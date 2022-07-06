James Donald "Bing" Wildman, 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born August 8, 1943 in Sherman, MS to Fred Leo Wildman and Jamie Lee Davis Wildman. His name was synonymous with law enforcement in and around New Albany and Union County. He retired from New Albany Police Department, and even after retirement had helped the area departments when needed. Over the years, he had served as Assistant Chief of Police, Chief Deputy of the Sheriff's Department and as a constable. He enjoyed fishing, camping and playing dominos. He was a member and deacon of Blue Springs Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Gary Yates and Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Pat Seger Wildman, and his daughter, Robin Wildman, both of Blue Springs; two brothers, Danny Wildman (Shelia) of Moss Point, MS and Fred Wildman of Pantego, TX; two granddaughters, Savannah Wildman and Peyton Wildman; and a great granddaughter, Lailey James Wildman. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ronald Jeffrey Wildman; and a sister-in-law, Lura Wildman. Pallbearers will be Chad Glasson, Clay Keener, Joe McDonald, Jeff Chism, Ricky Rorie, Joe Bryant, Tim Pannell and Clay Hogue. Honorary pallbearers will be his Parks domino gang, law enforcement officers and Wayne Martin. Visitation will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit, www.unitedfuneralservice.com
