Billie Gerald Williams, 93, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at his residence in the Ingomar Community. He was born September 27, 1928 in Ingomar to John and Allie Staggs Williams. In his early years he helped his father at the cotton gin in Ingomar and later ran it. He also worked at the gin in Hurricane at one time. He had worked for Hamilton Hardware and Grisham Wholesale. He was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 3:00p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Dr. Terry Cutrer and Dr. Jeff Sweatt officiating. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Linda Coltharp Williams; two step-sons, Darrell McDonald (Gina) of Olive Branch and Steven McDonald (Jan) of Wichita, KS; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Opal Williams, Pauline McMillen and Catherine Gaines; and two brothers, James Williams and Herman Williams. Pallbearers will be Mike Spears, Paul Gregory, Jeff Williams, Danny Cox, Larry Williams and Bobby Williams. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
