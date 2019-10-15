Ruth Virginia Potts Ward, 86, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born September 1, 1933 in New Albany to Emmett N. Potts and Tava Ada Stroud Potts. She was a homemaker and a member of Gracewood Baptist Church in Southaven. Funeral services will be at 3:00p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Philadelphia Baptist Church with Bro. Bobby Irwin officiating. Burial will be at Philadelphia Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, James Patton "Pat" Ward; two daughters, Debbie Noa (David) of Collierville, TN and Pam Contini (Greg) of Myrtle; one son, Mike Ward of Memphis; and four grandchildren: Monica Contini, Amanda Noa, Cameron Contini and Greg Contini. She was preceded in death by her parents; by two sisters, Berniece Garrison and Charlotte Potts; and three brothers, E.J. Potts, Johnny Potts and Louis Potts. Pallbearers will be Cameron Contini, Greg Contini, Don Ward, Jason Potts, Dale Darby, and Greggy Contini. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2:00p.m. until service time at Philadelphia Baptist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.