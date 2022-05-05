Edith F. Williams

Edith Williams of Jackson, MS and Pensacola, FL, went to be with her Lord May 2, 2022. She was born April 12, 1921 in Myrtle, MS to parents Luther and Junie Frazier. She married Fred Williams in 1941 and later moved to Jackson, MS, There they established their business, Ace Distributing Company. They lived in the Broadmoor area of North Jackson and were instrumental in the founding of Broadmoor Baptist Church. She was faithfully involved in its ministry, teaching a children's Sunday School class. In 2017, she moved to Pensacola, FL and lived with her daughter and son-in-law. There she was a member of Olive Baptist Church. She was blessed with a long life and the love of family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Elese Sansing (Gordon) of Tupelo and Brenda Kepner (Danny) of Pensacola, Florida; five grandchildren, Mark Sansing (Michele), Brian Sansing (Robin), Jenny Thompson (Paul), Zack Kepner (Florence), Tyler Kepner (Susie); and ten great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in the Pavilion at 10:00 am Saturday, May 7, 2022.

