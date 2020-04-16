Sarah Alice Bagwell
ABERDEEN – Sarah Alice Bagwell, born on April 21, 1930, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on April 15, 2020. She was 89 years old. She always had an encouraging word for all she met. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Services will be held at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Edlemon, and daughter-in-law, Marni Bagwell; three grandchildren, Jake Bagwell, Chasta and Chris Ortstadt, and Laura and Matt Hannon; and five great-grandchildren; and also spiritual daughter Janet Luker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Bagwell, and sons, Rusty and Ronnie Bagwell of Aberdeen, MS.
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Mamie Ruth Linebarger
AMORY – Mamie Ruth Linebarger, 90, joyfully met her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after enduring an extended illness at Riverplace Nursing Center in Amory. She was born in Tippah County, Mississippi, on September 15, 1929, to the late Elmer and Ollie Lindsey.
Ruth lived a full life with countless memories. She was fortunate to be born into a wonderful Christian family. Her maternal grandmother, Ada Whitten, was instrumental in forming Whittentown Baptist Church. At a young age, she accepted Christ and was a faithful follower all her life. She loved her church family dearly and enjoyed teaching children and youth Sunday School for many years. She and J.W. hosted many pastors and friends at their home for delicious meals and fellowship.
Ruth graduated from Shady Grove High School in 1950. That same year, she married the Late J.W. Linebarger on June 25, 1950. Soon after their wedding, they both began working at Foot Caress Shoe Company. When the plant closed after over 30 years, Ruth was employed by PEP Industries, Red Kapp and Golden Living Nursing Home as a nurse’s assistant. She treasured her job as a nurse’s assistant and had a special gift for caring for residents as her own family. Ruth was a hardworking, loving, and energetic person who enjoyed talking and visiting with family members and friends.
Family meant the world to Ruth. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones who fondly know her as Mama, Granny, and Pudd. She and J.W. were blessed with two daughters, Lisa and Cindy. After her older sister passed away unexpectantly at an early age, Ruth lovingly took her four precious nephews under wing as her own children. She taught her children the importance of knowing the Lord, working hard, and getting an education. Her prayers and strong Christian example contributed to the successful adults her children have become. She doted on her grandchildren and would often say their parents were being too hard on them – as grandmothers tend to say. When her two great-granddaughters came along, her heart found an even softer place, and she loved them both dearly.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Lisa Blaylock, Amory, MS and Cindy McLain (Scott), Morristown, TN; grandchildren, Lindsey Chaney (Jonathan), Tupelo, MS, Tad Blaylock (Victoria), San Antonio, TX, Anna Livesay, Morristown, TN, and Emily McLain, Houston,TX; great-grandchildren, Eva Kate Chaney and Parker Chaney of Tupelo, MS; her nephews Ricky Glidewell (Sue) Water Valley, MS, Glenn Glidewell (Nancy), Ripley, MS, Steve Glidewell (Ginger), Ripley, MS, and Kevin Glidewell (Patti), Saltillo, MS. She leaves a host of extended family, many special friends, and her nursing home roommate, Irene Gregory, who loved her like family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Linebarger, and sister, Bernice Glidewell.
Ruth’s family would like to especially thank her caregivers at Riverplace Nursing Center in Amory, MS. Riverplace Nursing Center staff are angels from God. Words cannot express the family’s gratefulness for the wonderful and kind care you gave her. She loved each one of you and appreciated your excellent care over the past 16 months. Also, Dr. Dwalia South provided exceptional care as Ruth’s primary physician for many years while she lived in Ripley. Dr. Teresa Stanford and Dr. Donald Livingston attentively cared for Ruth as well while she was in Amory, and the family is very grateful for their service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service and burial will be held on Friday, April 17, at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley with Rev. Todd Bowen officiating. At a later date, the family will host a celebration of Ruth’s life at Whittentown Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made in her honor to Whittentown Baptist Church, 1031 CR 425, Ripley, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family through the McBride Funeral Home website.
Timothy Lee McCarley
BALDWYN – Timothy Lee McCarley, 57, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home in Baldwyn, MS. He was born February 14, 1963 in Waukegan, IL to Lee McCarley and Carolyn McCarley. Mr. Timothy enjoyed buying, selling, and trading everything he could. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, and restoring antique vehicles.
A Private Celebration of Life will be Friday, April 17, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Mr. John David Greenhill sharing a few memories. Burial will follow in Prentiss Memorial Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer McCarley; one daughter, Savannah McCarley of Houston, TX; one step-daughter, Sarah Reese; one step-son, Steve Tollison; one grandson, Jaycee McCarley; his mother, Carolyn McCarley of Baldwyn, MS; step-father, John David Greenhill of Baldwyn, MS; and one brother, Tracy McCarley of Booneville, MS.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lee McCarley of Hackelburg, AL; grandparents, Ruby and Garvin McCarley of Hackelburg, AL, Maurine Prentice of Nettleton, MS, and Buford O’neal of Booneville, MS; two uncles, Larry O’neal and Bob McCarley (Betty).
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn Hokey
TIPLERSVILLE – Evelyn Hokey, 62, passed away on April 16, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Corinth, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Dianna Sue Thomas
NEW ALBANY – Dianna Sue Thomas, 72, passed away on April 15, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Robert Earl McKinney
HOLLY SPRINGS – Robert Earl McKinney, 80, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on a later date at Hudsonville CME Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
April Ruth Turner
PONTOTOC – April Ruth Miller Turner, 36, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home. She was born July 11, 1983 in Columbus, the daughter of William Franklin Miller and Judy Wren Wallace. April worked as a Traffic Coordinator for WTVA and was a member of Discovery Church. She showed her strong faith in Christ through many unselfish acts and through volunteering in her church and community. April was a true example to others. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking and riding horseback. She loved her family and children and the special times they spent together. April had a great love of music and sang in multiple bands. This was inspired by her step father, Dennis, with whom she shared a special relationship. He was always there for her with guidance and unconditional love.
April leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 11 years, Paul Turner of Pontotoc; three sons, twins Thomas and Timothy and Leeland; her mother, Judy Wallace Murphy and step-father, Dennis C. Murphy of Guntown; her father William Franklin Miller and her step mother, Michelle Bateman; two brothers, Matt Miller and wife, Miranda, of Pontotoc and Curtis Miller of West Point; a step-brother, Chase Bateman; her grandparents, Raiford and Gatha Wallace; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tupelo Humane Society or Hope Lodge in Memphis, Tenn.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth Paul Cantrell
AMORY – Kenneth Paul Cantrell, 66, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Greenbriar Cemetery. Visitation will be on the same day & time. He was the brother of Cecil & Jerry Cantrell, Mary Bryson & Linda Sue Sneed. Burial will follow at Greenbriar Cemetery at Becker.
Delsie Dobbs
ABERDEEN – Delsie Dobbs, 96, passed away on April 16, 2020, at her residence in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Jessie Harvey Bradford
PONTOTOC – Jessie Harvey Bradford, 79, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at C H C Manila Nursing Home in Manila, AR. Services will be on Saturday April 18, 2020 at St Paul Cemetery Ecru. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Danny McKinzie
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Danny McKinzie, 59, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home in Blue Mountain. Services will be on a later appointed date at Corinth Veterans Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
James Pulliam
ABERDEEN – James Pulliam, 66, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Gibbs Cemetery, Buena Vista, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Gibbs Cemetery. Burial will follow at Gibbs Cemetery.
Ricky Lynn Mask
PONTOTOC – Ricky Lynn Mask of Pontotoc, 62, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a later date at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center, Tupelo, MS. Father of Brandy Mask Williams & Justin Harris. Brother of Mary Dukes, Belinda Mask, & Jimmy Mask.
Shirley Price
HATLEY – Shirley Price, 82, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center--Gilmore in Amory. Private family services will be on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Amory Historical Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Jeremiha LaShawn CaldwellWATER VALLEY – Jeremiha LaShawn Caldwell, 2, passed away on April 13, 2020, at his residence in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Jamal Dewayne Macon
PONTOTOC – Jamal Dewayne Macon of Baldwyn, MS, 25, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 12 pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 11 am until 12 pm. Son of Johnny Macon and Andrea William Warlick. Brother of Jonathan Macon, Joshua Thomas and Johntate Thomas (deceased).
