Georgette Marble-Beecher
ABERDEEN – 52, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Georgette Marble-Beecher was born to Willie McMillian and Geneva Gates on July 4, 1967 in Monroe Co. She was also a 1985 graduate of Amory High School.
Mrs. Beecher is survived by her parents; Willie McMillian of Aberdeen and Geneva Gates also of Aberdeen. Three daughters; Marquitta Gates, Brittany Marble, and Shenika Marble all of Aberdeen. One sister; Lizzie McMillian of Aberdeen. Three brothers; Willie Earl Gates (Gail) of Prairie, Clifton Gates (Annie)of Okolona, and Larry Gates of Aberdeen. There are 4 grandchildren.
There will be no visitation. The graveside service will be Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Darden Chapel MBC Cemetery with a 10 people or less mandatory policy implemented.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Bessie Mae Bradford-Green
OKOLONA – 80, passes away on Wed., March 25, 2020 ather home in Okolona.
Bessie Green was born to her late parents, Cornelius Bradford and Annaer P. Bowens on October 20, 1939 in Chickasaw Co. She was a member of Poplar Springs and a retired employee of North Mississippi Medical Center.
Bessie Mae Bradford-Green is survived by one son; Joe Willie Hopson of Okolona. One sister; Elaine Williams of Memphis, TN. Two brothers; Walter Bradford of Memphis, TN and Willie Williams of Okolona. Tbere are 4 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, April 3, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. with a walk-in/walk-out policy implimented at Williams Memorial. The service will be graveside at the Poplar Springs Cemetery on Sat., April 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with a mandatory 10 people or less policy.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Willie L. Brand
HOUSTON – Willie L. Brand, 102, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS with a 10 or less policy implemented. Visitation will be on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 4-5:00 p.m. with a walk in/walk out policy implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Gibbs Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Billy Bennett
BOONEVILLE – Billy Burns Bennett passed peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a short illness. He was 85 years of age. Billy was born on July 21, 1934 to Albert Holley Bennett and Mary Fay Burns Bennett of the Wheeler community. He graduated from Wheeler High School and received today’s equivalent of an Associate’s Degree in liberal arts from Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Billy enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1953 and trained as a medic. Upon completion of his training he was transferred to 3rd Battalion 3rd Marines with a rank of HM3 and traveled the world caring for our soldiers. He returned to the States in 1957 and was transferred from the Marines into the Naval Reserves where he served until honorably discharged in 1961. He had received specialty training in cardiac care and electrocardiography while in service and upon returning home, enrolled at Mississippi State University to further that training. However, his heart was soon stolen by Jean Cochran Bennett whom he married on June 26, 1958, and remained totally devoted to until her death last June, just prior to their 61st anniversary.
With a wife to care for, Billy forewent his continuing education and entered the garment industry where he remained until his retirement. In 1969 an opportunity took him and the family to Rutledge, GA where they spent the next 10 years. There he and Jean immersed themselves into the community and made many life-long friendships. They traveled extensively with family and friends. He was transferred back to Mississippi in 1979 to manage Corinth Sportswear. The family moved back into their home in Booneville and he continued to work in Corinth until retirement.
Billy was a waterfowl hunter and avid fisherman, especially crappie fishing. And he was good at it. There was a running joke among his fishing buddies: “Make sure you put Billy in the back of the boat if you plan on catching anything!” If he was in the front you didn’t have a chance. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Booneville, serving on several boards and committees. He was a member of the Tiger Den Coffee Club and the camaraderie of that group was special to him. He was passionate about education, especially Booneville education, and served on the board of the Booneville Separate School District both as a member and as chair for several years. He was most proud of the community effort led by his fellow board members that resulted in the building of a new high school and becoming a top performing school state-wide.
Billy is survived by his son, Ronald (Brandi) Bennett of Boonville, IN; his daughter, Beverly (Trent) Hill of Booneville; his five grandchildren – Allison (Ethan) Blacksher of Cuba, MO, Christian Bennett of Evansville, IN, Reed Hill of Booneville, Jaden Bennett and Mia Bennett of Boonville, IN and his Georgia family: Emory, Marinell, Tammy & Dee Dee Thompson of Rutledge, GA and Bonnie, Nancy & Lynn Peters of Monroe, GA.
Pallbearers will be his son, Ronald, grandsons Ethan Blacksher, Christian Bennett, Reed Hill and Jaden Bennett; and cousin Rhondie Burns.
Due to the current restrictions revolving around the Coronavirus pandemic the family is urging everyone to maintain the social distancing guidelines in place. Billy understood the concerns and did not want anyone to risk their health on his behalf. Therefore, the family will be having a private graveside service in the coming days with internment at Meadow Creek Cemetery. Reverend Tim Sisk will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorials to First United Methodist Church of Booneville, Meadow Creek Cemetery, Inc. 61 CR 5331, Baldwyn, MS. 38824 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Lealue Williams-Spragin
SHANNON – 81, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at her residence in Shannon.
Lealue Spragin was born to her late parents, Leroy Williams, Sr. and Lillian Trice on Jan. 10, 1939 in Lee Co. She was also a former educator.
Lealue Williams-Spragin is survived by 2 daughters; Doris L. Spragin, Annettee Cousin (Richie) of Houston, Felecia McGaughy (Metry) of Shannon. 4 sons; George Spragin of Shannon, Kurt Spragin (Conita) of Shannon, Sheldon Spragin (Tammy) of Prairie, Tirrell Spragin (Latonya) of Mesquite, Texas. 1 sister; Ella Kate Williams of California. 2 brothers; Leroy Williams, Jr. (Debra) andJames Williams (LaTonya). There are 33 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri., April 3, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out, no gathering policy. The graveside service will be at the High Chapel Church Cemetery with a mandatory 10 people or less policy in place.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Jackye Day
ECRU – Jackye Benjamin Day, daughter of Mary Etta Young Lyons and R. C. Lyons was born May 15,1945, in New Albany, Mississippi and died March 31, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Jackye enjoyed working at Creekmoore Clinic in New Albany before her early retirement due to health reasons. She was a lifetime member of Ingomar United Methodist Church where she enjoyed being the church organist.
Jackye is survived by her granddaughter, Emily Day Cooper (Darren), her great-grandson, Peyton Cooper, her brother, Mitchell Lyons (Vikki) and her sister, Rose Weeden (Kereth).
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Mark Day and her husband, Mack Day.
United Funeral service will be in charge of the private graveside service on Thursday, April 2,2020.
The family requests donations in memory of Jackye be made to The Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Ruby Wilson
TISHOMINGO – Ruby Wilson, 107, passed away on April 1, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home-Belmont.
Jerry Jenkins
WREN – Jerry Jenkins, 71, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his residence in Wren. A private family gathering will be on Friday at New Hope Cemetery. A full obituary will be posted at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Kelly Sparks
GOLDEN – Kelly Sparks, 71, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his residence in Golden, MS. Services will be on Saturday, April 4, 2 p.m. at New Bethel Cemetery. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be posted at deatonfuneralhomes.com.
Elanora Walker
ABERDEEN – Elanora Walker, 65, passed away on April 2, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Dennis Russell
SALTILLO – James Dennis Russell, 71, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born August 4, 1948 to Hubert and Jessie Frederick Russell. When he was 18, he answered his country’s call to arms and enlisted in United States Army. During his Military career, he served two tours in Vietnam was awarded a Purple Heart. He later worked as a truck driver. He had a great attention to detail and enjoyed being an auto mechanic, wood working and coin collecting which is a hobby that began while he was enlisted in the Army.
Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Townsend and her husband, Richard of Saltillo; four grandchildren, Carson, Maisy, Delaney and Dylan Townsend all of Saltillo; step-son, Jimmy Henderson and his wife Rebekah of Alabama and their children; three sisters, Brenda Kipper and her husband, Bill of Aura, Illinois and Betty Houston and Shirley Sanders both of Saltillo; brother, Kenneth Russell of Mantachie; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Russell; parents; step-mother, Flo Dell Russell; sister, Carolyn Webb and brother, Anthony Russell.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday, April 3, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo.
Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Bobby Pratt
PONTOTOC – Bobby Joe Pratt, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on February 9, 1941 to Orlan and Willie Mae Stegall Pratt. He retired from Spencer’s Mfg. where he worked in upholstery.
The family will have a graveside service at 10 AM Friday, April 3, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his two daughters, Cynthia Ray (Tommy) of Pontotoc, MS and Pam Sartin of Houlka, MS; one son, Robert Mitchell Pratt of Pontotoc, MS; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Harold Wayne Pratt, a son, Michael Joe Pratt and a grandson, Robert Mitchell Pratt, Jr.
Annie Estelle Adams
RIPLEY – Annie Estelle Adams, 66, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday April 3, 2020 at Ruckersville Cemetery.
John Witherspoon
TUPELO – John Witherspoon, 77, passed away on April 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Linda Tucker
SALTILLO – Linda Tucker, 57, passed away on April 2, 2020, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Aljernon Lloyd
OKOLONA – Aljernon Lloyd, 91, passed away on April 1, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
