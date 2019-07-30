Doris Elizabeth Roe Young, 93, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Baptist Hospital Columbus in Columbus, MS. She was born November 16, 1925, in Kansas City, MO., to Barney and Marie Alma Lee Roe. She was a member of New Albany Presbyterian Church. She was a homemaker. A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at New Albany Presbyterian Church with Bro. Bill Everett officiating. She is survived by 2 sons: Tom Henry Young, Jr., (Cathy) of Columbus and Robert Timothy Young of New Albany; 2 grandchildren: Emily Frizzell (J. D.) and Graham Young; and 1 great-grandchild: Henry Frizzell. She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 brother: Barney 'Buddy' Roe. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service time. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to The Baddour Center, 3297 Hwy. 51 S., P. O. Box 97, Senatobia, MS., 38668. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
