Kimberly Ann "Shug" McMillen Surber, 58, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born December 18, 1963 in New Albany to Jimmy Arnold McMillen and Shirlie Ann Kennedy McMillen. She was a case manager for M.D.H.S. for the State of Mississippi. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, drawing, painting and crocheting. She loved serving others and doing random acts of kindness for family, friends and strangers. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She attended Cleveland Street Church in New Albany. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Elder Roger Browning and Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy E. Surber, Jr.; one daughter, Leslie Ann Mitchell; one son, Jacob Daniel Surber; a special son-in-law, John Mitchell; one sister, Cynthia Kinney; one brother, Bro. David McMillen; three grandchildren: Jon Haven Mitchell, Paisley Surber and Levi Baird; two aunts, Maxine Ford and Kathleen Stubbs; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kip Arnold McMillen. Visitation will be Monday, September 19, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
