----------------------------------------
MEMO
James Alexander
James Alexander, 78, passed away on April 16, 2022, at his home in Columbia, South Carolina.
MEMO, WILLIAMS LOGO
Donald Jimmie Whitfield
75, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Donald Jimmie Whitfield was born to the late Roosevelt Whitfield and the late Dezzie Mae Walton-Whitfield on Dec. 9, 1946 in Amory. Donald J. Whitfield was also a cook and a maintenance man.
Mr. Whitfield is survived by his partner-in-life, Easter Mae Goss. Two sons; Michael Whitfield (Evelyn) of Houston, TX and Rori Whitfield (Shayla) of Nettleton. Two sisters; Shirley Jessie) Robertson, Laverne Whitfield, Norris Edwards, and Dorothy Griffin all of Amory. There are also 9 grandchildren.
The memorial service will be on Sat., April 23, 2022.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER
Paul B. McCarver
ECRU - Paul B. McCarver, 82, of Ecru. Mississippi passed away on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022, with his family by his side. The recent loss of his best friend and dedicated wife, Wilma had been difficult for them, but especially for him. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, but his most cherished role was that of a great grandfather. When he told stories about them, his face could light up the room.
As a Vice President and Funeral Director of Memphis Funeral Home, Paul served the Mid-South area for almost sixty years. He came out of retirement to partner with Brent Taylor forming Brent Taylor Paul B. McCarver Funeral Directors, a new concept in the funeral business. He was admired and respected by his co-workers and employees and will be greatly missed.
Paul is survived by his children, Teresa McCarver, Debbie Kleyla and Brian McCarver (Christy); his grandchildren, Christopher Kleyla, Lee Kleyla (Jessie), Austin Kleyla, Anthony Kleyla and Emily Burress (Alexander); and his treasured great grandchildren, Ellarose Kleyla, Asher Kleyla, Kai Kleyla, George Burriss and Henry Burris. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years, Wilma McCarver; his parents, Bernie and U.V. Gafford McCarver; his sister, Louise McCormick; and his two brothers, Billy Ray and Bobby Lee McCarver.
A visitation for Paul will be Friday, April 22, 2022, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., with his service the following day Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.; all at Horton Memorial Baptist Church, 1230 Hwy 246, Pontotoc, MS. Memorials may be sent in his honor to Horton Memorial Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Brent Taylor Paul B. McCarver Funeral Directors (901) 707-8115 www.brenttaylorfuneraldirectors.com
MEMO, FLAG, (DO NOT USE A LOGO)
Bobby Joe McBride
Bobby Joe McBride, 61, a sergeant in the National Guard, died Monday, April 18, 2022 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo.
Visitation is 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Wiggins Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will follow at 12:00 pm at the Wiggins Cemetery. Wilcox Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. McBride, a native of Jackson, MS, was of the Baptist faith. He served in the 155th SAB until his retirement.
Survivors include: his wife, Patsy McBride of Tupelo; sons, Cullen McBride of Tupelo and Joey McBride (Kim) of Grenada; 2 brothers, Mabry McBride (Olga) of Durant and Dwain McBride of Philadelphia; 2 sisters, Pam Martin (Terry) of Durant and Beverly Coleman of Kosciusko; 3 grandsons, Tyler, Tristan, and Jordan.
MEMO
Mernie Guthrie
Mernie Guthrie, 92, passed away on April 21, 2022, at her home in Booneville.
MEMO
Stanley Langford
Stanley Langford, 71, passed away on April 21, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
MEMO, KESLER LOGO
Vicki Lynn White
BOONEVILLE - Vicki Lynn White (63) passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at her home in Booneville. She was a member of Liberty Methodist Church. She drove a bus for Hills Chapel School and also worked in the cafeteria at the school. She enjoyed camping, boating at the lake with her friends and family, traveling with her "sisters", having gatherings at the shop and taking family vacations. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Memorial services are 12 pm Saturday, April 23, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Whitley and Kevin Eubank officiating. Visitation will be 11-12 on Saturday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home.
Vicki is survived by her husband of 41 years, Mark White of Booneville; her son, Dudley White (Tiffany) of Booneville; her daughter, Brandi Reese (Corey) of Booneville; her brother, Ricky Jo Downs (Karen) of Dry Creek and her grandchildren, Tyler Michael, Hunter White, Ryley Ray White, Case Clark, Coley Reese and Axel White.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Author & Betty Jo Downs; her in-laws, Jimmy & Martha White and her brother, Jimmy Dale Downs.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PEGUES LOGO
Teresa Lynn Tittle
TUPELO - Teresa Lynn Tittle, age 58, passed away on April 16th, 2022, while at home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer.
Teresa was a devoted mother and grandmother. She grew up in Pontotoc, MS and graduated from South Pontotoc High School. She then went on to obtain an Associate Degree in Nursing and later obtained her Baccalaureate of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse at North Mississippi Medical Center for 38 years before her retirement, spending much of that time working in diabetes education. She volunteered for many years at Camp Hopewell in Oxford, MS, helping with their camp for children with diabetes. Teresa was also devoted to her faith and lived as a Christian example to all around her, always living as a shining light.
Teresa chose to be donated after her death to the Forensic Anthropology Center at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 6:30 PM at Connect Church. The church is located at 1650 N Veterans Memorial Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Teresa is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Blake) Sanderford and Rebakah Wilson, her mother Nadine Pannell, her sisters Sheila (Kenny) Snipes, Janie (Daniel) Forman, and Pam (Carrie) Gray, and her brother Scottie (Nelly) Pannell, and two grandsons. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Pannell.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that you send donations in Teresa's memory to Camp Hopewell. You can go to the Camp Hopewell website and click the link to donate. Once you have input how you want to donate it gives you an option for which fund you would like to allocate your donation to. Be sure and put that you would like to donate specifically to the diabetes camp fund in Teresa's memory.
MEMO
Carolyn Nix Wilson
Carolyn Nix Wilson, 73, died, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church in Ridgeland with burial following at Natchez Trace Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday and 10:00 am Saturday at Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church.
Carolyn was born on September 15, 1948, in Hattiesburg. She was the oldest of five children born to the late Ernest L. (Jack) Nix Sr. and Katherine Morren Nix. She graduated from Hattiesburg High School and the University of Southern Mississippi, where she majored in French and history.
Carolyn was a dedicated teacher for many years. After graduating from USM, she taught high school history and French at Woodland Hills Baptist Academy in Jackson. She later taught at Madison Central High School during its first year, Tupelo High School, and Key Middle School in Springfield, Virginia. Carolyn loved teaching history and her students, and she worked tirelessly to engage her students and bring the material alive. She also worked as a claims authorizer for the Social Security Administration in Kansas City while her husband, L.H., was in law school.
Throughout her life, Carolyn had a deep and abiding faith in Christ. Wherever she lived, she was an active church member, including at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Jackson and Grace Chapel Presbyterian Church and Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church in Madison. She taught children's Sunday School classes, prayed faithfully for her family and friends, and loved playing hymns at her piano at home, reading the Bible, and participating in Bible study groups. Her family grieves her loss but is comforted by the certainty that she is now in Heaven with her Lord and Savior and her beloved parents.
Carolyn freely gave of herself to her family and friends. She was a committed and loving wife and supporter of L.H., her husband of nearly forty-eight years. Her only child, Jack, could not have asked for a better mother. She loved her four grandchildren deeply and was immensely proud of them. She loved attending their sporting events and dance recitals and cheering them on. After she retired from teaching in Virginia, she moved home to Mississippi to help care for her parents, Jack and Katherine, and she enriched their final years greatly. And she loved each of her four siblings and their families and treasured their times together.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest L. (Jack) Nix, Sr. and Katherine Morren Nix. Her survivors include her husband, Leonard H. (L.H.) Wilson, of Madison; son, Jack Louis Wilson, and his wife, Amanda, of Madison and their four children, Emily, Jack Jr., Henry, and Katherine; brother Ernest L. (Jack) Nix Jr. and his wife, Deborah, of Shreveport; brother Wayne Nix of Madison; brother Jeffrey Nix of Atlanta; sister, Vicki Howard, and her husband, Mike, of Madison; sister-in-law, Jane Hansbrough, and her husband, Randy, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and cousins, nieces, and nephew and their families.
The family requests memorials be made to French Camp Academy or Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church.
MEMO, MEMORIAL FH- HOUSTON LOGO
Brenda Joyce Farr Wilson
BELDEN - Brenda Joyce Farr Wilson, 82, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Pontotoc Health & Rehab Center in Pontotoc. Mrs. Wilson was born January 5, 1940 in Houston to the late Tom Louis Farr, Sr. and Tommie Lou King Farr. She was a member of the Word of Life Church in Tupelo.
Graveside services will be at 12 noon Friday, April 22, 2022 at Enon Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Houston with Bro. Tommy Kelly officiating and her son, Matt Wilson. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters; Lisa Thomas (Dave) of Piperton, TN, Joy Lucius (Randy) of Tupelo, MS; one son, Matthew Wilson (Amy) of Tupelo, MS; five grandchildren, Jacob Lucius, Chris Lucius (Leigh), Jessi Diamond (Clint), Ryan Wilson and Natalie Wilson; six great grandchildren, Tyler Reed Lucius, Emma Akins, Maddox Akins, Ella Akins, Kade Diamond and Juliana Diamond; a niece, Janie Huffman (Rick) of Pontotoc, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, T.L. Farr, Sr. and Tommie Lou Farr; one brother; four sisters; her husband, Fred A. Wilson.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Lucius, Chris Lucius, Ryan Wilson, Clint Diamond, Randy Lucius, Dave Thomas and Dewitt Moore.
In lieu of flowers, please go to https://tinyurl.com/yckw96X2 and help Brenda's grandson Chris Lucius fight and win his battle against Leukemia.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Betty Jackson Fernando
UNION COUNTY - On Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022, Betty Jackson Fernando, 53, resident of New Albany, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence.
Services remembering the life of Mrs. Fernando will be at 12 noon Saturday, April 23 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with her son in law, Brad Wren officiating. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, April 22 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mrs. Fernando was born January 26, 1969 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Art and Iva Tyre Jackson. She was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School and continued her education at North Mississippi Community College. A member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Mrs. Fernando will be remembered as a devoted homemaker throughout her life.
Affectionately known as "Bebe" to her much adored grandchildren, those who knew and love her through the years have used the following phrases to describe who she was, simple, caring, selfless and servant-hearted. She was the glue that held her family together, gave meaning of life to her husband and children and helped mold them to the wonderful adults they have become. She loved them so much and they loved her!
Mrs. Fernando leaves behind a legacy of beautiful memories for her family and friends to treasure until they meet again.
Loving memories will continue to be shared by her husband of 26 years, Lakshan "Lucky" Fernando, two daughters, Montana Wren (Brad) and Leela Isabella "Bella" Fernando, both of New Albany, one son, Ocean Fernando of New Albany, one sister, Barbara Jackson of Pontotoc, two brothers, Kenneth Jackson (Teresa) and Bobby Jackson (Myrtle) and three grandchildren, Willa, Autumn and Owen Wren.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Matthew Raines and a brother, Joe Jackson
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO
Garry Miller
PONTOTOC - Garry Ray Miller, 70, passed away April 20, 2022. He resided at Pontotoc Extended Care until he peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home with his family at his side. He enjoyed wood working and spending time with his family and his dog Bo.
Services will be at 1:00pm Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Dr. Ken Hester will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Mantachie, MS. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors, wife-Kathy Miller; son-Brian Miller (Katrina) of Tupelo; daughters-Michelle Sheffield of Dorsey and Carla Chism (Chad) of Pontotoc; grandchildren-Hannah, Mackenly, Jada, Ashton, Morgan (Walter) and Brooke; great grandchild-Aiden; brothers-Allan Miller (Sharon) and Tim Miller both of Tupelo; sisters-Sheila Sheffield (Bill) and Lycrecia Harris; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by, parents-Jimmy and Willow Dean Miller.
Pallbearers, Allan Miller, Tim Miller, Tommy Miller, Jimmy Gray, Chad Anthony and Jason Angle.
Visitation, 11:00am until service time Saturday, April 23, 2022.
MEMO, PHOTO, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Billie Sue Morgan
SALTILLO - Billie Sue Arnold Morgan, 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born in Iuka, MS to Mr. James W Arnold and Irene Pinch Arnold and lived most of her life in Saltillo, MS. She was employed for many years as office manager of Surgery Associates in Tupelo, MS with the late Dr. John Bowling & Dr. James Shirley. She was an avid painter and artist at heart. One of her greatest loves was traveling to new places with friends and family.
Graveside services and burial will be held Saturday, April 23 at 11 AM at Lee Memorial Park in Verona, MS. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include two sons, David Morgan (Debbie) and Dennis Morgan of Saltillo, daughter-in-law, Earline Morgan of Tupelo, 6 grandchildren - Andrea Pfisterer (Chris) of Knoxville, TN, Christopher Morgan (Amanda), Will Morgan (Carlee), Brian Morgan (Annette) all of Saltillo, MS, Emilia Thomason (John) of Starkville, MS and Leslie Messer (Scott) of Collierville, TN, 14 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Robert Arnold of Iuka and 'Habo' Arnold of France.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Bradley Peyton Morgan, a son, Donald Morgan, the father of her children James 'Joe' Morgan and several brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Betty Gifford
BOONEVILLE - Betty Potts Gifford of Booneville, Mississippi passed away on April 19th, 2022 at the age of 82 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Burton Gifford, Jr.
Betty Potts was born in Union County on December 14th, 1939 to Milburn and Virgie Mae Morris Potts. During her childhood, she helped her parents tend to a farm and dairy cattle. She enjoyed spending time playing church with her cousins, especially Annette Long Brownlee, whom she regarded as a sister. An avid pianist from an early age, Betty served as pianist for gospel quartets in the Union County area. She attended Macedonia High School and graduated in 1957. An active member of her community and well-loved by her peers, she was crowned Miss Macedonia and Miss Pinedale as well as the Dairy Queen of New Albany. During high school, Betty served the Macedonia School FBLA as Miss FBLA.
After high school, Betty attended Blue Mountain College to study business education. During her time at Blue Mountain, Betty served as a member of the Eunomian Society and president of the Inter-Faith Club. During college, she worked full-time in the university library where she enjoyed getting to know many of her peers. During her junior year, Betty was crowned May Queen at Blue Mountain's annual May Day event.
After graduation, Betty began a career as a business education teacher at Macedonia High School. Later, Betty worked for the American Seating Company as an accountant. She helped hundreds of people in the community file their taxes over the years.
Betty met the love of her life on a blind date at the Catfish Hotel. The two became inseparable and were married December 23rd, 1960 at Friendship Methodist Church. After marrying, Eugene built a house for Betty in the Thrasher community. Throughout their marriage, they attended Gaston Baptist Church.
In 1963, Betty and Gene welcomed their eldest daughter, Sharon Dianne. Three years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Tracey Lynn. In 1974, Gene and Betty's set of "Gifford girls" was complete with the birth of their third daughter, Ginger Gayle. Betty enjoyed rearing their three daughters in their Thrasher home and treasured the friendship of neighbors Billy and Edith McCoy.
Betty was an active member of the Gaston Baptist Church, and served as a pianist, Acteen leader, and helped with Vacation Bible School. Betty was a devoted member of the local Home Extension Club. During her daughters' teenage years, Betty and Gene welcomed an exchange student from Japan, Takako Arakawa, into their home for a year. Betty and Gene enjoyed cheering their daughters on as they participated in the Thrasher High School band, cheer and basketball teams, science fairs, and beauty pageants. Gene and Betty enjoyed attending Ole Miss sporting events with their daughters and loved ones. Later in her years, Betty was a devoted caregiver to her ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild, her mother, and her husband.
She knew how to make magic out of the ordinary, a trait that she passed along to all three of her girls. Her nieces and nephews speak fondly about her ability to make a picnic lunch to the likes of Mary Poppins and her grandchildren recall fond memories of helping prepare meals in her kitchen, oftentimes with fresh vegetables from her garden. She loved interior design and learning about new flowers. Some of her happiest memories were spent tending to her expansive garden and entertaining those she loved over a freshly cooked meal in her home.
Those closest to Betty appreciate her generous spirit, kind nature, willingness to help, sunny disposition, and how she embodied the fruits of the spirit.
Betty is survived by her children Sharon Gifford Cheek (Jeff) of Booneville, Tracey Gifford Smith (Tim) of Corinth, and Ginger Gifford Kizer (Brandon) of Oxford. She was the loving grandmother of Lauren Cheek Watts (Jordan), Megan Grace Carpenter, Gracie Cheek Pratt (Brooks), Savannah Grace Smith, Annalyn Faith Carpenter, Houston Gifford Cheek, Victoria Smith Fox (Tucker), Olivia Hope Carpenter, Nyles Gifford Smith, Lillian Faye Kizer, and great-grandmother of Vivian Grace Pratt.
Besides her loving husband Eugene Gifford, Betty was predeceased by her parents Milburn and Virgie Mae Potts.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects between 11 AM and 2 PM on April 23rd, 2022, at Gaston Baptist Church (1908 Gaston Road; Booneville, MS 38829).
A celebration of life will be held at 2 PM, on April 23rd, 2022, at Gaston Baptist Church (1908 Gaston Road; Booneville, MS 38829). Brother Ben Parman will officiate the service and her eulogy will be presented by Kim Eubank. Sam McCoy, Kevin Eubank, Houston Cheek, Brooks Pratt, Jordan Watts, and Tucker Fox will serve as pallbearers. Jeff Cheek, Tim Smith, Brandon Kizer, Nyles Smith, and Justin Dial will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gaston Baptist Church and Blue Mountain College.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
MEMO
Betty Wallace
Betty Wallace, 80, passed away on April 21, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
MEMO
Benny Mabry
Benny Mabry, 74, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1:00pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors Chapel. Visitation will be on 2 hours prior to the service (11:00am-1:00pm) at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
MEMO
Dr. Doris Morton
There will be a memorial graveside service to honor the memory of the late Dr. Doris Morton, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11AM at Oddfellow's Rest Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 10-11 Saturday before services.
MEMO
Jesse Johnson
Jesse Johnson, 70, passed away Sunday, April 15, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated. Visitation will be on 11am until 1 pm at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME at 109 Rankin Extd, Tupelo, MS 38801.
MEMO
Lera Evans
PONTOTOC - Lera Evans, age 92, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was born December 23, 1929 to Albert and Mary Doyle Warren Pannell. Lera worked for many years at West Town Restaurant and she was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Lera enjoyed gardening, and maintaining her yard.
Services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. Junior Ritchie officiating; burial will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Julia Turner and Kay Hendrix (David), both of Pontotoc, MS; two sons, Steve Evans (Becky) Poplarville, MO and Ray Evans (Linda) of Washington, eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a grandson.
Pallbearers will be Chris Wages, Evan Kemp, Zack Wages, Jimmy Pennington, David Hendrix and Daniel Hendrix.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
MEMO, BAILEY FH LOGO
Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Spratt
SHANNON - On April 22, 1947, Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Buchanan was born to the late parents, Bob Buchanan and Veronica Spates Buchanan in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Peacefully on April 16, 2022, she departed this earthly life.
Bobbie attended Pontotoc County Schools. She was an organ player, who played for her sisters, The Buchanan Sisters and many churches for many years. Never meeting strangers, she often ended many conversations with "Let's go to heaven and I love you." In 1967, she married Elder William Spratt and they spent 51 years together until his passing.
Survivors include daughters: Mashell Swindall, Sandy Spratt, Liturica Spratt, Tonnie (Marcus) Jeffries, Toronto Williams; sons: Darrell Spratt, James Spratt, Bobby Ray Spratt, and Halie Spratt; sisters: Janie Burley (Willie), Meldora Dilworth (Benjamin), Patricia Shumpert, Linda Walker (George); brothers: Ikey Lee Buchanan(Mary), Tommy Jr Buchanan(Shelia), James E. Buchanan(Doris), Willie D. Buchanan(Ethel); 26 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several other relatives. One son, Douglass, also preceded her in death.
Visitation will be Friday, April 22, 2022, 3-5 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Ave, Okolona, MS. Services will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Tabernacle of Faith in Verona, MS with burial following at Red Oak Grove CLG Cemetery. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
MEMO
Frances Kent Bright
TUPELO - Frances Kent Bright, 89, passed away Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 in her home in Tupelo, MS. She was born December 1st, 1932 in Ruleville, MS. She was a former resident of Greenville, MS where she was the Vice President of First National Bank before moving to Tupelo, MS where she was a resident for the last 18 years. She was of baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Bright, her parents, Wesley Durwood Kent and Lessie Bell Perrigen, her sister, Becky Kent Staggs, and 3 brothers, Billy Kent, Bobby Kent, and Buddy Kent.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Donna Bright Jackson of Tupelo, MS, Beverly Bright (Bubba) Hood of West Monroe, LA, her son, Harold L.(Renee) Bright Jr. of Tupelo, MS, 5 Grandchildren, and 13 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday April 23, 2022 at 1 P.M. at Mortimer Funeral Home in Greenville, MS. A visitation will be held from 12-1 P.M. for friends and family. Internment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Leland, MS.
Mortimer Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials please send to Sanctuary Hospice of Tupelo P.O. Box 2173 Tupelo, MS 38803 or visit www.sanctuaryhospice.org
MEMO
Waverly C. McClendon
Waverly C. McClendon, 81, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona, MS. Services will be on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1pm at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, April 22, 2022, 12-5 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe St, Okolona, MS.
