returning he met his beautiful bride and wife of 59 years, Bonnie Hannah and they were married in Springfield, Ohio. Charlie and Bonnie moved to New Albany, MS. in 2004 where they were members of the Glenfield Baptist church. They relocated to Collierville, TN. In 2018. Charlie is survived by his wife, Bonnie; son, Chuck Reed; daughter, Denise Fisher; grandchildren, Lindsay Hobbs, Jeff Wooten, Jessica Reed, Kelli Frayser; 4 great grandsons, 2 great granddaughters, brother, William; sister, Sonja Newell; close friends Jean and Ed Day. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, son Scott Eric and younger brothers, Jay Reed, Daryl Best; sister, Sondra Lewis. Tuesday,11/23 10:00 10:00 2:00 2:00
