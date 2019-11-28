Robert Taylor Sr.
OLIVE BRANCH – Robert Taylor Sr, 95, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Christian Care Center, in Memphis, Tennessee. Services will be Friday, December 6, 2019, 10:15 a.m., this will be a burial ceremony, at West Tennessee Veteran Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 2 until 5 p.m., at Serenity Autry Funeral Home, 140 N. Memphis Street. Burial will follow at West Tennessee Veteran Cemetery, Forest Hill Irene, Memphis, Tennessee, Friday, December 6, 2019. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Lincoln D. “Bobby” Lewis
HOLLY SPRINGS – Lincoln D. “ Bobby” Lewis, 67, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Alliance Health Care, in Holly Springs. Services will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, 1 p.m., at Christ Temple COGIC, 120 W. Park Ave., Holly Springs. Body will be placed in church at noon. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m., at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery, Serenity Autry Funeral Home, of Holly Springs, is in charge of services.
Jan Keith
SALTILLO – Jan Keith, 63, passed away November 27, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Lenora Burks Bush
MONROE, LOUISIANA – Lenora Burks Bush, 76, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2019, at Louisiana Extended Care Hospital, in West Monroe, Louisiana . Services will be Saturday, November 30, 2019,12:30 p.m., at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in Verona. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019, from 12 until 4 p.m., at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Rita Buckner Smith
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Rita Buckner Smith, 85, passed away November 28, 2019, at Bellmont Village, in Atlanta, Georgia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Velma Cook
PONTOTOC – Velma Cook, 86, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at New Albany Health and Rehab, in New Albany. Services will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, 2 p.m., at Good Shepherd COGIC, 184 West Bolton Street, Ponotoc. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Serenity Autry Funeral Home, of Pontotoc. Burial will follow at St. Paul Church Cemetery, 392 Cairo Loop, Ecru. Serenity Autry Funeral Home, of Pontotoc, is in charge of arrangements.
Lonnie Senter
FULTON – Lonnie Senter, 73, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living, in Mantachie. He was born July 5, 1946, to the late, Hershel Senter and the late, Gola Bates Senter in Itawamba County. Lonnie was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors. He was a teacher/administrator, for over 30 years, before his retirement. Lonnie was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, where he served as a song director, deacon and taught Sunday school. He was honored with the Itawamba County Good Citizens, award in 1997. Lonnie was loved by all.
Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 29, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be, from 9 until 10:30 a.m., on Friday, November 29, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betty Jo Senter of Fulton; two daughters; Crystal Smith and her husband, Brewster, of Tupelo, and Leah Armstrong and her husband, Kevin of Fulton; five grandchildren, Kathryn Smith, Addie Smith, Brooks Armstrong, Noel Armstrong, Ava Armstrong; and one sister; Johnnie Wilemon and her husband, Jimmy of Fulton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memoriams can be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church building fund, P.O. Box 901, Fulton, MS 38843
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
James Honald Brock
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Honald Brock, 72, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his residence, in Ripley. Services will be Saturday, November 30, 2 p.m., at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 from noon until 2 p.m., at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brock family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Hannah “Bae” Long
TUPELO – Hannah “Bae” Long, 89, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at at her home, surrounded by the love of family, in Tupelo. Services will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, 1 p.m., at H.L. Coleman Convention Center. Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m., in the J.W. Porter’s Chapel, at the Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary. Burial will follow at Blackland Cemetery.
