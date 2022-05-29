Janice Marie Robinson, 71, went to her heavenly home Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born October 14, 1950, to Roy and Vara Bond. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Robinson was employed as a surgical technician with Baptist Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church whose Christian faith aided her in a near decade-long battle with cancer. Energetic and jovial, Janice was never one to stay in one place for long. She enjoyed taking trips with her sisters and friends, entertaining her grandchildren, and making a welcoming home at every holiday. Visitation and funeral services for Mrs. Robinson will be held at United Funeral Service in New Albany on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, with visitation from 10:00 to 1 p.m., and the funeral service immediately following. She is survived by her two sons, Brian and Brad Raines, and their wives, Jessica and Mandy, three grandchildren, Dakota Raines, Savannah Raines, and John Michael Raines, and two sisters, Joan Little and Martha Moody. She is preceded in death by her husband, Benny Robinson, her parents, her brothers, Sam and Roy Lynn Bond and her sister, Flossie Ann Bond. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
