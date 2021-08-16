Curtis Dean Warnick, 80 years of age, died at his home in New Albany on August 15, 2021 with his wife, Joyce, of 62 years by his side. Curtis was fortunate to work a NASA after graduation from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He worked on the Apollo Project and the ISS Project. Survivors in addition to his wife are his son, Curtis David and dauhger-in-law, Alfiya and, twin grandchildren, Andrew and Stephanie, all of Sylvan Lake, Canada. Also surviving is Louie, the big yellow cat who ate breakfast with him every morning. Per his request, there will be no funeral services.

