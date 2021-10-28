TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Charles Robert Berry, Tippah/Desoto Counties
Freida Bucy Stockton Coleman, Silver Point, Tennessee/Formerly of Amory
Bonita Turquoise McMorris-Cope, Amory
Helen DePriest, New Albany
Mablean Grigsby, Belden
Carolyn Pike Hutchens, Union/Marshall Counties
Nicholas Austin Ledford, Booneville
Christopher Wade Murrell, Union/Lee Counties
Reverend Gene Shields, Bolivar, Tennessee
Nannie Lue Shugars, Booneville
Nannie Lue Shugars
BOONEVILLE - Nannie Lue Shugars, 77, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at Ms Care Center Nursing Facility in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, October 30, 2021 @ 1:00P.M. at Mt. Olive M. B. Church Baldwyn, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 29, 2021 3-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Booneville, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Mablean Grigsby
BELDEN - Mablean Ann (King) Grigsby was born on February 22, 1946, in Tupelo, Mississippi and transitioned to heaven on Sunday, October 24, 2021. She was the daughter of Rev. Caldwell King and Anne Mae (Crayton) King.
At a very early age, Mablean professed her faith in Jesus Christ and joined Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church where she faithfully served as a member for nearly fifty (50) years. As a member of Hopewell, she served in numerous ministerial capacities. Later in life, she became a member at Inspirational Community Baptist Church.
Mablean was united in marriage to Otha Charles Grigsby on May 24, 1966. To this union, two sons were born: Keithon Charles Grigsby (Patrizia) and Kenneth Jermaine Grigsby (Kathleen). Her husband, Otha, preceded her in death in August 1995. For the last 26 years, she had been entrusted with one of the titles she cherished most - being a proud grandmother. She was relentlessly and lovingly supportive of her two grandchildren: Jewlyus Charles Grigsby and Taylor Justice Grigsby.
Mablean graduated from Belden High School in 1962 where she was named valedictorian of her graduating class. Following high school she received a Bachelor's Degree from Alcorn State University and advanced degrees from The Mississippi University for Women and the University of Mississippi. She was a distinguished classroom instructor and counselor in Lee County School District and Tupelo Public School District.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Mablean is survived by her brother, Melvin Caldwell King, Jr. (Deborah) of Pittsburgh, CA, sister Dorothy Leasy (Joseph) of Belden, MS, and brother Rev. Marlin Bennett King, Sr. of Jackson, Mississippi and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Service Celebrating her Life will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Inspirational Community Baptist Church, 405 Clayton Avenue , Tupelo, MS. Public viewing will be held prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pilar of Strength in Time of Need."
Carolyn Pike Hutchens
UNION/MARSHALL COUNTIES - Carolyn Pike Hutchens, 73, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date at Winborn United Methodist Church. The staff of New Albany Funeral Home & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Hutchens family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Bonita Turquoise McMorris-Cope
AMORY - 40, passed away on Oct. 23, 2021 at NMMC -Gilmore in Amory.
Bonita Turquoise McMorris-Cope was born to Michael James Cope and Patricia Sloan on Sept. 24, 1981 in Aberdeen.
Bonita Turquoise McMorris-Cope is survived by her parents; Michael James Cope and Patricia Sloan. Grandmother; Jean Sims of Aberdeen. Four daughters; Jaliyah Cope, Johanna Earnestine Cope, Jenesis McMorris, and Jaedyn McMorris. One son; Jakobey Cope. One sister; Naomi Cope of Maryland. One brother; Armando Cope of Aberdeen. One half brother; Virgil Cope of Maryland. One grandchild; Legend Lorenzo Cope. Bonita T. McMorris -Cope was preceded in death by one brother; Martinez Nabors.
The visitation will be Sat., Oct. 30, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sun., Oct. 31, 2021
at Poplar Springs CME with Rev. Mathis Freeman officiating. The burial will follow at 20172 McAlister Rd. in Aberdeen.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all funeral arrangements.
Nicholas Austin Ledford
BOONEVILLE - Nicholas Austin Ledford, 28, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021. He was born April 27, 1993, to Glenn Daniel Ledford and Patricia Lanette McAnally Ledford. Nick loved his children and enjoyed spending time with his family. You could find him around a good bonfire or the swimming pool. He had a special friend, his dog Gunner. Nick was a line leader at Ashley Furniture.
Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM until service time. Bro. William Montgomery and Bro. Mark McCoy will be officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Olive Church of God Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his sons, Ayden Ledford and Grayson Ledford of Booneville, MS; his parents, Daniel and Lanette; brother, Chris Ledford (Candi) of Corinth, MS; sister, Kimberly Ledford of Booneville; maternal grandmother, Linda McAnally of Phoenix, AZ; nephews, James Andrew Parker, Cain Ledford, Eli Tucker, and Colton Ledford; a niece, Molly Parker; and a host of uncles and aunts.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, J. D. and Barbara Ledford; and maternal grandfather, J. C. McAnally.
Pallbearers will be Michael Cummings, James Ledford, Jamie Ledford, Logan Ledford, Liam Ledford, Allen McAnally and Phillip Anderson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Molly Parker, James Andrew Parker, Cain Ledford, Eli Tucker and Colton Ledford.
Christopher Wade Murrell
UNION/LEE COUNTIES - Christopher Wade Murrell, 35, resident of Saltillo and well-known tattoo artist, died Saturday, October 23, 2021 from injuries sustained in a one vehicle accident in Lee County.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 PM to 7 PM Friday, October 29 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection on Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead in New Albany. Burial will be private.
Chris was born August 24, 1986 in Tupelo, and is the son of Michael and Stephanie Corbell Murrell of Plantersville, MS. He was a graduate of the Lee County Public School System and was currently employed with Professor Bob Dunn's Tattoo Art in Tupelo.
A Christian and lifelong resident of Lee County, Chris will be remembered as a devoted, loving, family oriented person. He had a wonderful zest for life, enjoyed humor and shared many friendships throughout his 15 years as a tattoo artist.
In addition to his parents, memories will be shared by his wife, Jennifer Anderson of Saltillo, four daughters, Ashlei Brown (Kristi) , Samantha Gist and Savannah Gist, all of Saltillo and Leeann Little, currently serving in The United States Army, four sisters, Alicia Murrell (Zack) of Memphis, Santana Jackson of Fulton, Victoria Murrell (Mateo) of Mantachie and Natasha Barnett (Johnathan) of Dorsey, one brother, Matthew Murrell of Plantersville, maternal grandfather, William Corbell (Kim) of Rio Linda, CA, father in law, Frederick O'Neil of Saltillo and a granddaughter, Blayklei Brown.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Murrell family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Helen DePriest
NEW ALBANY - Helen DePriest went to her heavenly home to reunite with her husband, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. She was born September 23, 1931 to Andrew Jackson Marlin and Sally Wilma Lomax Marlin. She was a faithful Christian and a member of New Albany Church of Christ. She was much loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
A service for Mrs. DePriest will be Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:30 am, at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Ray Kennedy officiating. A visitation will be from 9:30 till the start of the service at 10:30, also at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park following the service.
She is survived by a son, Steve DePriest; a daughter, Pat Kennedy (Ray); three grandchildren: Claire DePriest, Kate Teasler (Hal), and Parker DePriest (Laura); and five great grandchildren: Libby DePriest, Sam DePriest, Leah DePriest, Max Teasler, and Ivy Teasler, and two sisters, Ted Brewer (Ray) and Judy Marlin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of seventy-one years, William "Bill" DePriest, one sister, Lorene Ward, and one brother, Alton Marlin.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Freida Bucy Stockton Coleman
SILVER POINT, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF AMORY - Freida Coleman, 102, began her new life in Heaven on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at her residence in Silver Point, TN. She was born on August 7, 1919, in Amory, MS, to the late Mary Ann Bucy and William Aden Stockton, Sr.
Freida grew up in a large family, raised in Monroe County, and graduated from Amory High School. She married the love of her life, Eunice Lee Coleman, on December 18, 1938, and they were blessed with two daughters, grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. During her lifetime, she worked as a Supervisor for Glenn's Manufacturing and Blue Bell Garment Factories. After retiring, she became the hostess at EE Pickle where she served for many years. Throughout her life, she had a high standard of excellence which was very effective as she did all things "always with a smile".
She loved the beautiful symbolisms of the ordinances of the Baptist Church and she was a long time member of First Baptist in Amory. She was always eager to promote the "Will of God" and she put God's work first. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music as well as classics orchestrated by Mantovani. Freida loved the beauty of life in its nature and appreciated even the small things. She was an active member of the Amory Flower Lover Garden Club, she loved growing flowers, especially African Violets, and she was always willing to lend a hand to help beautify her beloved town of Amory. Freida often played cards with her friends in Amory and she enjoyed attending Charity Events to sponsor good causes.
Talented with her hands, Freida could needle work just about any design. She enjoyed creating beautiful works of art. In 1996, she was awarded the overall winner in hand stitchery in the Mississippi Cooperative Extension Service's State Cultural Arts Exhibition. Through the years she won many ribbons for her lifelike needle artwork. Freida could also design and construct many styles of clothing but one her attire quirks were that she always insisted on matching shoes and purses. A woman with a true God given talent, she made many beautiful creations through the years.
At her age, Freida understood the precious gift of life and she treasured the time she was given by God to be with the ones she loved. There is no doubt she is rejoicing as she is with her Savior and has reunited with so many who left before her. She will be missed dearly.
Left behind to treasure the memories of her are her daughters, Mary Inez Shepherd, Rocky Mount, NC, and Patricia Ann Thompson (Jimmy), Silver Point, TN; grandchildren, Tanya Lowell (Travis), New Castle, CO, Sandra Liles, Rocky Mount, NC, and Penelope Henderson, Tupelo, MS; eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first grandson, Bill Shepherd; sisters, Mary Lyle, Frances Elizabeth, Elaine Reed, Vivian Ann, and Sarah Melissa; brothers, William Aden Stockton, Jr., and James Stockton.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS, with Dr. Allen Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS.
Condolence and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Reverend Gene Shields
BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE - Rev. Gene Napoleon Shields, age 70, was born in Memphis, TN to the late Elton and Ruthie Mae Shields. He departed this life on October 26, 2021. He was a member of New Mt. Pleasant MBC in Middleton, TN. He attended school at the Bolivar Industrial School and graduated in 1968. He served his country in the United States Army on active duty. He worked for Dover Elevator and retired in 2014. He attended and graduated from American Baptist College in Jackson, TN. He was the proud pastor of Hopewell MBC in Yuma, TN. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Martha Shields, one daughter, Tonya Johnson, six sons: Jermel Shields, Shoun Shields, Deon Shields, Calvin Crawford, Na Shields, and Damon Steele. Three brothers: James Shields, Thomas Shields, and James Harris. Three sisters: Margaret Taylor, Carolyn Jordan and Peggy Shields, fifteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 2021 from 5p-7p at Hopewell MBC in Yuma, TN and Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 11a-12:30p at New Mount Pleasant MBC in Middleton, TN. A graveside service will follow on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1p at Middleton City Cemetery in Middleton, TN. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Charles Robert Berry
TIPPAH/DESOTO COUNTIES - Charles Robert Berry, 86, resident of Nesbit, MS, passed away peacefully Monday morning, October 25, 2021 at MS Care Center in Corinth following an extended illness.
A private family service in planned for Saturday, October 30. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Berry was born March 9, 1935 in Seattle, Washington, the son of the late Clarence and Rose Mattes Berry. He was a member of Grace Bible Church in Olive Branch, proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a valued employee with The Boeing Company for 25 years.
Mr. Berry will be remembered as a good provider for his family, enjoyed Facebook and was affectionately known as "Pa-Paw Charlie", the bus driver, to the Independence Middle School girls' basketball team.
Survivors include his children, Barbara Berry, Robert Berry and Kib Berry, all of Seattle, WA and nine grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by two sons.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com
