Sammy Swann, age 76, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was born December 20, 1945 as a twin brother of Jimmy Swann, to the parents of Cullen and Lillie Pearl (Mize) Swann and a "doting" sister, Shelby (now McClellan). Sammy was a 1966 graduate of W. P. Daniel High School (now New Albany H. S.) in New Albany, Mississippi, followed by completion of Auto Mechanics Technology at the Northeast Mississippi Community College with subsequent enrollment in their Machine Shop Technology program. During that enrollment period, he was drafted into the U. S. Army. Sammy served in Viet Nam and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Viet Nam Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and two overseas bars. Upon honorable discharge from active duty Sammy began a twenty-year career at Ertel Manufacturing in New Albany, working his way up from production machining to Human Rescource Manager. In 1990, he began working as an Inside Salesman at Grisham's Wholesale Plumbing in New Albany. He worked there until becoming disabled in 2002. With help from his "Lord", extended family (especially a first cousin, Kenneth Kent), friends, his employer (Jim Grisham), the Veteran's Administration and others, Sammy adjusted to his new lifestyle. He did so with dignity, determination and a direct application of his unwavering faith and trust in Christ whom he came to know personally in 1964 at Neely Memorial Baptist Church where his membership remains. It is well to note that Sammy has taken time to read the Bible through numerous times over the years fully believing "...that we through the patience and comfort of the Scriptures might have hope." (NKJ; Rom. 15:4-b). This circle of support included an almost daily visit by a neighborhood dog, Avery, hoping for another treat from Sammy's "stash" of wieners, both risking the disapproval of her owners. Those who knew Sammy well will attest to the fact that he had so many friends by "being a friend." He valued and practiced personal integrity and that was modified by his knack for the "give-and-take" of good-natured pranks and gibes. Sammy was preceded in death by his parents and a Brother-in-Law, Joe McClellan of New Albany, Ms. He is survived by a sister, Shelby McClellan of New Albany and a twin brother, Jimmy Swann (Judy) of Tupelo, Ms. Sam leaves behind two nieces-Debbie Berryhill (Rusty) of New Albany and Janna Jennings (Chris) of Little Rock, Arkansas. He also leaves three nephews-Phillip McClellan (Nita) of New Albany, Jalon Swann (Stacey) of Tupelo and Jaren Swann (Melissa) of Thompson's Station, Tn. A host of great nieces and nephews were happy to call him "Uncle Sammy." The funeral service will be held at United Funeral Service on highway 15 South in New Albany on Thursday, May 26, with visitation beginning at 11:30 and the memorial service at 1:30 in the chapel of the funeral home. Bro. Larry Hill will be officiating. Pall bearers will be Joe Allred, Tommy Bailey, Harold Hill, Chris Jennings, Jonathan Kent, Tommy Morton, Jalon Swann and Jim Swann. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. An American Legion Honor Guard ceremony will be included. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sanctuary Hospice House (5159 W. Main St.; Tupelo, Ms.; 38803) or Grenada Living Center (1950 Grandview Dr.; Grenada, Ms.; 38901) would be appreciated. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the administration and staff of Grenada Living Center in Grenada, Ms.; Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Ms.; the Veterans Affairs Office and the American Legion post in New Albany, Ms., as well as to Senator Chad McMahan. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
