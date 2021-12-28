Norma Jean Williams Taylor, 78, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born on August 10, 1943 in Pontotoc County to Walter Williams and Dovie Brandon Williams. She was a retired teacher's assistant for Potts Camp School and was a member of Chewalla Primitive Baptist Church. She was a very much loved wife, mother, sister and grandmother and will be missed by all her family and friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 12:00p.m. until 2:00p.m. with funeral services at 2:00p.m. at United Funeral Service with Elder Jerry Wise officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband, Eugene D. Taylor; a daughter, Loren Nelson of Southaven; a step-daughter, Suzanne Coffey of Ripley; a son, Nick Bland of New Albany; three sisters, Carolyn Sides of New Albany, Patricia Westmoreland of Potts Camp, and Sandy Morris of New Albany; five brothers: David Williams of Nettleton, Steve Williams of Pontotoc, John Williams of Southaven, Mitchell Williams of New Albany and Tim Williams of New Albany; six grandchildren: Seth Nelson, Jake Nelson, Taylor Nelson, Ashley Gory, Anna Grace Coffey and Hayden Hill; and one great granddaughter, Waverly Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kenneth Williams. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.