Bobbye Faye Speck, 89, went to her heavenly home Sunday, January 17, 2021. She was born August 6, 1931 to Robert "Bob" Pernell and Sallie Belle Bishop Pernell. Mrs. Speck loved her family dearly. Mrs. Speck enjoyed working in her flowers, gardening, and canning. She was so loved and will be missed. A drive through visitation for Mrs. Speck will be held on Tuesday January 19, 2021 at United Funeral Service from 12 noon till 2pm. Services will start at 2pm. Bro Randy Kolb will be officiating. Burial will be at Bethlehem Methodist Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by one daughter, Janice Dillard (Charlie); two sons, Glen Speck (Gail),and Keith Speck (Wendy), and one brother Jimmy Pernell (Nancy), Eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren, and two daughter-in-law's, Anita Speck, and Sherry Speck. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Hamblin Speck, two sons, Jerry Speck, and Tony Speck. Pallbearers will include; Shane Galloway, Chris Cook, Adam Speck, Will Speck, and Sid Beasley. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
