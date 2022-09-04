Purchase Access

Allene Williams Rowin Hubbard was born in Itawamba County on March 1, 1934, and passes away at Maddox House Dementia Home in Hernando, MS on September 4, 2022. She was delivered at home by her father, as the doctor did not make it in time. She was one of 12 children born to Pearlie Waddle Williams and Forrest Williams. She graduated IAHS in Fulton and attended both Itawamba Junior College and Northeast MS Junior College, earning two nursing degrees. She worked as an RN for over 30 years. She was a former member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in New Albany and a current member of Carriage Hills Baptist Church in Southaven. Services will be 12:00 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home with Dr. Don Baggett and Steve McKinney officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday in the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at Itawamba Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Daniel) Lackey of Hernando; step-sons: George (Debbie) Hubbard of Hernando and Johnny (Cindy) Hubbard of Flowood, MS; sister, Virginia (Billy) Sheffield; brother, James L. (Carol) Williams; host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, both husbands: Roy C. Rowin and Max Hubbard; 9 siblings. Pallbearers will be Steve McKinney, Bill Sheffield, Scotty Sheffield, Mark Warren, Jason Williams, Mark Williams. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

