TUPELO - Teresa J. Freeman 62, was born On November 28, 1959 unto George Freeman Sr. and Emma Sue Freeman. She transitioned from this life to her Heavenly home on April 9, 2022 at the Diversicare Rehab. in Tupelo, MS. She confessed Jesus Christ as her Lord and savior at an early age and remained faithful to her faith until the Lord called her home. She was a spontaneous, feisty firecracker that lit up her surroundings when she was present. She was a very generous person that would give you the shirt off of her back if needed. She lived life to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, George Freeman Jr. She leaves to mourn her passing: three sisters, Mary Pittman (Clint), Mary Gates Freeman and Sharon Freeman; her nieces, Tisha Freeman, Empress Freeman, Kayla Clark and Maisha Freeman; nephews, Kortez Freeman and Leonta Gates and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; a caregiver and cousin Jan Adams. Service will be Saturday April 16, 2022 @11:00A,M. @ Red Oak M. B. Church in Tupelo, MS Visitation will be from 3-5p.m. Friday April 15, 2022 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnew and sons.com
SALTILLO - James M. Harris, 86, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Tupelo in North MS Medical Center. Services will be on Saturday, April 16, 2022 @ 2:00p.m. at Temple of Compassion and Deliverance. Visitation will be on Friday, April 15, 2022 5-7 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home.
HAMILTON - Larry Wheeler Wilson, 75, of Hamilton passed away on April 12, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, surrounded by his girls, after an extended battle with cancer. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Hamilton United Methodist Church from 11:30 A.M. until service at 1:30 P.M. followed by burial in Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Larry was a lifelong resident of Hamilton. He raised his children on the farm his parents built and he enjoyed being an active participant in the local community. He was a proud graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University. The dawgs finally won it all in Omaha last year- just in time. Mr. Wilson was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Earl and Candis Fairchild Wilson; his daughter, Crystal Wilson Smith; and his sister, Daree Winstead.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Charlotte Wilson of Hamilton; his two daughters, Candis Wilson Crigler (Coleman) of Petal, MS and Maxie Wilson Orr (John) of Massachusetts; his granddaughter, Breely Smith; his three grandsons, Banks Smith, Merritt Crigler, Sam Crigler; his two brothers, John Wilson (Patsy) of Franklin, TN and Martin Wilson (Jean) of Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Rob Wilson, Glenn Wilson, Daniel Wilson, Joseph Wilson, Tracey Cockerham, and Evan Hawkins; with honorary bearers, Banks Smith, Tommie Keaton, Roy Tucker, Jr, Sam Crawford, Bill Tabor, Sammy Smith, and his brothers in Farmhouse Fraternity.
BOONEVILLE - Thomas "Tom" Hathcock, 64, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Church of God Cemetery.
JERICHO COMMUNITY - Joseph "Dirt" Williams, 37, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home in Jericho Community. Services will be on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11 am at Kesler Funeral Home - Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 9-11 am at Kesler Funeral Home - Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
