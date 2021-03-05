William (Bill) Wesley Wells, Sr., 83, of Dacula, GA, passed away March 4, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born in New Albany, MS, in 1937 to James Swain Wells, a postal clerk, and Mary Lou Wells, a homemaker. Bill spent his formative years between North Mississippi with his mother and Chicago with his father, traveling by train from New Albany to Chicago at 8-years old by himself. He was inducted into the Army in 1955 and became a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. He joined the ministry in 1965 and became an ordained minister in the Methodist Church, serving his first charge of five churches in and around Dumas, MS. In 1967, he moved the family to Georgia and received a master's degree in Divinity from Emory University. He served as pastor at multiple United Methodist churches in Free Home, GA, Grayson, GA and Dacula from which he retired. He also served as Associate Pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Milledgeville, GA and served as a Chaplin at Central State Hospital. Upon retirement from the ministry, he served as a family and mental health counselor and trainer of counselors. He is survived by children Bill Wells, Jr. and wife Patricia of Lawrenceville, GA, Carole L. Wells of Dacula and Robert A. Wells of Lawrenceville, former spouse Dorothy S. Wells of Lawrenceville and former spouse Pamela K. Wells of Ellijay, GA and her son Kyle Raque also of Ellijay. Bill is survived by grandchildren William Brantley Wells and wife Christen of Alpharetta, GA, Samantha Elizabeth Wells of Sandy Springs, GA and Sarah Ashley Wells of Winder, GA. Great grandchildren Kameron, William and Quinlan. He is preceded in death by sisters Carolyn Anne Wells Shepard of Lewisville, TX, and Mary Wilda Wells Medley of Dallas, TX and brother James Mitchell Wells of Norfolk, VA, The funeral for William Wesley Wells, Jr. will be held Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Rd, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday March 6, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Please sign the only guest register at www.stewartfh.com
