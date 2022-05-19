Myrtle-Charlotte Ann Speck, 63, departed this life suddenly on Thursday, May 19, 2022 due to an automobile accident. She was born December 28, 1958 to the late Amos Holloway and Eula Bea Chism Prather. She worked at Homecare Hospice as a nurse's aid for many years taking care of many families and people, which she loved with a passion. Mrs. Charlotte was a beautiful soul, with so much love to give. She was known as "Mamaw Charlotte" to so many children. She has a love for cooking, but not near as big as the love she had for her family. She will be so greatly missed by all that knew her, and to know her, was to love her. She was a member of Victory Life Center. Services for Mrs. Speck will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:00pm at Victory Life Center with Bro. Mark Bishop officiating. Visitation will be Saturday May 21, 2022 at United Funeral Service from 5pm till 8pm, and a one-hour visitation before the service from 1:00pm till 2:00pm at Victory Life Center on Sunday. Those who will continue to share her memories are her husband, Gary Speck, one daughter, Cheryl Ann Sanders (Ben), two sons David Lee Robertson (Pam), and Justin Charles Speck (Leann), one brother, Harvey Prather "Bud"; six grandchildren, Eli Speck , Kyle Robertson, Caroline Sanders, Emma Speck, Cooper Sanders, Emmory Speck; and one great-grandchild, and a very special friend, who was more like a sister, Helen Turner. She is preceded in death by her parents. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
