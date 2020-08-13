Janice Ann Wilson Tyre passed away on August 11, 2020. Jan was the oldest daughter of James and Alice Wilson, born July 10, 1947. She grew up in Coldwater, Michigan, and Seminole, Florida, with her beloved siblings: Joyce Dolan, Jackie Hartstein, and James Wilson. Jan graduated from Seminole High School and St. Petersburg Junior College. She married Robert "Bob" Tyre in 1970 and they lived most of their lives together in New Albany, Mississippi. They parented Bob's 3 children: Robert Tyre, Jr., Mary Downey (John), and Melissa Muguruza (Andoni), and then welcomed their daughters: Alena Tyre Littlejohn (Jeff) and Amanda Bolles Watson (Elizabeth) into their lives. Jan worked for many years at W. P. Daniel High School where she was loved by generations of students, parents, and staff. Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren: Noah Tyre Hill, Trey Tyre Korson, Jennifer Downey, Mia Muguruza, Audrey Littlejohn, Bonnie Littlejohn, George Watson, and Thomas Watson, and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She also loved her friends and traveling, especially visiting Gulf Coast beaches. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Baptist Cancer Center of New Albany, Mississippi.
