Lola Imogene Medlin Wingo, 72, passed away on August 18, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County after an extended illness. Imogene was born in Union County to Lesley and Era Treadaway Medlin on March 20, 1950. Imogene was a lifelong resident of Union County. She went to Ingomar Attendance Center. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She married Robert Wingo on August 28, 1965. She is survived by one son, Bob Wingo of New Albany; one daughter, Lisa Downs (Benjie) of New Albany; two grandsons, Noah and Zane; and many cousins, nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Imogene was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years; her parents; one daughter, Kathy Wingo; one son, Daniel Wingo; and two sisters, Louise Green and Betty Sanders. Pallbearers will be Sonny Downs, Mickey Floyd, Junior Sanders, James Stout, Sam Taylor and Waymon Treadaway. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. at United Funeral Service with Bro. Larry Harrison and Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

