The Rev. Lavelle Woodrick, a retired United Methodist pastor, died March 9, 2020 at the Laney House on the campus of Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo. He was 89. Visitation is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. March 12 at First United Methodist Church in Philadelphia with funeral services following immediately after. The Revs. John Moore and Chris Young will officiate. Holland Funeral Directors and McLain-Hays Funeral Home of Philadelphia will handle arrangements. A graduate of Millsaps College and Candler School of Theology at Emory University, Rev. Woodrick began his ministry in 1954 at Lovely Lane Methodist Church in Natchez. From there he served at Jackson Capitol Street UMC, the Sturgis Charge, Tupelo St. Luke UMC for six years, Greenwood St. John UMC, Oxford-University UMC, and two appointments to First United Methodist Church of New Albany. After retirement, he was appointed again to the Sturgis Charge and the Cleveland Charge in Kemper County. He served as superintendent of the Starkville District for six years. During his time in New Albany, Rev. Woodrick renewed his love for playing the trumpet. What started as a group of church members reviving their musical careers turned into a community band. Rev. Woodrick began taking lessons from Dr. Charles at Ole Miss. Later in retirement, played in the Meridian community band and its jazz band. He was preceded in death by his parents James Benjamin Woodrick and Marie Woodrick; a sister, Mary Alice Cumberland, as well as an infant sister, Beulah Woodrick. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Patricia; daughter Debbie Hall (David) of Verona; son Woody Woodrick (Melanie) of Madison; daughter Becky Malley (Ivey) of Hattiesburg; brothers Rayford Woodrick (Rose Ann) and Norman Woodrick, both of Ridgeland; grandsons Ben Woodrick (Jordan) of Elkridge, MD, and Banks Woodrick (Lauren) of Atlanta, and great-granddaughter Roma Banks Woodrick of Elkridge. He also leaves a large extended family. Memorials may be made to Candler School of Theology, Office of Advancement and Alumni Engagement, 1531 Dickey Drive, Atlanta, GA 30322 or can be made online at www.candler.emory.edu/give.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you completed your census form?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.