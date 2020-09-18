Rev. Smith Whiteside, 102, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Beehive Home in Louisville. Graveside services and interment will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 20th, at Memorial Park Cemetery, with Rev. Tom Potter officiating. Porter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Rev. Whiteside was born January 12, 1918, in Myrtle, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Myrtle High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Blue Mountain College, and studied at Emory University. He was a retired United Methodist minister, having pastored churches in north Mississippi for over 50 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, and a member of the Mississippi United Methodist Conference. He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Vivian Whiteside; his parents, Nannie and Ellis A. "Mac" Whiteside; two grandchildren, Shan Whiteside and Aron Whiteside; and one great grandchild, Garret Glenn Hughes. He is survived by two daughters, Sylvia (E.L.) Vowell of Louisville, and Diane (Larry) Kelly of Itta Bena, MS; two sons, Bob (Sallie) Whiteside of Starkville, MS, and Hugh (Anita) Whiteside of Louisville; 11 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. To sign the guest register, go to www.porterfuneralhome.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.