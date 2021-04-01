TODAY'S OBITUARIES
James L. 'Jim' Black, Saltillo
Christy Blanchard, Tupelo
Angelika Florez, Darmstadt, Germany
Neicy Grant, Plantersville
Willie Harris, Oakridge, Tennessee
Velma Jane Hester, Lake Piomingo
Hattie P. Jones, Tupelo
Mary Martin, Tupelo
Helen McMillian, Jacksonville, Florida/Formerly of Amory
Jeanette Lache Metcalf, Aberdeen
Selah Santina Nelson, Houston
Kenneth "Kenny" Orr, Rienzi
Rosie Pearce, Saltillo
Elois Thompson Rogers, Okolona
Tony Smith, Sr., Booneville
Holland Directory for Friday, April 2, 2021
Mrs. Juanice ‘Neicy’ Grant
Plantersville
10:30 AM Saturday, 4/3/2021
Plantersville United Methodist Church
Plantersville Cemetery
Visit: 4 PM – 6 PM today
at Tupelo Chapel
Mr. James L. ‘Jim’ Black
Saltillo
Arrangements incomplete
Mrs. Christy Blanchard
Palmetto
Arrangements incomplete
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Friday
April 2, 2021
MR. KENNETH “KEN”
L. SEALS
Tupelo
2 p.m. Friday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
DR. FRED SMITH, Ph.D.
Saltillo
Private Service
Saltillo Chapel
Tippah Memorial Gardens
MRS. VELMA JANE HESTER
Lake Piomingo
3 p.m. Saturday
Saltillo Chapel
Pleasant Grove Cemetery
Visitation: 4 until 7 p.m. Friday,
W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
MEMO
Rosie Pearce
SALTILLO - Rosie Pearce, 76, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 3:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
Kenneth "Kenny" Orr
RIENZI - Kenneth "Kenny" Orr, 64, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Methodist University in Memphis. A celebration of life visiting time will be Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel.
MEMO, FLAG, MCMILLAN FH LOGO
Tony Smith, Sr.
BOONEVILLE - Tony Max Smith, Sr., 80, of Booneville, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He was a member of the New Prospect Presbyterian Church, he loved hunting and attending to his cows.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home with Reverend Bill Connolly officiating. Burial will be in the New Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home.
He is survived by, 3 sons, Richard Smith (Donna), Tony Smith, Jr. (Amira) and Ben Lewelling (Angie); 2 daughters, Carol Gamblin (Bobby) and Lori Hunsucker (Mark); 2 brothers, James "Jeb" Smith (Kathleen) and Henry Smith; 1 sister, Jennie Lou Brannan (Jimmy); grandchildren, Mark Allen Hunsucker, Jr., Richard Lee Whitney, Kassidy Gamblin, Chase Lewelling, Brianna Lewelling, Anna Smith, Tony "Trey" Smith, III, Joey Kimble Smith; great grandchildren, Jayden Whitney, Kannon Whitney, Jackson Casper, Kenadie Simmons and Kaitlynne Raymond; host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Kimble Smith and Ruth Axon Smith; his wife, Syble Smith; his son, Joey Smith; his sister, Sugenia Tolbird.
Pallbearers will be Mississippi State Highway Patrol Troopers, Brian McGee, Cody Langley, Jason Jenkins, Darrell McNair, Todd Davis and Cody McGee.
Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Angelika Florez
DARMSTADT, GERMANY - Angelika Florez, 64, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her sister's home in Thaxton. Services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2 PM at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 3, 12 PM until service time at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church.
MEMO, WILLIAMS LOGO
Selah Santina Nelson
HOUSTON - 36, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Selah Santana Nelson was born to her late parents, Charles Nelson and Shirley Baskin on January 14, 1985 in Chickasaw County.
Selah Santina Nelson is survived by one brother; Charles King of Houston. One cousin; Koary Baskin of Houston. One uncle; Henry Baskin of Houston.
The visitation will be Friday, April 2, 2021 at Williams Memorial from 4-6 p.m. Face masks are required with a no gathering request. The graveside service will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Springs Missionary Baptist Church cemetery located in Houston, MS with Rev. Albert Cockrell officiating. Please wear your face mask and continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Mary Martin
TUPELO - Mary Martin, 70, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 12:00 p.m. at Porter Memorial Garden. Visitation will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
Willie Harris
OAKRIDGE, TENNESSEE - Willie Harris, 48, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at home in Oakridge, TN. Services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Bethel Church Cemetery.
MEMO, WILLIAMS LOGO
Elois Thompson Rogers
OKOLONA - 83, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at her grandson, Tali Hampton's home.
Elois T. Rogers was born to her late parents, Eron Hampton and Earline Townsend Hampton on July 25, 1938 in Pontotoc, MS.
Elois T. Rogers is survived by 3 stepdaughters; Evonne Rogers of Houston, Elaine (George) Rogers of Houston, and Diane (Richard) Willis of Houston. One son; Walter Hampton of Okolona. 3 stepsons; John (Joyce) Rogers of Houston, Thomas Rogers of Houston, and Cornelius (Joyce) Clopton of Nettleton. There are also 10 grandchildren and a hosts of great-grandchildren.
Elois T. Rogers was preceded in death by 2 sons; Doward Thompson, Jr. and James Elbert Thompson. One stepson; Michael Rogers, and one grandchild.
The visitation will be Friday, April 2, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a no gathering request. The graveside service will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Union Baptist MBC Cemetery in Shannon with Pastor Carl Perry officiating. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
MEMO
Jeanette Lache Metcalf
ABERDEEN - Jeanette Lache Metcalf, 41, passed away on March 20, 2021, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Neicy Grant
PLANTERSVILLE - Lillian Juaneice Neal Grant, at the grand ole age of 94, crossed over to her eternal home in the early hours of Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from the Griffis Green House at Methodist Senior Services-where she had briefly resided. Known far and wide as Neicy, Mrs. Grant was born on October 18, 1926 in Houston, MS to the late Leon Neal and R. E. Davis Neal. She graduated from Houston High School and met and married the dashing William Towery "Tack" Grant in Jackson while in business school there. He had just returned from a brilliant U.S. Army tour of duty as a gunner pilot on a B-24 in World War II, where he received the Purple Heart and other metals for his patriotism and courage. They settled on the Grant family land in Plantersville where they lived the rest of their lives. Tack died on May 25, 1998. She was in sales at Sears and Roebuck, retiring as Department head of the House wares, Linen and Boys Wear department for many years before becoming a full time housewife. She served a few years as a teller at the Plantersville branch of Peoples Band and Trust Co. Neicy had a great love for Plantersville, her people and their needs and the ministries of the Plantersville United Methodist Church especially the flower ministry, of which she had been a member since 1945. For more than thirty years, she was the Treasurer of the Plantersville Cemetery Association. She served as Plantersville's "First Lady" the 16 years her husband, Tack, was the town's Mayor. She also was a regular on "Route One" Plantersville helping Tack deliver the mail. Neicy loved to entertain, was a great cook, loved her flowers, an avid reader before her sight diminished and loved good music. She and Tack, who was also a legendary American Legion baseball coach in the 1960's and 1970's, were pro baseball fans extraordinaire and made yearly pilgrimages to Kissimmee to the spring training sessions. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved her late white poodles, Toodles and Mikey. Her dogged independence, dry wit and infectious laughter will always be a part of her beautiful legacy.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Plantersville United Methodist Church with Rev. Lynn Fair and Rev. Ken Corley officiating. Private burial will follow in the Grant family plot at Plantersville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-6PM Friday at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their extended family.
Neicy is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Grant Diggs and her husband, Joe of Plantersville; five grandchildren, Michelle Sartin (Wade), Melinda Ownby (Jim), Bill Diggs, Justin Clark and Chris Clark; four great grandchildren, Heather Hall, Cody Rodgers, Leanna Weeks, Jesse Sartin and Samantha Warren; a great great granddaughter, Katrina George; a daughter in law, Allyson Grant of Plantersville and her family; a son in law, Steve Clark of Collierville, Tn. one sister, Sally Beaty (Lamar) of Houston; numerous nieces and nephews.. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Tack and two children, Pat Grant Clark on Oct. 25, 2013 and Freddy Grant on Dec. 12, 2020; her siblings, Marie Sheffield, Leon Neal, Jr., James Neal, Molly Johnson, Dorothy Martino.
Pallbearers will be Sextus Shannon, John Reed Foster, Hilton Peters, Cody Rodgers, Jim Ownby and Wade Sartain.
Memorials may be made to the Tupelo 49ers American Legion Baseball Program, 402 Magnolia, Tupelo, MS. 38804 and to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
MEMO
Christy Blanchard
TUPELO - Christy Blanchard, 44, died on April 1, 2021, at her residence in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
MEMO
James L. 'Jim' Black
SALTILLO - James L. 'Jim' Black, 65, died on April 1, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Velma Jane Hester
LAKE PIOMINGO - Velma Jane Hester, the fun and spunky family matriarch, died Thursday, April 1, 2021 at her home in Saltillo after an extended illness at the age of 72. Velma, the oldest child of Holly Hester and Agnes Bass Hester, was born in a cotton field on July 13, 1948 in Hillhouse, Mississippi. Velma was a longtime owner and operator of a trucking company before her retirement in 1998.
Velma enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid gardener and landscaper. She always had a "Do-it-yourself" project in the works. In her younger years she enjoyed motorcycle riding especially on the coast, music and dancing, and cultured food and wine. Velma loved her family and always prioritized spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her Yorkie, Teddy over everything else.
Velma is survived by her two daughters, Michelle Hunt and her husband, Robert and Melissa Brandon; two sons, Larry Jenkins and Charles Sutherland and his wife, Susie; 14 grandchildren, Joey Jenkins, Josh Bunn (Alicia), Brittany Self (Matthew), Faith Jenkins, Natalie Jenkins, Sydney Maka (Mosese), Kiefer Sutherland, Kielie Daniels (Zach), Samuel Hunt (Stephanie), Jayden Alexander (Zach), James-Braden Hunt, Jordon Brandon (Hannah), Andrew Brandon, and Keigan Brandon; 23 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Brenda Harrison (Richard), Barbara Kirton (Mark), and Sherry Lewis; and brother, James Hester.
She is preceded in death by her father, Holly Hester; Agnes Hester Tipton; step-father, Robert Tipson; and two brothers, Eddie A. Hester and James Robert Hester.
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 and 2 p.m. until service time Saturday, April 3, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo.
A celebration of life service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with her son-in-law officiating, Robert Hunt. Graveside services will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc.
Pallbearers will be Kiefer Sutherland, Jordon Brandon, Mosese Maka, James-Braden Hunt, Zach Alexander and Zach Daniels.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Brandon, Keigan Brandon, Samuel Hunt, Joshua Bunn, and Joseph Jenkins.
Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Foundation, PO Box 42048, Memphis, TN 38174-2048.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, GRAYSON PORTER LOGO
Hattie P. Jones
TUPELO - Hattlie Pearl Jones, 63, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS.
Mother Hattie Pearl Jones was born on September 17, 1957 to Clarence Bynum and Louzia Scott. She grew up in Winona, MS and later moved to Crittenden County, Arkansas.
Hattie Pearl married Johnny Lee Jones and two sons were born from this union. She was a devoted mother, sister, and a true friend. Her lifetime career was a certified nursing assistant. She loved working with children and was one that gave freely. Enjoyed reading and studying her bible and praised God every chance she got. One of her favorite past times was reading novels. She was a people person, faithful and dependable.
Mother Hattie Pearl was a member of Chapel Grove Holiness Church under the leadership of the late Bishop G.T. Howell, later joined Davis Temple Church of the Living God under the leadership of Bishop Levora Davis, where she was a founding member. She served faithfully under current pastor, Elder Dr. O.C. Pannell, until her death. She was the church mother, a member of the usher board, culinary ministry, pastor's aid and a Sunday school teacher.
Her life Celebration Service will be held at 12:00 Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Chapel Grove Holiness Church Cemetery with Pastor Connie Coker, officiating, Elder Dr. O. C. Pannell will deliver the eulogy. Walk-Through Viewing will be held today at the J.W. Porter's Chapel 5:00 until 7:00. Online condolence can be made at www.grayson-porters.com.
Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is committed and honored to serve the Jones Family. Online condolence can be made at www.grayson-porters.com.
She is survived by two sons: Michael Bynum and DeAndre Jones of Tupelo, MS; two sisters: Betty Jean Tucker of Turrell, AR and Virginia Trice of Tupelo, MS; one granddaughter: Patience MaKayla Bynum; five aunts: Bishop Levora Davis, Elder Annie Pannell, Elder Magnolia Freeman, Missionary Shirley Montgomery, and Missionary Marilyn Davis; two uncles: Deacon Jerry Davis and Deacon Cloyzell Satterwhite and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sister: Fannie Mae Scott.
MEMO
Helen McMillian
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA/FORMERLY OF AMORY - Helen McMillian, 103, passed away on March 23, 2021, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on July 17, 1917. A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at United Memorial Cemetery in Amory, MS with the Rev. Robinson officiating. Visitation will be today from 3-5:00 p.m. at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
