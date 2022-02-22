Charlene (Candy) Dyson Rogers, of New Albany, MS passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Fredericksburg, VA. She was born November 5, 1926 to Myrtle Gafford and John Dyson, in the Village of Pinedale in Union County, MS, the oldest of four children. She was a native of Memphis, TN, Olive Branch, MS, where she lived over 20 years with her late husband Aaron Rogers, and New Albany, MS, prior to living in Fredericksburg, VA with her son, Ronald Duncan and his family. As a Single Mom she had to work two or three jobs to support her family. She instilled an excellent and loyal work ethic to her children based on her moral values and Christian faith. Charlene retired from the Shelby County Government in Memphis, then worked at Mid-America Apartment Communities Corporate Office in Memphis until age 82. She and Aaron were avid dance enthusiasts and enjoyed many Saturday Tea Dances in Memphis. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, John and Myrtle Dyson, her husband, Aaron Rogers, sisters Lywonea Kelley, and Peggy Teague, and daughters Yonette Duncan and Francene Duncan Vornberger. She is survived by her son Ronald Duncan (Theresa), her brother Johnny Dyson (Brenda), and grandchildren Melissa Duncan and John Duncan. A Celebration of Charlene's life will be held at 12:00 pm Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the Fellowship Hall next to Ingomar Methodist Church, 1110 County Road 90, New Albany, MS 38652, Inquiries can be sent to ronmrct777@gmail.com or call (540) 847-3742.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.