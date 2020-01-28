SOUTHAVEN -- Marlyn Speck, 73, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Twin Oaks Funeral Home.

