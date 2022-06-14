Robert Andrew Taylor, 36, a wonderful son, brother, father, grandson, and friend departed this life on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born March 15, 1986 in Memphis, TN, to Richard Taylor and Melissa Webb Miller. He was dependable and a hardworking man who was employed at Delek as a Board Operator. Robert was one-of-a-kind with a heart of gold. He was the happiest when he was making someone laugh and smile. His daughter, Livi, was his entire world. To know Robert, was to love him. Services for Robert will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 4:00pm at United Funeral Service with Br. David Grumbach officiating. A visitation will be from 2:00pm till the start of the service at 4:00pm also at United. Burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery. Robert is survived by his parents, Richard Taylor and Melissa Miller, fiancé, Catherine Pennington, one daughter, Olivia "Livi" Taylor, one sister Baleigh Bray, two brothers, Brent Taylor and Jacob Taylor, maternal grandparents, David and Carol Webb and paternal grandparents Jim and Lora McNeese, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
