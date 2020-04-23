Ira Lee Below
HOUSTON – Ira Lee Below, 86, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home in Houston. Services will be on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 1 PM at Norton Springs CME Church Cemetery. Viewing will be on Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 12-1 PM at Norton Springs CME Church Cemetery.
Ronnie Johnson
SHANNON – Ronnie Johnson, 63, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home in Shannon, MS. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 12 pm at Pine Grove Church Cemetery, Shannon, MS. A walk through visitation will be on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 4-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Troy Wayne Devaughn
BOONEVILLE – Troy Wayne Devaughn, 78, passed away on April 23, 2020, at home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Marchanna Rodgers
ABERDEEN – Marchanna Rodgers, 85, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 12 p.m at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Tammy Sue Herndon Dillard
PONTOTOC – Tammy Sue Herndon Dillard, 55, peacefully met her LORD and SAVIOR on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home. Tammy was born on June 10, 1964 to Rex Herndon and Opalene Garrett. She was the most loving daughter, sister, aunt, and sister-in-law. She loved her family unconditionally and was always there for anyone that needed her love, help, and support. Tammy was a member of the New Faith Baptist Church in Pontotoc.
She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Cates (Julian) and Donna Butler (Terry), both of Pontotoc; nieces, Carrie Ann Cates Stegall and Carmen Owen (fiance Terry Conlee); nephews, Brad Cates, Chad Herndon (Noel), and Eric Herndon (Anna Claire); three great nieces; six great nephews; and her beloved cat, Baby Girl.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Rex Herndon; nephew, D.J. Cates; brother-in-law, Lynn Owen; step father, Felix (Tom) Garrett; and step mother, Corrine Herndon.
A graveside service will take place Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11 AM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Doris Gladney
OKOLONA – 76, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at NMMC – Tupelo.
Dorothy “Doris” Gladney was born to her late parents, Johnny B. Key and Mae L. Williams on April 15, 1944 in Chickasaw Co. “Doris” was a member of Pleasant Grove MBC. She worked in home health care for many years and also a former employee of The Rose Hill Company.
“Doris” is survived by three sisters; Ora Key of Tupelo, Ella Patterson of Oxford, and Shirley Walker (Sylvester) of Prairie. Three sisters-in-law; Martha Bowen of Memphis, Marie Key and Curlene Bowen both of Buena Vista and a niece Venia Doss, who was her driver. Dorothy Gladney was proceeded in death by her husband; Gaston Gladney, her parents, Johnny B. Key and Mae L. Williams, three brothers, and four sisters.
The visitation will be Fri., April 24, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out mandatory policy. The service will be Sat., April 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove MBC Cemetery with a 10 people or less policy implemented.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Terry Higginbottom
OXFORD – Terry Higginbottom, 54, passed away on April 22, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.
Stephen Earl Daniel
ASHLAND – Stephen Earl Daniel, 26, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Hwy 4 East as the result of an automobile accident in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Friday April 24, 2020 at Ashland City Cemetery. McBride Funeral Home Inc. of Ripley is in charge of arrangements.
Jo Nell Cox
AMORY – Jo Nell Cox, 79, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center--Gilmore in Amory. Private graveside services will be at Liberty Cemetery with Bro. Wesley Stephens officiating.
Lindsey Nichole Hallmark
NETTLETON – Lindsey Nichole Hallmark, 27, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 3 pm at Jones Chapel Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Walk through visitation will be one hour prior to service (2-3 pm) at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Frances Elaine Bryant
TUPELO – Frances Elaine Bryant, 69, died on April 22, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Max Irwin Hill
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Max Irwin Hill, 56, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday April 24, 2020 at Flat Rock Cemetery. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Raines
BYHALIA – Mary Raines, 71, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home in Byhalia. Services will be on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Holly Springs Funeral Home front lawn with a visitation on the lawn Sunday 1:00 PM until service.
Willie B. Ransey
BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN – Willie B. Ransey, 75, passed away on April 13, 2020, at Bronson Healthcare Center in Battle Creek, Michigan. Arrangements were provided by Baxter Funeral and Cremation Services. Local arrangements were made by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
James Ruben Rowland
WALNUT – James Ruben Rowland, 83, passed away on April 23, 2020, at Tippah County Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Jeffery McGuirt
CALHOUN CITY – Jeffery McGuirt, 60, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Church of God our Father. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Church of God our Father.
Billy Joe Gregory
PONTOTOC – Billy Joe Gregory, 67, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home in Pontotoc County. He was a carpenter for most of his life. He enjoyed camping and was an avid Nascar fan.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Gregory; his two daughters, Christy Staser (David) and Tracey Denham (Jamie); three stepsons, Brandon Montgomery, Zach Montgomery (Autumn), and TC Marion (Tiffany); eleven grandchildren; seven sisters; and two brothers.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Murphree and James Gregory; and one brother, Jimmy Gregory.
There will be a graveside service Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 2 PM at Baldwin Memorial Gardens with Bro. Steve Parrish officiating.
Pallbearers will be Billy Voyles, Jimmy Logan, Tommy Harrison, Johnny Pettit, George Berry, and David McGregor.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Danny Murphree.
