Rev. Charles L. Stubblefield, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Church Street Manor in Ecru. He was born April 19, 1926 to DeWitt and Mattie Weaver Stubblefield. Charles was a graduate of Ingomar High School and later obtained a Master's of Divinity from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He was an active Baptist Minister for 60 years, serving as Pastor, Interim Pastor and Director of Missions during his service. Charles served on the Executive Committee of the MS Baptist Convention Board, the Lion's Club, PTA, Woodmen of the World, New Albany American Legion and the "Ecru Good Timers". He was also a WWII Navy Veteran, where he served on the USS San Diego as a radio operator. Charles enjoyed gardening, woodworking, reading and calligraphy. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Ecru Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Lassett, Rev. Tom Sumrall and Rev. Terry Cutrer officiating, burial will follow in the Ecru Cemetery. The family has entrusted Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with the arrangements. Survivors include his children, Beverly Ann Stubblefield (Burt Kemp) of Ecru, Betty Jean Short (Billy) of Ingomar and Charlie R. Stubblefield (Lecia) of Ingomar; five grandchildren, John Short (Breck), Beth Norton (Sonny), Chad Stubblefield (Ashley), Cody Stubblefield (Emilee) and Collin Stubblefield (Alyssa); and eight great-grandchildren, Ryder Short, Kelby Short, Samuel Norton, Iva Grace Norton, Charles Case Stubblefield, Sadie Stubblefield, Ray Stubblefield and Lyla Stubblefield. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marie Hall Stubblefield, three sisters and one brother. Pallbearers will be Chad, Cody and Collin Stubblefield, Billy and John Short, Sonny Norton and Burt Kemp. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Friday and from 1 to 2 PM Saturday. The visitation will be at Ecru Baptist Church. Memorials may be sent to Ecru Baptist Church, P.O. Box 467, Ecru, MS 38841. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
