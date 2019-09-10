Eugene David Tice Jr., 69, died September 3, 2019 in Maryville, TN. He was a truck driver. He is survived by his wife, Susie Tice; daughters, Monica Patterson (Don), Brenda Gibson, Donna Thomas, Susan Dye (Mike), and Jill Jenkins; brothers, Alfred Tice, Clifton Tice, Bobby Miller, Calvin Feathers and Terry Bell; sisters, Paula Sexton and Sherry Holly; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Mildred Tice; wife, Shirley Phillips Tice; and grandchild, Austin McDonald. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Holly Springs Funeral Home starting at 1:00PM. The service will be Sunday at the funeral home at 3:00PM. Burial will follow in Potts Camp Cemetery.
