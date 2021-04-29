TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Dorothy Alley, Belmont
Annie Barnes, Marietta
Eddie Lee Black, Tupelo
Stephen Calloway, Pontotoc
Tara Chills, Scranton, Pennsylvania
Mae Belle Clark, Verona
Jimmie Francis Purdon Crawson, Randolph
Austin Reed Davis, Tupelo
Belinda Davis, Myrtle
Shirley Flowers, Byram/Amory
Mitch Fowler, Jr., Tupelo
Tommy L. Goff, Verona
Sammie L. Green, Houston
Jane Howell Rayburn Hardin, Pontotoc
Angela Ann Isom, Holly Springs
Donna Kathy Long, Tupelo
Jane Watts McCormick, Brewer
Delores Moore, Okolona
Jessie Joshlin Robbins Neyhard, Tippah County
Darlene Rodgers Otts, Hickory Flat
Cooper Prude, Tupelo
Roger (Fuzz) Spencer, Tupelo
Dr. Bobby Gene Taylor, Tupelo
James Arthur Turner, Lake Villa, Illinois
Patricia Brown Tyler, Como/Tupelo
Sarah Frances Souter Wilson, Pontotoc
Sonny Boy Wilson, Calhoun City
James Wohlfarth, Tiplersville
Holland Directory for Friday, April 30, 2021
Mr. Austin Davis
Tupelo
2 PM Saturday, May 1, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Eddington Cemetery
Visit: Noon – service time Saturday only
at Tupelo Chapel
Ms. Jane Watts McCormick
Brewer
3 PM Sunday, May 2, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Brewer Cemetery
Visitation: 1 PM – service time Sunday only
at Tupelo Chapel
Mrs. Nixie Washington
Okolona
6 PM Friday, May 7, 2021
Okolona Chapel
Visit: 5 PM – service time only
Ms. Danisa Mauldin
Holly Springs
Private arrangements
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Friday
April 30, 2021
DR. BOBBY GENE
TAYLOR
Tupelo
1 p.m. Saturday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 11 a.m. until service time
Saturday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. MITCH
FOWLER, JR.
Tupelo
2 p.m. Saturday
Chesterville Calvary
Baptist Church
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Saturday at the Church
MRS. DONNA KATHY
LONG
Tupelo
Visitation: 5 until 8 p.m.
Sunday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. TOMMY L. GOFF
Verona
Arrangements Incomplete
MR. COOPER PRUDE
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
Eddie Lee Black
TUPELO - Eddie Lee Black was born November 3, 1941 to the late Rev. Eddie Lee Black and Drusilla Wise-Black in Egypt, MS. He departed this life Saturday, April 25, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. At an early age he accepted the Lord as his Savior Jesus Christ under the auspices of Rev. Jennings at Center Hill M. B. Church. He later reunited with Second Baptist Church in Verona, MS under the leadership of Pastor Stone. Eddie attended Carver High School, Okolona Jr. College and later received a BS in Social Science from Mississippi Industrial College in Holly Springs, MS. He furthered his graduate work at Georgia State College earning a Masters in Counseling. He moved to Chicago for a short while and and worked for U.S. Steel and later returned to Tupelo, MS and worked for North MS Medical Center as an Alcohol & Drug Counselor. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Dexter Harris, and grandson, Marcus Blanks, longtime friend and his extended family Bobby L Mauldin.
He is survived by Martha Black, Anthony F. Black (Dr. Arretta Lynne Carter-Black) and Alaric Black; three grandchildren, Chuana Durden, Brisith Jackson, Branden Harris; three sisters, Allyson J. Ruff- Long, Eve Massey, Vanessa Goree; four brothers, Walter Garth, Sam Black, Jeffery Goree; four aunts, five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, April 30, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home (Walk-thru) from 4-6 P.M. and Funeral service on Saturday, May 1, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at Gateway M. B. Church 1282 Palmetto Road Verona, MS. Burial will be in the Verona Cemetery. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Sonny Boy Wilson
CALHOUN CITY - Sonny Boy Wilson, 83, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun City.
Angela Ann Isom
HOLLY SPRINGS - Angela Ann Isom, 46, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at her residence in Holly Springs. Graveside services will be on Sunday, May 2 , 2021 1:00 p.m. at Cottrell Cemetery Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021 3:00 - 5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Brown Tyler
COMO/TUPELO - Patricia Brown Tyler, 73, passed away on April 28, 2021, at her son's residence in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION - TUPELO.
Dorothy Alley
BELMONT - Dorothy Alley, 81, passed away on April 27, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION - TUPELO.
Tara Chills
SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA - Tara Shantee' Chills, 31, was born on January 22, 1990 to Andy and Cora Chills. She departed this life on April 20, 2021.
She graduated from Ripley High School where she worked her way up to Editor in Chief of the school paper, The Highlander. She attended the University of Mississippi where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communications. While at the University of Mississippi, she worked on the Daily Mississippian taking pictures at sporting events. She turned her love of photography into a career as a manager with Portrait Innovation Studios. She also worked as a free-lance photographer for the Miami Dolphins. She attended Beulah Hill Baptist Church.
Tara leaves to cherish her memories: her fiancé, Shawn Balf of Scranton, PA; her mother and father, Andy and Cora Chills; Grandmother, Sarah Rutherford; two sisters, Janice (Lee) Graham and Deborah Gilbert; two nephews, Andre Spight (Adreanne) and Antoine (Brittany) Spight and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, April 30, 2021 from 4pm-6pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Graveside Service will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 11:00 am at Union Hill Cemetery Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
James Arthur Turner
LAKE VILLA, ILLINOIS - James Arthur Turner: 85 years old of Lake Villa, IL passed away Monday April 26, 2021 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. He was born December 5, 1935 in Guntown, MS, the son of the late Harlie Lincoln and Mittie "Marie" Roberts Turner, settling in Lake Villa, IL in 1961. Before his retirement, James had worked as a concrete finisher for many companies including Lake County Concrete, and was a proud member of Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons Union Local #362. James was a member of the Church of the Holy Family, Lake Villa, and enjoyed: fishing and woodworking. On June 27, 1986 he married Norma Grammar in Mantachie, MS and she preceded him in death on March 25, 2001.
Survivors include: three children: James G. Turner of Lake Villa, IL, Rose M. (Alan) Smith of Round Lake Beach, IL, and Amy Gosnell (Greg) of Wisconsin Dells, WI; seven grandchildren: Bryce and Chad Turner, Jacob, Amber, and Brittany Smith, Terri (Kevin) Bucel, and Joshua Gosnell; three great-grandchildren: Kali, Ethan, and Karson; eight siblings; Doug (Doris) Turner, Addie Pettigo, Bea Johnson, Pete Turner, Mae Johnson, Ann Williams, Lucile Franks, and Dale Turner all of Mississippi; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a grandson Alan Smith and siblings: Louise, Lincoln, E.C., and Betty.
Pallbearers will be his Nephews.
Visitation was held from 6PM until 8PM Wednesday April 28, 2021 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Rte. .83) Antioch, IL 60002.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home, 309 North 2nd St. Baldwyn, MS 38824 on Saturday, May 01, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. David R. Turner officiating. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p. m.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Mantachie, MS.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Church of the Holy Family, 25291 W. Lehmann Blvd. Lake Villa, IL 60046. Please sign the online guest book for James at www.stangfh.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Jimmie Francis Purdon Crawson
RANDOLPH - Jimmie Francis Purdon Crawson, 81, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care. While living at home, she enjoyed gardening, canning, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her homemade biscuits and chocolate gravy.
She is survived by her children, Patty Sewell (Lynn), Larry Joe Robbins (Jamie), Jimmy Roy Robbins (Sonya), Mike Crawson (Karen), Scotty Crawson (Michelle), and David Crowson (Amanda); 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 1 brother, Billy Joe Purdon.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Earl Crawson; 2 daughters, Rita Crawson and an infant daughter; parents, Harrison and Wordie Purdon; 2 brothers; 1 sister; and 1 grandson Chris Culp.
Service will be Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with visitation beginning at 12PM. Bro. Pete Gregory and Bro. David Poynor will be officiating. A private burial will follow in Old Robbs Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Matthew Crowson, Colin Crawson, Caleb Crawson, JR Robbins, Chad Robbins, Josh Robbins, Colten Tutor, and Hayden Lepard.
Honorary Pallbearers: her great-grandsons.
Austin Reed Davis
TUPELO - Austin Reed 'Bubba' Davis died on Thursday, April 15, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born on September 25, 1996 in Tupelo, MS to Scott. D. Davis and Jackie Lynn Hulsey Davis. Austin was a graduate of Mooreville High School in 2016 and a former member of the Mooreville-Eggville and Palmetto Old Union Fire Departments. He was a member of the Genesis Church of Tupelo. He loved his family, his MS State football, country music, and cooking for his family. He was an all-around jokester.
A celebration of life service for Austin will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Calvin Gillard officiating. Burial will follow in Eddington Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon to service time Saturday only at the funeral home.
Survivors include his loving father, Scott D. Davis and step-mother Makesha L. Davis; brother Devin Sean Davis and wife Ashley Albritton Davis; and step-brother, Avery William Gardner, all of Pontotoc, MS; his grandparents, Eldon and Fay Hulsey of Skyline, Jackie Rayburn Davis of the Auburn Community, and step-grandmother Sharee Lewis Clontz of North Carolina; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Lynn Hulsey Davis; his grandfather, Thomas Davis, and grandmother, Frances Whitaker; great-grandmothers, Viola Whitaker and Opal Smith; his uncle, Eldon D. "Bubba" Hulsey, Jr.; and one cousin, Brandy Marie Chambliss.
Pallbearers will be James Bruce, Dakota Zeigler, Cory Jones, Quinton Lyles, Desmon Hayes, Wayne George, and Tristin Patterson. Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Gardner and Bryan Cheney.
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Mitch Fowler, Jr.
TUPELO - Mitchell Lee "Mitch" Fowler, Jr., 65, died April 28, 2021, in his home after a brief illness in the care of Sanctuary Home Hospice, to whom the family extends their sincere gratitude.
He was born on December 29, 1955, in Tupelo to Ladosky Farris Fowler and Mitchell Lee Fowler, Sr., of the Bissell community. Mitch was a member of the Tupelo High School class of 1974, where he enjoyed varsity chorus and marching band. In his younger years, he was active in Tupelo Community Theater as well as Tupelo High School Band-Parent musicals. He was employed as a route manager by Waste Management of North Mississippi where he worked and made friends for 24 years.
Mitch was a faithful member of Chesterville Calvary Baptist Church where he was involved in church activities with a special love of singing. He was also the tenor member of The Trailsmen Quartet for the past three years.
Always an avid sportsman, Mitch recently stated "The catfish and deer of north Mississippi can rest easy, now."
Hobbies Mitch enjoyed included singing, reading, watching Westerns, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed his time coaching in various Tupelo Park & Recreation leagues and baseball in the Chesterville community. He spent time as a scoutmaster for Tupelo Troop/Pack 8. He also loved his time spent worshipping with his church family.
A natural conversationalist with a keen sense of humor, Mitch never met a stranger and was beloved by all who knew him.
A memorial celebration of Mitch's life and his departure to be home with the Lord will be held at Chesterville Calvary Baptist Church, 106 Doe Run, Belden, MS, on Saturday, May 1, at 2pm, with Brother Terry Faulkner officiating. Visitation will be immediately preceding at 1 p.m.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Barnes Fowler of Tupelo; his three sons, Lee Fowler and wife Amanda of Mooreville, Heath Fowler and wife Angela of Montgomery, Alabama, and Jason Fowler and girlfriend Laura White of Tupelo; a daughter, Aubrei Bedford-Wilson and husband Michael of Tupelo; two siblings, Ronald Glidewell and wife Lani of New Braunfels, Texas, and Martha Tindol and husband Tim of New Brockton, Alabama; five grandchildren, Tai Bedford, Aurora Fowler, Chloe Fowler, Rianna Fowler, and Carlee Wilson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his close, life-long friend Ricky Metcalfe.
Mitch was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell L. Fowler, Sr., & Ladosky Farris Fowler, his grandparents, DeWitt Fowler & Rose Fowler and Charles W. Farris & Virgie Farris, and his former wife, Brenda Stevens Fowler.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice.
Tommy L. Goff
VERONA - Tommy L. Goff, 78, passed away on April 29, 2021, at his home in Verona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Darlene Rodgers Otts
HICKORY FLAT - Darlene Rodgers Otts, 56, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her home in Hickory Flat. Services will be on Sunday, May 2 at 2:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 1 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., Sunday, May 2 from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.
Delores Moore
OKOLONA - Delores Moore, 80, passed away on April 28, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Shirley Flowers
BYRAM/AMORY - Shirley Flowers, 84, passed away on April 28, 2021, at her residence in Byram, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Sammie L. Green
HOUSTON - Sammie L. Green, 74, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Rest Haven Health and Rehabilitation in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 pm at Midway M.B. Church in Vardaman, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 pm with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Midway Church Cemetery in Vardaman, MS.
Annie Barnes
MARIETTA - Annie Barnes, 80, passed away on April 29, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Roger (Fuzz) Spencer
TUPELO - Roger (Fuzz) Spencer, 85, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2021, at Rush Hospital in Meridian. There will be no visitation. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements.
Mae Belle Clark
VERONA - Mae Belle Clark, 86, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Verona Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Sarah Frances Souter Wilson
PONTOTOC - Sarah Frances Souter Wilson was born in Pontotoc, MS on January 6, 1948. She was the tenth of twelve children born to Earl Souter Sr. and Mary Shelton Souter. Sarah peacefully entered into eternal rest on April 26, 2021 while at home surrounded by her loving family. Sarah was raised and educated in Pontotoc County and graduated from the Pontotoc Attendance Center in 1967. She attended Itawamba Junior College majoring in Office Administration. Sarah was a faithful employee at Keystone and Advanced Plastics for more than 30 years. She retired from working in 2016 as a member of the cafeteria staff at D.T. Cox Elementary School in Pontotoc. A devoted Christian, Sarah joined McDonald United Methodist Church at a young age and was an active member until her death. She was a longtime member of McDonald's Usher Board and has served as the church secretary. Sarah loved visiting and spending time with her family and friends very much. She was often visiting and uplifting the sick and shut-in in her community, going to charitable events, attending class reunions and traveling to visit her grandkids Eden and Emmanuel in Maryland.
Sarah leaves to mourn her husband of 42 years, Charlie Wilson; sons Marcus (LaKeisha) Souter of Upper Marlboro, MD and Tanka Souter of Pontotoc; step-daughters Kim Hill and Tanya (Carl, Sr.) Wright of Racine, WI; two grandchildren Emmanuel James and Eden Joy of Upper Marlboro, MD; brothers James (Mae Opal), David, Wilson; and a sister Marilyn Ivy all of Pontotoc, MS. Finally, she leaves a host of nieces, nephews and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Betty Jean, Neal, Archie, Walter, Roy, Earl Jr., and Don.
Visitation will be Friday, April 30, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, with family hour from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM, at Payton Mortuary. Service will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1:00 PM at McDonald United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, MS. Interment will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Stephen Calloway
PONTOTOC - Stephen Winter Calloway, 77, passed away April 28, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehabilitation. He worked for Brent Towing for 30 years before retiring 20 years ago. He loved going to field trials.
He is survived by his 4 children, Shelia Grisham (James), Mitzi Hill (Wayne), Jeff Calloway (Ann), and Kevin Calloway, all of Pontotoc; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Smith and Ethel Calloway; 1 sister, Loretta Pratt; and 1 granddaughter, Jessica Patterson.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 12PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Bro. Dale Henderson officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Marty Jack Gillespie, John Collums, Eric Loggins, Vick Holladay, Jake Holladay, and Landon Holladay.
Donna Kathy Long
TUPELO - Donna Kathy Long, 69, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born September 3, 1951, the daughter of Lee Roy Harris Sr. and Mary Helen Harris. Kathy grew up in South Tupelo, Shannon, Louisiana, Sweetwater, Texas, and East Tupelo. She loved her grandmother's house in the Macedonia Community where her grandfather was born and raised five daughters who milked cows for the dairy farm. This was Kathy's favorite place and it was there as a 12 year old girl, she read "Gone with the Wind" for the first time. While in school, she worked as a paper girl, carrying the Tupelo Daily Journal for two and a half years. An honor graduate of Tupelo High School, Donna continued her education at Mississippi State University also graduating there with honors. She later worked as a telephone operator for Bell South and was a merchandiser for J.C. Penny. She also worked as an assistant children's librarian at the Lee County Library. Donna continued to be an avid reader, reading many books twice. She later helped take care of her mother, father, and nieces. She loved her dogs, Wags, Max, and Jack. Donna was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Tupelo where she loved teaching Sunday School and working in the nursery.
Donna is survived by her husband, Robert Long of Tupelo; daughter, Lori Long; and her brother, Lee Roy Harris Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Percy Morton and Ovle Lee Witt and Charlie and Mattie Viola Harris.
Donna's family will celebrate her life with a visitation from 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Tupelo, 300 North Church Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Special thanks to Northeast Mississippi Medical Center Hospice, Mike Bannon, Paul Creeley, Jack Johnstone, Billy Easterling, Gary Easterling, Tommy Turner, Jerry Benjamin, and J. W. Holder.
James Wohlfarth
TIPLERSVILLE - James Wohlfarth, 71, passed away on April 29, 2021, at his home in Tiplersville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Jane Watts McCormick
BREWER - Nobia Jane Watts McCormick completed her earthly pilgrimage and entered eternity in her sleep on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was 77. Jane was a lifelong beloved resident of the Brewer Community, born on July 20, 1943 to the late Fred Watts and Myrtle Rogers Watts. She graduated from Shannon High School in 1961 and married the late Harvie Lee McCormick on Nov. 28, 1963. Jane worked in the office at Malone and Hyde, Allied Furniture, Bank of Mississippi and Carolina Covers. Her office skills combined with her vivacious personality endeared her to many friends throughout her career. Jane was first and foremost a child of God, followed closely by being the most loving, caring "mother hen" to her children, grandchildren and extended family. Nana beamed with pride as she encouraged and supported her grandchildren. The McCormick home was the "gathering place" for many wonderful meals, especially on the Fourth of July over the years. Her cooking skills were legendary, especially her talent in making cakes. She was everyone's Mom and Aunt! Her life was lived in humility, service to God and family and to her community. She will be missed!
A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Sunday, May 2, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her pastor, Bro. Tim Tutor officiating, and Bro David McGehee and Bro. Jason West doing the music. Private burial will be in the McCormick family plot at Brewer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time on Sunday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Jane is survived by her children, Roger McCormick and wife, Linda, and Angela Williams and husband, Jeremy, all of Brewer; grandchildren, Miranda McCormick, Jala McCormick (fiancé DJ Blackard), Thomas Blackard (step-great-grandson); sister-in-law, Evelyn Stanford; special friends, Toylane and Cecil Weeks; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved Aunt Jane.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Myrtle Watts; husband, Harvie L. McCormick (2002), daughter, Jayne Allison McCormick (2015), brothers, Tommy Watts (Shirley), David Watts (Betty) and Charles Watts (Joyce), and sister, Nell Mansell (Winford).
Pallbearers will be Matt Scott, Tommy Lindsey, Eddie McPherson, Rickey Pickens, Keith Wiseman, and Cliff Tidwell.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS, or to Brewer Baptist Church, 302 CR 520, Shannon, MS 38868.
Jessie Joshlin Robbins Neyhard
TIPPAH COUNTY - Jessie Joshlin Robbins Neyhard, 80, resident of Ripley and beloved wife of Ernest Lee Neyhard, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Saturday, May 1 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. Neyhard was born March 15, 1941 in Ripley, the daughter of the late R.L. and Johnnie Hopper Joshlin. She received her education in the Blue Mountain Public School System and was employed with Blue Bell Industries in Tippah County for over 20 years.
A Christian, Mrs. Neyhard was a dedicated homemaker who loved to share every opportunity spoiling her children and grandchildren. Hobbies included reading, shopping and trips to the beauty parlor.
A mother's love is limitless and her love knew no bounds. Her life was a life well lived that will live on in others.
In addition to her husband, memories will continued to be shared by a daughter, Wanda Byrd (Keith) of Corinth, two sons, Eddie Robbins and Mike Robbins (Tracy), both of Ripley, two sisters, Elizabeth Duncan (Jerry) of Oxford, AL and Nettie Sills (Billy) of Blue Mountain, one brother, Thomas Joshlin (Hope) of Blue Mountain, seven grandchildren, Renee Robbins, Ashley Parker (George), Justin Pribble (Amanda), Morgan Kolwskie, Brandon, Matthew and Cody Robbins, nine great grandchildren and her devoted caregivers, Martha Owen and Carolyn Meeks.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Louise Joshlin and a brother, Robert Joshlin.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Cooper Prude
TUPELO - Cooper Prude, 84, passed away on April 28, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Belinda Davis
MYRTLE - Belinda Rhea Davis, 70, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 24, 1951 in New Albany to the late Malcolm Eugene and Haskell Shirley Rhea. She was a retired shipping manager of Nike. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Visitation will be at Macedonia Baptist Church on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until 2:00, followed by a graveside service at 2:00p.m. at Macedonia Cemetery. Bro. David Grumbach will officiate.
She is survived by a daughter, Hailey Rhea Taylor; a grandson, Casen Rhea Taylor; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Rhea.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Rhea.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Dr. Bobby Gene Taylor
TUPELO - Dr. Bobby Gene Taylor, DVM, 90, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. He was born December 4, 1930, in Randolph County, Delta, Alabama to the late Andrew Jackson Taylor and Annie Ellis Boyd Taylor. He was an avid hunter and fisherman among other trades he used to provide for the family. He earned his degree at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1960. He retired from the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Safety after 44 years of dutiful service. He was a Veteran of the Korean War and retired from the Alabama Air National Guard as a Lt Col.
Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Pastor David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park in the Crucifixion Garden, 5257 Raymond Avenue, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Survivors include two daughters, Joni Lisa Taylor Smith and her husband, Patrick Ross Smith, of Tupelo and Jean Kay Taylor Pearce and her husband, James "Craig" Pearce of Tupelo; one grandson, Taylor Matthew Williams of Tupelo; and four siblings, Jimmy Glenn Taylor, Don Taylor, Charlotte Hester and Pam Davis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Faye Henley Taylor, whom he married on August 18, 1956; his parents; and four siblings, Luville Taylor, Linwood Taylor, Marjorie Mellon and Andrew Jackson Taylor, Jr. (infant).
Honorary Pallbearers will be Patrick Ross Smith, James Craig Pearce, Taylor Matthew Williams, Jim Taylor, Don Taylor, Glenn Taylor, Mitchell Williams and Wayne Phan.
Visitation will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, until service time.
Memorials may be made to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Boulevard, Tupelo, MS, 38801.
Jane Howell Rayburn Hardin
PONTOTOC - Jane Rayburn Mapp Hardin went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2021. She was born March 23, 1934 to Dr. Theodore and Elese Rayburn of Pontotoc. Jane was a 1952 graduate of Pontotoc High School. After which she attended the University of Mississippi where she was an active member of Delta Gamma sorority and served as DG President. During her time at Ole Miss, she was crowned Miss Pontotoc in 1954 and represented Pontotoc in the Miss Mississippi Pageant that year. Just before graduating from Ole Miss, Jane married her beloved highschool sweetheart, Rodney Mapp. Together they had four children of whom she was extremely proud.
Jane held several positions throughout her career, all of which were deeply rooted in community service. She was the Director of Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging and served in this position for 20 years before retiring. During that time she helped establish Senior Centers in eight northeast Mississippi counties. She was on the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Association of Area Agencies on Aging, serving as its President at one time. She also served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Pontotoc City School District for 15 years and had the honor of being the first woman to serve on the Board.
Jane was an active member of Pontotoc First United Methodist Church where she loved serving by singing in the Choir.
Jane loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid Bridge player and loved hosting parties. She was a fantastic cook, who enjoyed spending time in the kitchen and cooking for her friends and family.
Following the death of her husband Rodney, Jane married Mark Hardin in 1994. After they married, she moved to Birmingham, Alabama. She returned to Pontotoc following his death in 2004.
Jane is survived by her children Rayburn Mapp (Julie), Bailey Mapp (Elizabeth), Anelese Holt, Jane Lanier Mapp, and Mark Hardin, Jr., her sister, Angela McDonald, six grandchildren Brittany Wilemon (Chad), Mallori Corder (Evan), Haley McIngvale (Jessica), Sara Catherine Trent (Ty), Carlie Mapp (Jordan), and Jonathan Holt and six great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at Pontotoc First United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 3:00pm with visitation beginning at 1:00. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
