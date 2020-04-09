Jerry Gordon Brounson
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Jerry Gordon Brounson, 53, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Graveside services will be on Saturday April 11, 2020 at Spirit of Life Cemetery Byhalia, MS. Burial will follow at Spirit of Life Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
James Mabry, Jr.
TUPELO – James Mabry, Jr. , 76, passed away on April 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Maxine Tunnel Gentry
PONTOTOC – Maxine Tunnel Gentry (96) of Tupelo passed from this life to more life on March 25, 2020. Maxine was born on October 6, 1923 in Pontotoc County, Mississippi. She was one of seven children born to Elvie and Lillie Mae Tunnel.
During World War II, Maxine worked at the Mississippi Gulf Ordnance factory in Prairie, MS. She was introduced to her future husband, James Ellis Gentry, by her brother Clyde. James and Clyde had served together in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Hickory Flat, MS. After World War II, she married James and they soon moved to Memphis, TN where James was employed with the Ford Motor Company. In the late 1950’s, Maxine and James moved to Lorain, Ohio where Ford had opened a new assembly plant. While in Ohio, Maxine attended cosmetology school and opened her own beauty salon business. After James’ retirement from Ford in 1983, they moved back to MS and built a house on the west side of Tupelo in the Bissel area. Maxine was a member of the White Zion Presbyterian Church and enjoyed volunteering at the Sanctuary House Hospice Thrift Shop.
Maxine resided at Traceway Manor for the past few years and very much enjoyed the company of her friends at Traceway and daily evening visits with Inez to watch Family Feud and Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed visits from friends and relatives and often engaged them in a game of Skip Bo which she usually won. Maxine was well versed in family genealogy and quite possibly related to a good portion of the population of MS.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, James, daughter Nellie Sue, and her 6 siblings. She is survived by her son James Ellis Gentry Jr (Christine) of Mystic, CT and five grandchildren: Matthew Gentry of Philadelphia, PA; Allison Gentry of Hong Kong; Pam Abell (Steve) of Post Falls, ID; Douglas Prueter of Post Falls, ID; and Lisa Morgan (John) of Newark, DE. She is also survived by two great grandchildren: Robert Wells (Oregon) and Brittany (Washington).
A service was held at Immanuel Cemetery on March 29,2020 and a Memorial Service is being planned for late summer or fall 2020 in Tupelo. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS assisted the family.
Jesse Eugene Simmons, Jr.
BELDEN – Jesse Eugene Simmons, Jr., 97, died on April 9, 2020, at his residence in Belden. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Mary Maloney
TUPELO – Mary Agnes Maloney, age 73, passed away April 9, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice, Tupelo, MS after a battle with a glioblastoma. She accepted her fate bravely when diagnosed and never complained. Mary said she had lived a great life and few people knew when their time would come. A celebration of her life will be held later.
Mary was born October 9, 1946 in Memphis, TN to Frank James and Carol Silliman Maloney and moved with her family at a young age. She attended Church Street Elementary, Milam Jr. High, and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1964. Later having earned a degree from Delta State, she spent a year at Memphis State University as a graduate assistant.
Tempted by the Florida sunshine, Mary began teaching at Marathon High School in 1970 as a physical education teacher. In 1980 she accepted a position in the vocational department working with children of special learning disabilities. In 1989 Marathon High School honored her as “Teacher of the Year”. Mary said, “I will consider myself successful if I can make a difference in even one life.” She was tremendously successful!
During her spare time, she was an avid sailor and crewed for numerous sailboat races. Then after 38 years of dedication and survival as a teacher and Staffing Specialist in the Upper Keys, Mary retired to Tupelo and to her passion of traveling. Mary visited many National Parks with her mother, her dog and RV.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Peter J. Maloney, niece Lori Maloney and her much loved dogs – Dakota, Natchez, and T.C.
Mary is survived by her sister Carol Wood (Langston)of Waco, TX; her brothers Dan Maloney (Martha) of Jacksonville, FL; Jim Maloney (Debbie) of Cleveland, MS.; sister in law; Marian Fay Maloney (Thomas Counts) of Tupelo, MS; Nieces and nephews, Colin Maloney, Eric Maloney (Deanna), Clair Gammill (Greg), Brandy Williams, Michael Maloney (Hattie Frank), Mary Wood, Catherine Wood, Christina Amenti (Adam); grand nieces and nephews, Dason, Alli, Mary Beth, Alli, Hattie Grace and Anna Belle Maloney, Jupiter Amenti, Gabrielle Butler, Ryley and Katie Massey, and Jacob, Malone and Hamp Gammill.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Sanctuary Hospice for the love and care given to Mary.
Memorials may be sent to Tupelo – Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo 38801 for her love of dogs, and to Sanctuary Hospice, 5159 West Main Street, Tupelo MS 38802 for their very loving care of Mary.
All services are private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Jackie Williams
NETTLETON – Jackie Williams, 43, died on April 8, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Louise Henry Sweatman
TIPPAH COUNTY – Louise Henry Sweatman, 95, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her residence in Ripley. Graveside service will be Saturday, April 11 at 2 PM at Tippah Memorial Gardens. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sweatman family and invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
L C Conner
NEW ALBANY – L C Conner, 60, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Bradford Cemetery. Burial will follow at Bradford Cemetery in Tippo, MS. Serenity Simmons is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Nicole Jewell
BALDWYN – Mary Nicole Jewell, 40, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at University Medical Center in Jackson. Services will be on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Agnew Funeral Chapel in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on one hour prior to funeral time. Only 10 family members allowed to enter due to COVID-19 policy. Burial will be in Old Sandhill Cemetery in Baldwyn. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandson.com.
Elnora Walker
ABERDEEN – Elnora Walker, 65, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Pioneer Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12 PM at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be a controlled public viewing at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Katie Rose
BRUCE – Katie Rose, 98, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Baptist Calhoun Health Services in Calhoun City. Services will be on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bruce Community Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, April 10, 2020 one hour prior to service at Bruce Community Cemetery.
Ralph B. Null
BOONEVILLE – Ralph B. Null, 71, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. Private services will be on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home. Due to CDC guidelines there will not be a visitation. Burial will follow at Little Hope Pirmitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
