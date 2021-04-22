TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Dennis Anderson, Memphis, Tennessee
Maurilio Arrexi, Amory
Joshua Lane "Tubby" Benson, Tippah County
Brenda Faye Carr-Betts, Tupelo
Patsy Davis Clement, Belmont
Lola Cockerham, Hamilton
Bobby Fields, Tupelo
Brazil "JB" Fitzpatrick, Jr., New Albany
Elie Franklin, Verona
Brenda Garner, Baldwyn
Lawrence Holliday, Sr. " Doc ", Aberdeen
Charles Jarrett, New Albany
Scotty "Butch" Johnson, Nettleton
Harvie Lee Knox, Blue Mountain
Sherry Ann Murley McClure, Olive Branch
Troy Butler Nance, Union County
Amber Foster Ozbirn, Tupelo
Mary Lee Perry, Woodland
Martha Sue Ray, Pontotoc
Michael Scalf, Saltillo
Judy L. Sharp, Tippah County
Lewis Touchstone, Blue Springs
Michael A. Zitnick, Mooreville
---------------------------------------
Holland Directory for Friday, April 23, 2021
Mr. Cory Stewart
Tupelo
11 AM today
Tupelo Chapel
Private burial / Pontotoc Memorial Gardens
Visit: 10 AM – service time
Ms. Amber Foster Ozbirn
Tupelo
Graveside Service
1 PM today
Lee Memorial Park
No public visitation
Mr. Rick Slay
Farmington / Tupelo
2 PM today
Service with Military Honors
Tupelo Chapel
Priceville Cemetery
Visit: 12 PM – service time
Mr. Michael Zitnick
Mooreville
Arrangements incomplete
---------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Friday
April 23, 2021
MR. LEWIS TOUCHSTONE
Blue Springs
Memorial Services
3 p.m. Sunday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 1:30 p.m. until service time
Sunday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
---------------------------------------
MEMO
Brenda Garner
BALDWYN - Brenda Garner, 71, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at New Life Cemetery, Rienzi. Visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO, WILLIAMS MEMORIAL LOGO
Brenda Faye Carr-Betts
TUPELO - 61, passed away on Fri., April 16, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Brenda Faye Carr-Betts was born to the late Demorris Carr and Clara Etta Wright-Carr on March 1, 1960 in Chickasaw Co. She was a 1978 graduate of Okolona High School and also a life long member of Zion Springs Missionary Baptist Church.
Brenda Faye Carr-Betts is survived by her mother; Clara Wright-Carr of Okolona. Two sons; Bryan Betts of Michigan and Byron Betts of California. Three sisters; Debra Carr-Sume of Tupelo, Luenell Carr of Okolona, an Sonia Hubbard of Okolona. Two brothers; Lashune Carr (Cynthia) of Okolona and Eric Carr of Okolona. There are also 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
The visitation will be Fri, April 23, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required and requesting no gathering. The graveside service will be Sat., April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Springs MBC Cemetery with Rev. Nollen Elzie officiating. Please wear your face masks and continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
MEMO
Lawrence Holliday, Sr. " Doc "
ABERDEEN - Lawrence Holliday, Sr. " Doc ", 83, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sun, April 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Parking Lot. Visitation will be on Sat, Apr 24, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Belle Memorial F.H. of Aberdeen.
MEMO, FLAG, UNITED LOGO
Charles Jarrett
NEW ALBANY - Charles Lynn Jarrett, 84, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021. He was born July 31, 1936 to Clovis Jarrett and Mary Ethel Model Jarrett. He served our country in the United States Air Force. He was a devoted husband of over sixty years to Lillie Velma Roaten Jarrett. He loved his family and church. Mr. Jarrett was part of the jail ministry in Union County. He was a machinist and enjoyed working on his old truck. Mr. Jarrett was a member of Martin Baptist Church.
A visitation for Mr. Jarrett will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 11am to the start of the service at 1:00pm at Martin Baptist Church with Bro. Andy Russell, Jimmy Russell and Bro. Caleb Willard officiating. A graveside service and burial will be at Keownville Baptist Church.
He is survived by one daughter, Wanda Hunsucker (Tripp Carter) of Memphis, one son Gary Jarrett (Sheryl) of Lincoln, MO, five grandchildren; April Fruits, Jonathan Hunsucker, Brandon Jarrett, Ryan Jarrett, and Lauren Olsen, and three great grandchildren; Bella Dykes, Charlotte Olsen, and Nora Olsen.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and two sisters, Betty Owen and Francis Davenport.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. United will be flying the United States Air Force in honor of his service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. Donations in leu of flowers can be made to the American Legion post 72 New Albany.
MEMO
Bobby Fields
TUPELO - Bobby Fields, 66, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, April 25,2021 1:00 p.m. at Porter Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 3:00 p.m. -5: p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO, PHOTO
Martha Sue Ray
PONTOTOC - Martha Sue Ray was born on February 22, 1931 to Robert Henderson and Lovie McCullough in the White Zion Community of Pontotoc County, MS. She passed away on April 21, 2021 at age 90. Her life was marked by her family's experience with the "Great Tupelo Tornado of 1936." when her family simultaneously lost their home and General Store business to the storm. Miraculously, they were all blown over 100 yards from the location of the house and suffered only minor injuries. This experience had a profound influence on her all of her life.
Martha began her education at the Zion School where she attended until transferring to Pontotoc High School graduating in 1950. She was an active participant in many school activities. She was a farm wife and a homemaker. She married Billy Rex Ray in 1950 and had two sons, Robert A. (Bob) Ray and Gregory Rex Ray. She performed all the duties of a farm wife in those early years transporting field hands, completing payroll and serving as what could best be described as an employee health nurse to the families who lived and share-cropped on the farm. All of this she did while gardening and caring for the needs of her family. Later in life she was best known for her remarkable service to family members who were aged or succumbing to illness.
From an early age she displayed a musical talent and began to study piano with a community teacher, Mrs. Blanche King, matriculating to Miss Vera Simon's instruction later during middle school years. For more than thirty years she served as the pianist/organist in a wide variety of church programs.
Martha worked briefly outside the home employed by The First National Bank of Pontotoc. She made several life-long friends during these years which led her to relish her voluntary service to The First Choice Bank as a proxy voter at meetings of The Board of Directors for the institution. She enjoyed following the bank's progress and growth over the years and the careers of her friends who remained in the bank's employ.
Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Zion Baptist Church with Reverend Truman Scarborough officiating. Burial will follow at the Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Martha is survived by her sons: Bob (Debbie) Ray of Pontotoc and Greg (Ann) Ray of Tupelo. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Evan (Christy) Ray of Houston, TX, Dr. Jordan (Lili) Ray of Atlanta, GA, Whitney (Kyle) Hood of Birmingham, AL, Lauren Ray of Tupelo and Heston (Dr. Ashley) Ray of Macon, GA. and her beloved great-grandchildren; Harper Ray, Charlotte Ray, Stella Ray, Houston Ray, Henderson Ray, Evaleigh Ray, Griffin Ray and James Ray; and a special caregiver, Inez Keith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Billy Rex Ray. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Evan, Jordan and Heston Ray, along with Kyle Hood, Van Ray and Patrick Ray. Honorary pallbearer will be Larry Gill.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN and the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery fund.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
MEMO
Maurilio Arrexi
AMORY - Maurilio Arrexi, 72, passed away on April 20, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Scotty "Butch" Johnson
NETTLETON - Scotty "Butch" Johnson, 70, passed away on April 21, 2021, at his residence in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO, CROSS ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Troy Butler Nance
UNION COUNTY - On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Troy Butler Nance, 78, lifelong resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Monday, April 26 at the First Baptist Church in New Albany with Bro. James Lewis and Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. A private burial will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Nance was born January 13, 1943 in New Albany, the son of the late Troy M. and Myrtle Butler Nance and was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School. He started his employment early on in life as a butcher with Stokes Supermarket and then later served as Custodian at First Baptist Church for 20 years.
Blessed with a loving family, Mr. Nance is survived by his wife, Jane Henderson Nance, one daughter, Tracy Smith , one son, Kelly (Jennifer) Nance and five grandchildren, Morgan, Aston, Mallory, Tyler and Maggie.
A special thank you to Sanctuary Hospice for the care and concern given to our beloved husband, father and grandfather.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Sanctuary Hospice, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Nance family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Joshua Lane "Tubby" Benson
TIPPAH COUNTY - Joshua Lane "Tubby" Benson, 38, died tragically Friday evening, April 2, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral Services for Tubby will be at 2 PM Saturday, April 24 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Falkner.
Tubby was born March 10, 1983 in Tupelo, MS and is the son of Larry Benson of Corinth and Becky Allen Bobo of Ripley. He received his education at Ripley High School and was employed in the receiving department of Ashley Furniture Corporation.
An avid pro basketball fan, Tubby enjoyed his friends, drawing, painting and woodworking. "Piddlin" outside, working on cars and fishing were favorite pastimes.
Visitation will be from 11 AM to2 PM Saturday at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to his parents, Tubby is survived by two daughters, Maci and Emma Grace Benson, both of Ripley, two brothers, Brandon Benson (Wendy) of Amory and Jason Benson (Karen) of West Union, two nieces, Kayla and Anna Claire Benson, two nephews, Ethan and Taylor Tipton, a great niece, Ivy Jane Windham and the mother of his children, Penny Fowler.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Tubby's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Mary Lee Perry
WOODLAND - Mary Lee Perry, 75, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at home in Woodland. Services will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Union Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Burial will be in Union Baptist Cemetery.
MEMO
Michael A. Zitnick
MOOREVILLE - Michael A. Zitnick, 75, died on April 21, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
MEMO, BORDER, MCBRIDE LOGO
Sherry Ann Murley McClure
OLIVE BRANCH - Sherry Ann Murley McClure was born January 31, 1954 to E.J. Murley and Annie Ruth Bryan Murley in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She worked as a Sales Clerk at a Marina Store and attended the Community Baptist Church.
Sherry Ann was survived by her son: Scottie McClure of Alcorn County, MS; her father: E.J. Murley of Ripley, MS; one sister: Karon Tidwell (Jimmy) of Olive Branch, MS; two grandchildren: Lydia McClure and Bradley McClure.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Sherry Ann went home to be with the Lord at the age of 67 at her home in Olive Branch, MS on April 20, 2021.
Her Visitation will be Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 11:00 until the service starts at 1:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. The Officiating Ministers will be Bro. Rick Griffin and Pastor Don Goodrun.
The Pallbearers will be Jason Tidwell, Josh Tidwell, Jacob Tidwell, Carl Bryan, Austin Edwards, and Brian Floyd.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Amber Foster Ozbirn
TUPELO - Amber Foster Ozbirn, 38, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM today (Friday, April 23, 2021) at Lee Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO
Judy L. Sharp
TIPPAH COUNTY - Judy L. Sharp, 71, passed away on April 22, 2021, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Michael Scalf
SALTILLO - Michael Scalf, 54, passed away Sunday, April 20, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1pm at Northeast Church of Christ in Tupelo. Associated Family Funeral Home - Tupelo is in charge of arrangements. Friends and Family may leave condolences on our web site associatedfuneral.com by clicking on the Tributes link.
MEMO
Elie Franklin
VERONA - Elie Franklin, 53, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family in Verona, MS. Services will be on April 24, 2021, Saturday at 11:00 at White Hill M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021, 3:00 until 5:00 with a walk-through viewing at J.W. Porter's Chapel at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary. Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park.
MEMO
Patsy Davis Clement
BELMONT - Patsy Davis Clement, 76, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her residence in Belmont, MS. Services will be on Saturday, April 24, 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 24, 12-2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Dennis Anderson
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Dennis C. Anderson, 93, passed from this life into his eternal life on April 21, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Germantown. He was born on Jan. 24, 1928 in Prentiss County to Audie and Lucy Bolton Anderson. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1945, attended college at Union University, graduated from Mississippi State in 1950, received his Masters degree from Ole Miss in 1955. He was a veteran of the United States Army, he spent his life teaching school in Columbus, Ohio and retired from there. He also taught part time in MS and TN. He enjoyed talking about history and could tell you the year when all his nieces, nephews, and cousins were born and usually name a person of history that had the same birthday. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was loved by all and made friends everywhere he went.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Waters Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Hancock officiating. Burial will be in the Zions Rest Cemetery.
His survivors include many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Ora Bell Anderson, Zera Duggar and Lorraine Berry; four brothers, Bryan, Harvey, A. E. and Rex Anderson.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 until 11:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, FOSTER AND SON LOGO
Harvie Lee Knox
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Harvie Lee Knox, 87, was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Knox. He was born September 3, 1934. He professed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined Antioch Missionary Baptist Church where he remained a faithful member till death. The sun set for Harvie Lee on April 16, 2021 at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. After retiring from Profile Products of Blue Mountain, MS he became a good servant of his Antioch Community.
Mr. Knox leaves to cherish his memories four daughter; Beverly Knox and Brenda Knox both of Milwaukee, WI, Barbara Knox of Blue Mountain, MS and Sandra Knox of New Albany, MS. three sons: Douglas Knox , Melvin Knox and Earl (Betty) Knox all of Blue Mountain, MS. two sisters: Lottie Cook of Blue Mountain, MS and Mary Gilbert of New Albany, MS. 18 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
Visitation will be Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5:00 -7:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 24, 2021, 11:00 am, at Antioch MBC in Blue Mountain, MS. The body will lie instate one hour prior to start of service. Interment will follow at Academy Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Lola Cockerham
HAMILTON - Lola Cockerham, 40 of Hamilton, MS, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11 am at Calvary Baptist Church, 50053 Calvary Church Rd., Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday 10:30 am with viewing at the church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO is in charge of arrangements. (associatedfuneral.com for more information).
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Lewis Touchstone
BLUE SPRINGS - Lewis Touchstone passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at his residence in Blue Springs at the age of 91. Born in Beaver Dam, Mississippi on October 26, 1929, Lewis was the son of Ruby Touchstone Smith. After graduation he attended Jones Community College and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He married the love of his life, Ruth Davis Touchstone and they shared 68 years together. Lewis was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a greeter for over 40 years. Active in his community, he served in many capacities in the Tupelo Lions Club including, district governor, mid-south site chairman, president, vice president, Mississippi Chairman, and treasurer. He was known by so many, as the man who got the glasses for them. Lewis had the heart of a cattleman and loved going to the stockyards to purchase cows along with his grandson.
Left behind to cherish his memory include his daughter, Diane Payne and husband Willie of Tupelo; his granddaughter, Melissa Dillard and husband, Stephen of Blue Springs; his great-grandson, Brandon Dillard; and his special friend Cloe Samples whom he loved like a great-granddaughter; great-granddaughter, Linda George and husband Eric, of Austin, Texas; two great-great-grandchildren, Everett and Aubrey George; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lewis was preceded in death by his Mother, Ruby Smith; his wife, Ruth; a son, Randy Larkin Touchstone; and a grandson, Chad Davis Payne.
Visitation will be 1:30 until 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Memorial Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday with Rev. Jeff Chamblee officiating. Services will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Lions Club.
Memorials may be made to the Tupelo Lions Club, PO Box 512, Tupelo, MS 38802. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Brazil "JB" Fitzpatrick, Jr.
NEW ALBANY - Brazil "JB" Fitzpatrick, Jr., 69, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at his apartment in New Albany. Services will be on Monday, April 26, 2021 11:00 a.m. with viewing from 10:00 -11:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at West Grove M. B. Church Lexington, MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.