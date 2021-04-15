TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Dorothy Black, Ripley
George Brown, Jr., Holly Springs
Laverne Brown, Pontotoc
Tevoris Bynum, Plantersville
Wesley Creighton, New Albany
Lila Daniel, Iuka
Timothy Denson, Marietta
Terry Jones, Saltillo
Walter Mays, Guntown
Franklin DeWayne McClellan, Michigan City
Donnie Milam, New Albany
Sylvester L. Moody, Oxford
Hillard "Butch" Moore, Jr., Booneville
Bennie Frank Pulliam, Houlka
Ricky Ratliff, Baldwyn
Bobby Turner, Fulton
Sherry Wheeler, Iuka
John Wiseman, Blue Mountain
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Friday
April 16, 2021
MRS. ANNIE B.
ALEXANDER
Tupelo
2 p.m. Saturday
King’s Gate Worship Center
Priceville Cemetery
Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until service time
Saturday at the Church
MRS. LUCILLE “CELL”
HOMER
Saltillo
2 p.m. Sunday
Saltillo Chapel
Euclatubba Cemetery
Visitation: 4 until 9 p.m.
Saturday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
Holland Directory for Friday, April 16, 2021
Rev. Donald Edwards
Shannon
11 AM today
White Hill MB Church
McGaughy Cemetery
Emily Gail Hall
Okolona
2 PM today
Bethany Church of God of Prophecy / Okolona
E. Chickasaw Memorial Gardens
Visit: 12 PM – service time at the church
Mr. Terry Lynn Graham, Sr.
Tupelo
4 PM today
Tupelo Chapel
Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Shannon
Visit: 2 PM – service time
Mrs. Jean Hoffman
Graveside Memorial Service
11:30 AM Saturday, April 17, 2021
New Home Cemetery in Itawamba County
Mr. Terry Jones
Saltillo
Memorial Service
2 PM Saturday, April 17, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Private burial
Mr. Lawrence Pope
Tupelo
Graveside Service / Military Honors
2 PM Sunday, April 18, 2021
Tupelo Memorial Park
MEMO
Laverne Brown
PONTOTOC - On April 15, 2021, Laverne Brown, 87, after a long struggle with Alzheimers joined the angels in heaven to walk those pearly streets that her Lord and Savior has prepared for his children. Laverne was born September 24, 1933 in Pontotoc County, MS to Lester and Gertrude Gregory. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Mersh, as she fondly came to be called after the birth of her first great-grandchild, was blessed with a talent for using her hands to create beautiful crafts.
Laverne was proceeded in death by her father and mother; sisters, Ruth Britt and Madgelene Tutor; brother, Harold Wayne Gregory; and son-in-law, Roger Cruse.
Left to cherish her memories are husband, Edd Brown; daughters, Diane Sprouse (Danny) and Faye Miller (Donald), and stepson, Bobby Brown (Judy). She also leaves a granddaughter, Meghann McCarver (Brian), two great-grandchildren, Max and Mia Catherine McCarver, her twin sister, Lavonia Hadley, and her sisters, Laberta Pennington and Louise Tutor.
Visitation will be Friday, April 16, 2021, 12 noon until service time at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Jerry Caples will officiate and a private family burial will follow in West Heights Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Danny Sprouse, Donald Miller, Brian McCarver, Tony Tutor, Gregg Tutor, and Scotty Pennington. Honorary Pallbearer will be Max McCarver.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to Dr. Steve Montgomery and the entire staff at Pontotoc Nursing Home for the excellent care given to their loved one.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite charity.
Franklin DeWayne McClellan
MICHIGAN CITY - Franklin DeWayne McClellan, 39, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home in Michigan City. Graveside services will be on Sunday, April 18, 2021 2:30 p.m. at Turner Cemetery, 911 Jessie's Rd, Michigan City, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 18, 2021 1:00 -2:00 at Palestine MB Church, 911 Palestine Cove, Michigan City, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of the arrangements.
Walter Mays
GUNTOWN - Walter Mays, 62, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home. He was a mechanic and he enjoyed driving and racing cars at Guntown, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Thrasher officiating.
He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Robison and Susan Bishop; son, Lee Robison; three grandsons and one granddaughter; his girlfriend, Evelyn Campbell and two special friends, Shirley Newberry and DeAndre Crawford; seven sisters, Dolly Dimple Curtis, Juanita Bonds, Eloise Henley, Janie Thomas, Linda Frank, Vickie Ratta and Gloria Heath; brother, Billy Mays; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ruby Floyd Mays; two sisters, Betty Sue Mays and Shirley Bonds.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
George Brown, Jr.
HOLLY SPRINGS - George Brown, Jr., 77, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Southaven. Graveside services will be on Sunday, April 18, 2021 1:00 at Mt Zion CME Church Cemetery, 1041 Little Snow Creek Rd, Holly Springs. Viewing will be Sunday, April 18, 2021 11:00 - 12:30 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvester L. Moody
OXFORD - Sylvester L. Moody, 63, passed away Thursday, April 08, 2021, at Methodist Health Service in Germantown. Services will be on Saturday April 17, 2021 11:00 a.m. with viewing starting at 10:00 a.m. at Serenity Williams Funeral Home Oxford. Burial will follow at Harrisonville M B Church Cemetery in Oxford. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky Ratliff
BALDWYN - Ricky Ratliff, 61, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Ratliff Body & Glass surrounded by his work family. He loved to read his devotional and Bible each morning and night. He was a very positive, kind, loving, funny, fixer of all things, friend to all and always willing to help others. He loved God, his family and friends and his life was lead by faith. He had a heart of gold and loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, and family. He was a body repairman at Ratliff Body shop & Glass where he had a reputation for his great skills. He was a Baptist and veteran of the United States Navy.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Waters Funeral Home at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Terry Pierce, Bro. Bobby Robbins and Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in the Campbelltown Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Sherwood (Shon) and Chelsea Colbert (Will); sons, Andrew Ratliff (Kara) and Nicholas Ratliff; grandchildren, Katie, Caroline, South, Kaden, Ava, Kipton and Lilly; sister, Felicia Stinson (Nathaniel); brother, Mark Ratliff; special uncle, Hester Pettigo; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart Ratliff and Eva Irene Pettigo and a dear friend, Teresa May.
Pallbearers will be Grover Ratliff, Shon Sherwood, James Fortner, Kevin Adair, Bobby Hare and Larry Joe Hall.
Honorary pallbearers will be Corey Stinson, Nathaniel Stinson, Stanley Ratliff, Roger Franks, Phil Ratliff, Will Colbert, Jarrett Watson, Steve Smith, Jamie Franks, Cecil Hardin and his Broken Lives Family.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Dorothy Black
RIPLEY - Ms. Dorothy Jean Black, 70, was born on September 10, 1950 to the late Hurbert and Mary Alice Louise Black in Ripley, MS. She gained her wings on April 8, 2021 at Rest Haven Health & Rehab in Ripley, MS. Ms. Black attended Line Street Consolidated and South Tippah High School in Ripley, MS. She was employed at many restaurants in Tippah County and her favorite was Cardinals Drive Inn where she loved being apart of until her health started to fail. She professed her love and belief in Christ Jesus at an early age and joined St. John MBC in Ripley, MS and later rededicated her life at Terry Street Church of Christ where she remained until death.
Ms. Black leaves to cherish her memories five children: Lenell (Kenisha) Black, Sharon (Bryan) Gregory both of Ripley, MS, Terrance (Thea) Black of Houston, TX, Gwen (Curtis) Morgan of Ripley MS and Katese (Martice) Rutherford of Tupelo, MS. Twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two brothers, Hurbert Black of Aurora, Ill, and Jimmy (Fannie) Black of Ripley, MS. Two sisters, Ethel Mae Foote of Aurora, Ill, and Rilla (Martin) Girley of Ripley, MS. One special uncle, Thomas Robinson and aunt Clara McKenzie and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. One special friend Sammie Coleman.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Terry Street Church of Christ in Ripley, MS. Funeral Service will be Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00am at Terry Street Church of Christ. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Green Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Bobby Turner
FULTON - Bobby D. Turner, 88, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his home. He was born July 17, 1932, in Fulton, to Samuel and Mazie Weaver Turner. He was the owner of White Auto Store in Fulton, and also worked at Lummus Cotton and Gin Company for many years. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Navy. He enjoyed going to ICC basketball games and working in his yard.
Graveside Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Hardens Chapel Cemetery in Fulton with Gene Voyles officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include one daughter, Danita Boyer (Don) of Brandon, Fl; one sister, Billye Wiygul of Fulton; two nieces, Debbie Curry (GA), and Joan White (Roy); one nephew, Mike Wiygul (Beverly), all of Fulton; two grandchildren, Sam Cowart (Tara) and Shannon Brewer (Jacob); five great grandchildren, Heather Oswalt, Matthew Oswalt, Caleb Cowart, Emily Brewer, and William Brewer; one great - great grandchild, Sadie Zander; special friends, Roland Owens and Myra Pearce.
He was preceded in death one brother, Jerry Turner; one sister, Jayne Loden; and his parents.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
John Wiseman
BLUE MOUNTAIN - John Brewer Wiseman, Sr., 84, was born December 9, 1936, in New Albany, the son of Paul Hunter and Pauline Brewer Wiseman. He departed this life on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Mr. Wiseman was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon in the past, a veteran of the Mississippi National Guard, and he was a retired house painter.
Services will be at 1:00 P. M., Saturday at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Reverend Randy Kolb, officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday evening at Glenfield Funeral Home from 6:00 P. M. until 8:00 P. M.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Jean Butler Wiseman of Blue Mountain; son, John Brewer Wiseman, Jr. of Memphis; three daughters, Lisa DeChant of Alden, Kansas, Karen Nix of Blue Mountain, and Carolyn Suddreth, of Grove Hill, Alabama; grandchildren, Kayla Kwasinski, Jake Suddreth, Autumn Suddreth, A. J. DeChant, and Jamie DeChant; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Hunter Wiseman, his sister, Martha Joan Ray, and his grandson, Joshua Ralph.
Lila Daniel
IUKA - Lila Daniel, 89, passed away on April 13, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ludlam Funeral Home.
Tevoris Bynum
PLANTERSVILLE - Tevoris Bynum, 40, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00 am, graveside at New Prospect Church Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 4-6pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N. L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
Bennie Frank Pulliam
HOULKA - 69, passed away on Tues., April 13, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Bennie Frank Pulliam was born to James Hamilton and Lola Marie Pulliam on Dec. 28, 1952 in Chickasaw Co. He received his education from the Houlka School System. Bennie was also employed at Collums Furniture. Bennie Frank Pulliam is survived by his father; James Hamilton of Houlka. Mother; Lola Marie Pulliam-Hampton of Houlka. Three daughters; Belinda McNair of Memphis, TN, Lisa Townsend of West Point, and Dedra Bowers of Houlka. Three sons; Willie Pulliam of Tupelo, Lee Pulliam (Deann) of Southaven, and Timothy Pulliam of Pontotoc. Four sisters; Catherine Townsend (James) of Houlka, Annie Mae Hamilton of Houlka, Irene Johnson (Rodney) of Verona, and Annie Marie Hamilton (Mike) of Houlka. There are also 14 grandchildren. The visitation will be on Fri, April 16, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be on Sat., April 17, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at 2nd Baptist Church located in Houlka. Please wear your masks and continue to social distance. The burial will follow at Thompson Chapel Cemetery. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Donnie Milam
NEW ALBANY - Donnie Lee Milam, passed away suddenly on April 13, 2021. He was the son of Ralph Milam Sr. and Myrl Smithey Milam of New Albany. He was born February 16, 1951 in New Albany, MS in Shands Hospital. He was a life long resident of New Albany and of Union County. He graduated from W.P. Daniel High School in 1969, playing football and lettering, earning a scholarship to Northeast Mississippi Junior College. He excelled and received many accolades during high school and junior college. He later attended Mississippi State University. He also was a black belt in Karate. He was the New Albany City courier from 2011-2017, until he retired.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Milam Sr. and his mother, Myrl Smithey Milam, grandparents, Dalton and Era Smithey, and Dolth and Pauline Milam, and uncle, Paul D. Milam.
He is survived by his sisters, Judy Milam Brown of New Albany, Connie Milam Lee of Chicago, IL, and one brother, Ralph Milam Jr. (Sandra) of New Albany, nieces, Cresta Brown Clark (David) of Calhoun City, Ms, Heather Brown Winders (Ric) of New Albany, Angela Milam Atwell (Justin) of Kansas City, Kansas, nephew, Andrew Milam (Lisa) of Union County, and many great nieces and great nephews whom he loved dearly. He has one aunt, Virginia Burks (JB) of Etta.
Pallbearers will be: Curtis Chism, David Clark, Bill Daniel, Larry Foster, Charles Luna, Bill Mattox, Ric Winders, Mike Wiseman, and Richard Wiseman. Honorary pallbearers will be: Andrew Milam, Noah Clark, Jonah Clark, Landen Winders, and Bently Milam.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at United Funeral Service with graveside immediately following, at Vista Memorial Park.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Wesley Creighton
NEW ALBANY - Wesley Creighton, 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. He was born January 6, 1946 in Ripley, MS to the late A.E. and Pauline Tigner Creighton. He was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School, Class of 1965 and a graduate of Northeast Mississippi Community College. He served in the U.S. Air Force, during the Vietnam War as a Staff Sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion Post 72. He retired from the furniture industry and was currently serving as 1st District - Union County Election Commissioner.
He was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Myrtle, where he served as a deacon for many years. He was a wonderful Christian example for his family and others around him. He will be remembered by many for his smile, warm personality and zest for life. He enjoyed playing golf and watching sports, especially Ole Miss.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Paula Byers Creighton; his daughter, Amy Creighton of New Albany; his sister, Joann Munn (Erich) of Ripley; his sister-in-law, Barbara Byers; his nieces, Staci Lewis (James) and Shelley Akins (Sean); and a nephew, Jason Liddell.
Visitation will be on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 12:00p.m. until service time at 2:00p.m. at United Funeral Service with Bro. Donnie Schuman officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. The deacons of Temple Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers and the American Legion Post 72 will conduct military honors.
In honor of his military service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Air Force flag during his visitation and funeral service.
Memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church or to Union County Good Samaritan, where he served as a board member.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Hillard "Butch" Moore, Jr.
BOONEVILLE - Hillard "Butch" Moore, Jr., 72, passed away on April 15, 2021, at his residence in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Timothy Denson
MARIETTA - Timothy Erastus Denson (Shortman), 60, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Jackson General Hospital in Jackson, TN. He was born on April 29, 1960 to Nolan and Ruby Denson. He worked for Action Industries for 30 years, and was a member of East Mount Zion Baptist Church. His love for his family and friends was his pride and joy. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, nature, outdoors, and taking care of his animals. He took pride in keeping everything around home beautiful, especially the lawn and garden.
A Celebration of Life will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow at the East Prentiss Cemetery.
Timothy is survived by his wife of 12 years, Patti Denson; one daughter Rachel (Jesse) Finley; step-children, Donald, Christopher, Ryan, Daniel, and Kimberlee Stout; one sister, Pam Harris; one brother in law, Bill Harris; two grandchildren, Leelyn and Rilyn; step-grandchildren Skylar, Brooklyn, Marrissa, Ryliegh, Khloe, and Abby; and 3 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Gerald and Perry Denson.
Pallbearers are Rod McCeary, Nathan Patterson, Bill Harris, Scotty Mayo, Bill Bradick, and Cotton Thornton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday at the Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Sherry Wheeler
IUKA - Sherry Wheeler, 78, passed away on April 9, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ludlam Funeral Home.
Terry Jones
SALTILLO - Terry Wayne Jones, 67, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Amory on July 31, 1953 to Lockie Lenue and Pearlie Mae Tucker Jones and was a graduate of Tupelo High School. Soon after graduation, Terry enlisted in the Mississippi Army National Guard and proudly served for four years. He later worked as an auto body repair technician at Tupelo Auto Sales until his retirement. He loved restoring old cars, getting lost in a good blues tune, fishing and watching NASCAR races. Beyond everything else, Terry was an exceptionally loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tammy Jones; three children, Shawnda Kramer of Tupelo, Johnnie Bass and her husband, John of Memphis, Tennessee and Scott Jones and his wife, Lorie of Oxford; five grandchildren, Ben Jones (Adrienne), Ryle Griffin (Alex), Darby Holmes, Ella Bass and Nate Bass; two great-grandchildren, Bennett Jones and Izzabelle Jones; brother, Don Jones and his wife, Nita of Plantersville; and niece, Rachel Sisk and her husband, Bruce of Old Union.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Thomas Majors officiating. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Saturday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Jones, Scott Jones, Ben Jones and Nate Bass. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
