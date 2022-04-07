TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Virginia Jo Benson, Tupelo
Lucy Jane Boxx, Okolona
Joe Dalton Brock, Union County
Glorious Brooks, Shannon
Bernice Pickens-Ford, Houston
Leroy Hicks, Holly Springs
Casey Lynn Jahns, Tupelo
Darrell Dewayne Lee, Shannon
Edward "Eddie" Madonna, Myrtle
Robert McIntosh Sr., Tupelo
Lynda Miller, Tippah County
Cherly Patterson, Corinth
Helen Patton, Amory
Mary Raines Phyfer, Blue Springs
Thomas Derrick Pickens, Okolona
Timothy O'Neal Springer, Tupelo
Cornelius Carnell Vance, Houston
Martha Lorraine Watson, Tishomingo
Leroy Hicks
HOLLY SPRINGS - Leroy Hicks, 79, passed away on April 7, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Mary Raines Phyfer
BLUE SPRINGS - Mary Raines Phyfer, 75, passed away on April 5, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Cherly Patterson
CORINTH - Cherly Patterson, 51, passed away on April 6, 2022, at her home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Lucy Jane Boxx
OKOLONA - Lucy Jane Boxx, 76, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Darden Chapel M.B. Church in Okolona, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at at church. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Darden Chapel Church Cemetery in Okolona, MS.
Martha Lorraine Watson
TISHOMINGO - Martha Lorraine Watson, 74, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at NMMC in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Last Day Word of God Church, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, April 10, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Last Day Word of God Church. Burial will follow at Last Day Word of God Church Cemetery.
Edward "Eddie" Madonna
MYRTLE - Edward Ray Madonna, 60, departed this life Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He was born June 8, 1961 to Ronnie Peter Madonna and Norma Blackard Madonna. Mr. Madonna was a disabled US Army truck driver and served our great country with pride. Respect, dignity, and loyalty, traits that are hard to find, filled the heart and soul of Mr. Madonna. He enjoyed traveling on his Harley with Glen. Together they traveled all of the country. Mr. Madonna enjoyed life and treasured every moment with his friends and family. His love above all else was his son Corbin.
Services will be Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mitch Hall officiating. Visitation is Saturday April 9, 2022 from 5pm till 9pm and Sunday noon till the start of the service at 2:00pm.
Memories will continue to be shared with his loving son, Corbin Bryant Madonna, one daughter-in-law Breana Kelly, one grandchild, Jackson Weaver, a very special life-long friend Glen Hood and wife Kim Hood, and three brothers; Michael Madonna (Jeannie), Billy Gene Kizer, and Joe Kizer (Carla). He is preceded in death by parents, and a step-father Bill Kizer.
Lynda Miller
TIPPAH COUNTY - Lynda Miller, 78, passed away on April 7, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Bernice Pickens-Ford
HOUSTON - 67, passed away on Tues., April 5, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. Bernice Pickens-Ford was born to her late parents; Rev. William Ford Pickens and Alice Louise Ward-Pickens on June 22, 1954 in Chickasaw Co. Mrs. Ford was a Family Community worker with MAP Headstart.
Mrs. Bernice Pickens-Ford is survived by her husband, Delane Ford. 2 Daughters; Allyson (Patrick) Downs of Houston and Kimberly Rogers of Shannon. 3 Sons; Delane Ford, Jr. of Houston, Corlond Emerson of West Point, and DeMario Ford of Houston. 2 Sisters; Lassie Pickens-Davis and Daisy Pickens-Williams both of Houston. 2 Brothers; Min. Eddie Charles (Jean) Pickens and Jack (Cassandra))Pickens both of Houston. There are also 8 grandchildren.
The visitation will be SATURDAY, April 9, 2022 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial located 208 Prairie St., Okolona, MS 38860. Please wear your face masks. The service will be Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope UMC located at 2125 CR 402, Houston, MS 38851 with Min. Eddie Charles Pickens officiating.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Joe Dalton Brock
UNION COUNTY - Joe Dalton Brock, 67, long time resident of New Albany, and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, entered into his eternal home on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Services honoring the life of Mr. Brock will be 2PM Saturday, April 9, 2022 at West Tallahachie Baptist Church with Bro. Keith Benefield officiating.
Born May 30, 1954 in New Albany, he was the son of the late James and Gladys Irvin Brock. He received his education from the Holly Springs Public School System.
At an early age Mr. Brock gained the passion and carpentry skills needed to eventually own and operate Brock Construction. He will be remembered as a master of the trade.
His love for motorcycles and old cars, which was a passion he shared with brothers. Mr. Brocks passion for coon hunting and his stories for always having a "good dog", was passed down to anyone who would "go a huntin" with him.
An epitome of respect for all mankind, Mr. Brock leaves a legacy of always seeing the good in everyone he met. A faithful member of West Tallahachie Baptist Church, His love for the Lord will still shine through in their daily activities.
Visitation will be from 10AM until 2PM, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at West Tallahachie Baptist Church. The burial will follow in the Enterprise Cemetery.
Blessed with a loving family, memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 36 years, Cheryl Horn Brock, three daughters, Tammy Jo Brock Rappa (Jamie) of Red Banks, Sarah Hope Brock Jarvis of Myrtle, Hanna Faith Brock Lam of Elkmon, AL, one son, Zachary Ray Brock (Gabbi) of Fort Wayne, IN, one sister, Joyce Brock Langston (Ricky) of Kissimmee, Fl, two brothers, Alton Brock (Denita) and Johnny Brock (Lisa) of New Albany.
Virginia Jo Benson
TUPELO - Virginia Josephine (Jo) Mason Benson, faithful wife, mother, and grandmother passed into eternity on April 7, 2022. She lived 97 years on this earth.
Jo was born on February 22, 1925, the only child of John Price and Mary Etta Mason. She grew up on Robins Street in Tupelo. At an early age she fell in love with music. By the time she was in high school, she was playing for worship services and other events at First Baptist Church. There was never a time when she did not look to Christ as her Savior.
She was 11 years old when the disastrous 1936 tornado struck Tupelo and in high school when Pearl Harbor was attacked.
After World War II, she met and married Jim Benson of the Brewer Community. They were married 70 years before his death in 2016. She had no aspirations other than to love her husband and care for her family. The Bensons were faithful members of Wesley United Methodist Church where she served as organist and pianist for over 40 years.
Jo was a homemaker, and Jim worked as a diesel mechanic for only one company until his retirement in the mid-80s. Both said that the retirement years were the best time of their lives. In addition to relishing their time just being together every day, one of their favorite pastimes was an afternoon drive with no destination. They particularly enjoyed the adventure of getting lost on local county backroads and riding around until they recognized a highway or landmark that would send them back home.
Friends and family were always welcomed by her sweet disposition which she maintained even in the years after her husband's death when her only desire was to see him again. During lucid moments when she remembered that one of her grandsons and his family lived in her former home, she would always say, "I just hope they are as happy as we were."
In her last years she lived with her daughter, who was also her best friend. Judy and her family lovingly cared for her every need.
She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as her daughter-in-law and son-in-law.
She will be missed and fondly remembered for demonstrating that there are few things in life more blessed than simple kindness and gentleness expressed in love and service to family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; a grandson, Justin Franks; and a great-granddaughter, Eliza Benson.
She is survived by a daughter, Judy and her husband, Shorty Franks; a son, Rusty and his wife, Ann, all of Tupelo; two granddaughters, Mason Franks of Tupelo, and Emory Kirk (Adam) of Corinth; three grandsons, Houston Franks (Meggan) of Zachary, Louisiana, Graham Benson (Peri) of Collierville, Tennessee, Kyle Benson (Gabby) of Tupelo; and ten great-grandchildren, Madsion and Patrick Franks, Reid and Knox Benson, Griffin, Elinor, and Elliot Benson, and Graci Laird, Mattie Ruth, and Mary Ford Kirk; nephew Butch Benson (Ann) of Roxboro, North Carolina; and niece Buffy Garrett of Germantown, Tennessee.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Rev. Bill Bradford will officiate. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to Mississippi Methodist Senior Services, 109 S. Broadway St., Tupelo, MS 38804; or Wesley United Methodist Church, 2010 W. Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801.
Casey Lynn Jahns
TUPELO - Casey Lynn Jahns, 42, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, April 10, 2022 @ 2PM at Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 1PM-Service Time at Holland Funeral Directors .
Darrell Dewayne Lee
SHANNON - Darrell Dewayne Lee, 53, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at at his home in Shannon, MS. Services will be on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 12 noon at Chapel Grove West Cemetery, Okolona, MS. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Face masks are required.
Thomas Derrick Pickens
OKOLONA - Thomas Derrick Pickens, 50, passed away on April 5, 2022, in Okolona, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Bailey Funeral Home, Okolona, MS.
Cornelius Carnell Vance
HOUSTON - Cornelius Carnell Vance, 35, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at his residence in Houston, MS. Services will be on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2 pm. at Chandler Grove Cemetery, West Point, MS. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11 am - 4 pm. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Avenue, Okolona, MS 38860. Face Masks are Required.
Robert McIntosh Sr.
TUPELO - Robert McIntosh Sr., 62, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday April 9, 2021 at 2pm at Mullens Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:45pm at Community Funeral Directors - Nettleton. Burial will follow at Mullens Cemetery in Nettleton.
Helen Patton
AMORY - Helen Patton, 93, passed away Monday, April 7, 2022, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 3:30 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 3:30 pm. at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery.
Timothy O'Neal Springer
TUPELO - Timothy O'Neal Springer, 53, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 3:00pm at The Chapel - N.L. Jones Funeral Directors, 2510 S Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Visitation will be on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 4-6pm at N.L. Jones. Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
Glorious Brooks
SHANNON - Glorious was born on April 21, 1948 to the late Albert Brooks, Sr. and Annie Mae Richardson Brooks of Shannon, MS. She departed this earthly life from Sunshine Nursing Home in Pontotoc, MS on Wednesday afternoon, March 30, 2022.
Glorious leaves to cherish precious memories, a beautiful daughter, Tanya Wallace Crump (Jermaine) of Shannon, MS, loving sons: Maurice D. Wallace of Shannon, MS and Anthony L. Wallace (Kenya) of Houlka, MS; her precious mom, Annie Mae Richardson Brooks; brothers: Albert Brooks Jr., (Joyce), Rev. Russell Brooks all of Shannon, sisters: Delois Fields of Shannon, MS and Margaret Carouthers (Sam) of Okolona, MS; her grandchildren: Taniyah J. Wallace, Lazente D. Wallace, LaToya P. Boone, SanQueeta Meredith, Raven Jenkins and WaKetra Ivy; eight great grandchildren, a special godchild, Nicole Baker; best friends: Beatrice Buchanan of Shannon, MS, Frankie Morris of Tupelo, MS, Nellie Betts of Verona, MS, Aretha Harden of St. Louis, MO and Florence Davis of Grand Rapids, MI; a special childhood friend, Annis Jenkins of Tupelo, MS; and remembering Glorius with lots of love, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 9, 2022 at 11:00am at Poplar Springs C.M.E. Church in Shannon, MS. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service (10:00am-11:00am) at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
