TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jessie James Gunn, Prairie
Mamie Sue Harris, Valley Grove Community
Rev. Robert N. Maxey, Evergreen Community
Bro. James Aurther Sims, Tippah County
Clinton Walker, Aberdeen
Rev. Robert N. Maxey
EVERGREEN COMMUNITY - Rev. Robert N. Maxey, 88, passed away on March 31, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Clinton Walker
ABERDEEN - Clinton Walker, 65, passed away on March 24, 2022, at NMMS in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Jessie James Gunn
PRAIRIE - Jessie James Gunn, 66, passed away on March 28, 2022, in Aberdeen, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Mamie Sue Harris
VALLEY GROVE COMMUNITY - Mamie Sue Harris was gifted with a beautiful life of 88 years. With her purpose filled life complete and her eternal destination secure, she met her Creator on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at North MS. Medical Center after injuries sustained in a fall a few days earlier. Mamie Sue Sprouse was born in Union County, MS, on July 10, l933, one of seven children born to the late Lee Sprouse and (Ina Buchanan). She graduated from New Harmony High School where she was an outstanding girls' basketball star. Her love for basketball stayed with her throughout her life and she was an avid NBA fan. Her hero was always Michael Jordan. She and her first husband, Charles Black, owned and operated Black's Minute Mart, commonly known as the "Belden Store" for many years. On Dec. 19, 1978, she married the love of her life, James Douglas "Pete" Harris, a love affair that lasted over 44 years. Pete always boasted he got the "prettiest girl" in Tupelo and was devoted to her until her death. She was Secretary of Commonwealth Electric Company, which Pete was manager, and they traveled extensively together doing jobs across the country. Always dressed to the 9's in bright, luminous attire especially reds, she had a sparkling personality that allowed her to never meet a stranger. A fabulous cook, she loved having friends and family, especially grandchildren in her home. She was a longtime member of the Bissell Baptist Church.
A service celebrating her life will take place at 11 AM, Saturday, April 2, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with her grandson, Jake Lindley, an aspiring architect student at Miss. State, officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 am-service time on Saturday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends.
She is survived by her doting husband, Pete Harris of Valley Grove; her daughter, Mitzie Black Ward and her husband, Doyle of Tupelo; her bonus children through her marriage to Pete, Jan Begnaud and husband, Bobby of Lafayette, LA, and Douglas Harris and wife, Dawn of Rock Hill, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Michelle Anderson (Jay), Jon Murphree (daughter, Adilyn Murphree), Amy Lindley (Rodney), Jennifer Erwin (Jeff), Mike McDonald (Dawn), Jami Fisher; Her great grandchildren, Adilyn Murphee, Jake Lindley, Anna Lindley, Serra Erwin, Shelby Erwin, Bailee Sibley, Blair Gala, Ethan Laing . She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, and a granddaughter, Mandie Murphree.
Memorials may be made to the Valley Grove Baptist Church, 3282 Kings Hwy, Pontotoc, MS 38863. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livesreaming at 11 AM Saturday and will be archived thereafter.
Bro. James Aurther Sims
TIPPAH COUNTY - James Aurther Sims, 72, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully March 29, 2022, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home.
Bro. Sims was born March 13, 1950 in Baytown, TX, to the late John Brooks and Willie Marie Pearl Freeman Sims. He received his education from Silsbee Highschool and was married to his beloved wife, Jeane Sims, on July 20, 1979 who survives. Bro. Sims was a proud veteran who served in the United States Air Force and was the Pastor of Abundant Life Tabernacle Church.
Bro. Sims was a man of God and an active evangelist. He knew of the Lord's love and acceptances and was passionate to share this blessed assurance with everyone he met.
Bible reading, story telling, and sharing time with his much adored family were favorite pastimes. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and wonderful grandfather.
In addition to his wife of 43 years, memories will be shared by one son, Joshua Sims of Walnut, one daughter, Jennifer Sims Dixon of Walnut, and three grandchildren, David, Morgan, and Sayler Dixon.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Sims family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
