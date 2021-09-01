Rebecca Webb Taylor, 81, died August 30, 2021. She was born July 12, 1940 to Coy Webb and Gertie Pinion Webb. She earned her Master's Degree in Education, with it she taught for many years in the Shelby County school system. She also taught physical education and coached the girls' volleyball team. She loved to read and had a love for animals. Mrs. Taylor was so loved by her family and will be greatly missed. Services for Mrs. Taylor will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at 1pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Brazeal officiating. A visitation will be from 11:30am till the start of the service at 1pm, also at United. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Kendall Woodard and husband Mitch, of Arlington, TN, two grandchildren; Victoria Woodard of California and Maxwell Woodard of Arlington, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Olan Taylor. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.