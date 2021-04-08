TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Deacon Auther Wayne Allen, Holly Springs
Jack Lynn Arndt, Memphis, Tennessee
Marilyn Baty, Belmont
Dorothy J. Black, Ripley
Tevoris Bynum, Plantersville
Daisy Elizabeth Carty, Fulton
Tracey Cortez Cooperwood, Tupelo
Hila Faye Macon-Head, Baldwyn
Billy Hopper, Olive Branch
Jyrie Ortiz Ivy, Shannon
Tommy Locastro, Shannon
Loyd Nanney, Byhalia
David Nowell, Glen
Jimmy Pounders, Nettleton
Cora Bell Smith, Plantersville
Shirley Sillivan, Ripley
Archie Dean Smith, Jumpertown
Charlotte Steffens, Saltillo
Joe Allen Stone, Houston
Billy Wayne Walker, Corinth
John Webber, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
-------------------------------------
Holland Directory for Friday, April 9, 2021
Mr. James L. ‘Jim’ Black
Saltillo
12 PM Saturday, April 11, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 11 AM – service
Celebration dinner to follow at 1:30 PM
BancorpSouth Conference Center
SFC Tommy Locastro, U.S. Army
Shannon
Celebration Service
5 PM Sunday, April 11, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 2 PM – 5 PM Sunday
Burial: 1 PM Monday, April 12, 2021
Corinth National Cemetery, with military honors
Mr. Charles E. “Eddie” Randolph
Belden
Arrangements incomplete
-------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Friday
April 9, 2021
MR. ROY ALLEN NORRIS
Saltillo
11 a.m. Friday
Jefferson Street Chapelo
Fellowship Cemetery
MR. BRAD BRYSON
Guntown
2 p.m. Friday
Saltillo Chapel
Campbelltown Cemetery
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Friday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
-------------------------------------
LEE MEMORIAL AD
Mr. Loyd Nanney
Byhalia
11 AM Saturday
Lee Memorial Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 10 – 11 Saturday
Mrs. Brenda Steffens
Saltillo
Visitation: 4 – 6 Friday
-------------------------------------
MEMO
Hila Faye Macon-Head
Hila Faye Macon-Head, 79, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Nebo CME Church (parking lot). Visitation will be on Friday, April 11, 2021 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com. Burial will follow at Mt. Nebo CME Church.
MEMO
Cora Bell Smith
Cora Bell Smith, 97, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1:00 pm, at Red Oak Grove Church Cemetery, Okolona, MS. Walk through visitation will be on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 3:00-6:00 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
MEMO, WILLIAMS MEMORIAL LOGO
Tracey Cortez Cooperwood
TUPELO - 31, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Tracey Cortez Cooperwood was born to Ursula Cooperwood on March 22, 1990 in Tupelo. He received his education from the Shannon and Tupelo School Systems.
Tracey C. Cooperwood is survived by his mother; Ursula Cooperwood of Shannon. Grandfather; Haywood Cooperwood of Shannon. Two sisters; Shelia Cooperwood of Shannon and Quanterika Williams of Tupelo. One brother; Jermiah Cooperwood of Shannon.
The visitation will be on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required also no gathering. The graveside service will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Snow Town UMC cemetery. Please wear your face mask and continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
MEMO
Billy Wayne Walker
CORINTH - Billy Wayne Walker, 72, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his home in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Rest Cemetery. Burial will follow at St. Rest Cemetery.
MEMO
Deacon Auther Wayne Allen
HOLLY SPRINGS - Deacon Auther Wayne Allen, 63, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at his home in Lamar. Private services will be on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Miracle Temple in Lamar. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 12:00 -2:00 at Miracle Temple, 1126 Allen Corner Road, Lamar. Burial will follow at Miracle Temple Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, FOSTER AND SON LOGO
Shirley Sullivan
RIPLEY - Shirley (Thomas) Sullivan was born September 29, 1949 to the late Mr. Ira Thomas, Sr. and the late Mrs. Faye Willie (Thomas) Morrow in Blue Mountain, MS. She departed this life Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Shirley was united in Holy matrimony to Preston Gene Sullivan. Shirley attended Beulah Land Baptist Church in Blue Mountain, MS. She also occasionally visited United House of Prayer in Blue Mountain, MS. Shirley worked at various factories, before deciding to go to nursing school at Northeast Community College. After graduating she started her career as an LPN at Ripley Manor. Then she became a registered nurse. She was known as a "Jill of all Trades". Shirley leaves to cherish her memories three brothers: Joe Thomas (Ella Mae) of Moscow, TN, Stanley Thomas (Martha) of New Albany, MS and Curtis Thomas (Shirley) of Blue Mountain, MS; Three sisters: Sarah Morris, St. Louis, MO, Mae Carodine, Blue Mountain, MS and Judy Rutherford (Donnell) of Cotton Plant, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation was held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Foster & Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS from 5pm-7pm. The funeral service will be 1pm, Friday, April 9, 2021 at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to funeral service. The burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Marilyn Baty
BELMONT - Marilyn Baty, 53, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at her residence in Belmont. She was a home maker who and enjoyed gardening, working with her flowers, traveling, and going to the beach. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Shiloh Cemetery in Mantachie.
Survivors include one son, Nathan McCarley of Red Bay, AL; one daughter, Kayla Baty Hood (William) of Fulton; one brother, Marty Smith of Jackson, MS; two sisters, Melissa Cox of Fulton and Wanda Smith of Columbus, MS; three grand- daughters, Marie Hood, Gabriella Hood, and Anna Hood; a special friend, Jerry Higgins of Belmont; several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Henry Baty; one brother, Andrew Pickle; her mother, Deloris Towery Smith; and her grandmother, Dorothy Towery.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO
John Webber
REYNOLDSBURG, OHIO - John Forrest Webber was born May 10, 1945, to the late Earlie Hall, born to and reared by his late mother; Learlie H. Webber. He passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after an extended illness. He was a member of Sherman Grove MB Church. John attended school in Pontotoc County. As a young man he loved fishing.
John was the first African American DJ in Tupelo, known to many as “Dr. Webb”. He got his start at WTUP in the 1970’s. John had a passion for the music industry. He worked for over 40 years at various stations across the country. He was honored by United Brothers & Sisters of Tupelo in 2011 for his achievements. John was a very witty and charming soul. He had a way of putting a smile on your face. His most enjoyable moments are those he shared with his children, grandchildren and family. John was a great storyteller and had many to share with family & friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Webber of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; three daughters, Marcina Webber of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; Allison Fuller (Eric) of Tupelo; Adrian Brim (Cedric) of Tupelo; three sons, Bryan Webber Jones (Tawana) of Tupelo; Marcus Zinn of Pontotoc & George Woodruff of Chicago; sisters, Janice Banks of Red Hill & Trannie J. Wilson of Verona; brother, Michael Hall (Tonia) of Gulfport; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews; cousins & friends. He was preceded in death by his infant child, Baby Girl Webber; his mother, Learlie H. Webber; father, Earlie Hall and brother, Artie Webber Sr.
Private family services will be held in Ohio. Local private memorial will be held at a future date.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Tommy Locastro
SHANNON - Thomas "Tommy" Joseph Locastro, Jr., 73, a highly decorated military hero, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his residence in Shannon. He was born October 18, 1947, the son of Thomas Joseph Locastro, Sr. and Thelma Godbey Locastro. Thomas graduated from Itawamba Junior College in Industrial Electricity and attended Mississippi State University in Electrical Engineering for 2 years. He served 3 tours in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division and the 82nd Airborne Division. During those three tours, he was wounded three times with three Purple Hearts, received a Silver Star for saving lives in combat and two Bronze Stars. He was very proud of his service in Vietnam. He served the rest of his military career as an Army Reservist and served during Operation Desert Shield where he also earned numerous commendations with the Perscom Unit. He worked many years with TVA in the Electrical Engineering field. After retiring, he loved spending his years with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, ducks, and numerous other animals. Thomas was a unique individual with a charismatic personality that most people loved and he touched many lives in a positive way. A Catholic, Tommy will be remembered as a kind, gentle man with a crazy attitude but he was always able to see the positive in every situation and person even people down on their luck had a place in his heart no matter who. He will be missed by many in so many ways. "Airborne All The Way Tommy!" He Leaves behind three daughters, Tina Locastro Sullivan of Nettleton, MS, Raven Locastro of Okolona, MS, and Angel Locastro of Shannon, MS; 4 sons, Brian Locastro of Fulton, MS, Tony Locastro of Fulton, MS, Jamie Locastro of Shannon, MS, and Gio Locastro of Shannon, MS; 1 sister, Rose Davis of Guntown, MS; 10 grandsons, 7 granddaughters, 2 great-grandsons, 2 great-granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews.
A Life Celebration will take place at 5 PM Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Sis. Liz Brown will recite scripture and pray and the family and friends will have opportunity to express gratitude for Tommy's life. Visitation will begin at 2 PM Sunday and will conclude with the 5 PM service. On Monday at 1 PM, a committal service with full military honors will take place in the Corinth National Cemetery with Bro. Don Baggett officiating. He will be interred beside his son, Gabriel, immediately following. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 5 PM Sunday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Memorials may be made to Tupelo Veteran's Park, P. O. Box 3608, Tupelo, MS 38802, or to Excel Commons, 230 West Main St., Okolona, MS 38860.
MEMO, FLAG
Billy Hopper
OLIVE BRANCH - Billy Hopper of Olive Branch, MS, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
He was born in Falkner, MS, on June 28, 1930. The oldest son of Claude and Kitty Mae Besinger Hopper. Billy grew up in Tiplersville, MS, and attended school at Tiplersville Elementary and Chalybeate MS High School. After graduation in 1949, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
His enlistment was for 1-year active duty and 6 years in the Reserves. After active-duty he worked for Standard Parts in Memphis. Shortly after the Korean War started, he was called back into active duty, reporting to Eglin Air Force Base in Ft. Walton, Florida. He was assigned to the Special Air Task Group Drone Squadron. His top secret unit was sent to Enewetoc, in the Marshall Islands, to assist in the testing of nuclear bombs. Pilotless aircraft were used for flying through the mushroom clouds. He was involved in four of these explosions.
When relieved from active duty, he returned to Memphis and worked short stints with Standard Parts and E. C. Blackstone Company. To further his education, he enrolled in Memphis College of Accountancy using his GI Bill. In 1955 he joined Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, in the Sales and Distribution Department. He spent 34 years with Firestone, retiring in 1989 as the Memphis Regional Distribution Manager.
Billy was a member of Kensington Baptist Church from 1959-2006, until Kensington merged with Gracewood Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School at both churches.
In 2008, Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Millie, after 56 years of marriage. Also preceding Billy in death were his four brothers: Robert, Claude Jr, Richard, Ricky Joe Hopper; and one sister, Rita Childress.
He is survived by two sons: Steve Hopper (Cindy) of Ocean Springs, MS and Ronnie Hopper (Marisa) of Fort Myers Beach, FL. He also leaves one granddaughter, Dr. Sandi Hopper Fontecchio (Joseph) of St. Peters, MO; three grandsons, David, Mark, and Kyle Hopper of Austin, Texas. He leaves two great-grandchildren, Blake and Penny Rose Fontecchio, and a very special friend and travel companion of 8 1/2 years, Saranne Emerson. He was loved by numerous nieces and nephews.
He is survived by four sisters: Shirlee Cardwell and Lila Logan (John) of Memphis; Janette Carpenter (Joe Keith) of Ripley, MS; and Peggy Dixon of Cherokee, AL
In lieu of flowers, Billy requested donations be made to the Operating Fund, Gracewood Baptist Church, 8551 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672-6420.
MEMO
Daisy Elizabeth Carty
FULTON - Daisy Elizabeth Carty, 64, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at North MS Med Center in Tupelo. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Carty family. Services will be on Friday, April, 9th at Associated's Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on Friday, 1pm until service time at Magnolia Suite of ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Jimmy Pounders
NETTLETON - Jimmy Wesley Pounders, 76, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory. He was born on June 3, 1944 in Monroe County to Durwood K. and Hattie Mae McDuffa Pounders. He lived in Hamilton but then moved with his family to Apopka, FL when he was young and attended school there where he excelled in baseball and played on the field where the New York Yankees did spring training. He was courted to play professional baseball but due to his father's untimely death, aspirations of playing professionally had to be given up to help take care of his family. In 1968, he married the former Billie Gayle Potter and began a career in law enforcement with the Amory Police Department. Jimmy graduated the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers' Training Academy in Pearl where he earned his professional certificate as a law enforcement officer. For more than 25 years he was a dedicated employee of True Temper Sports and in recent years before health failed, he was a deputy for the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. He proudly wore the uniform and always sought to serve in whatever place he could. Jimmy was a member of Cason Baptist Church and was a fan of all Ole Miss sports and the Atlanta Braves.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Matt Long and Bro. Sammy McMillan officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery.
In addition to his wife, Billy Gayle Pounders, he is survived by his daughter, Renae Raper of Nettleton; his son, Ronnie Pounders (Denise) of Oxford; two grandsons, Zack Pounders and Nick Pounders; sister-in-law, Kaye Shearon of Bales, TN; brother-in-law, James Mixon of Nettleton; and nieces and nephews, Christy Shearon, Ginger Austin, and Harold, David, and Paul Cooper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Dean Cooper and Faye Mixon; brother, Ray Pounders; broter-in-law, Pete Cooper; sister-in-law, Mildred Pounders; his father and mother-in-law, Doug and Minnie Lou Potter.
Pallbearers will be Brad Clayton, Andy Hood, Steve Hunt, Larry Todd, Thomas Adams, and Willie Lockett.
Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association or to the Cason Baptist Church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, MCBRIDE LOGO
Jack Lynn Arndt
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Jack Lynn Arndt, 66, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home in Memphis, TN. He was born on May 26, 1954, to Carl McKinley and Violet Lee Elam Arndt in Illinois. Jack was owner of Jax Tax Service and Insurance Agency, Sonshine Recording Studios. He was a member of Charity Church of Jesus Christ in Walnut, MS, where he served as an Outreach Pastor, and was a member of the Apostolic Faith Fellowship.
Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Charity Church of Jesus Christ in Walnut, MS with Bro. Tim Watson and Bro. Bradley Watson Officiating. Burial will follow in Charity Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, April 9, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Charity Church of Jesus Christ.
Jack is survived by one son: Joseph Benjamin Arndt (Andrea) of Hernando, MS; three daughters: Courtney Lynn Baker (Kevin) Walnut, MS; Brittney Sue Arndt of Southaven, MS, Molly Elizabeth Arndt of Memphis, TN; three sisters: Ruth Ann Garrison (Robert) of Vandalia, IL. Edna Alton (Scott) of Vandalia, IL, Jill Graumenz (Gary) of Vandalia, IL; five grandchildren: Kaden Baker, Conner Baker, Kenzlee Baker. Ellis Arndt, Emerson Arndt; one sister-in-law: Alicia Arndt Marsengill of Sevierville, TN
Preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Donald Arndt, Russell Arndt, Larry Arndt.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Arndt family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Charlotte Steffens
SALTILLO - Charlotte Steffens, 69, gained her angels wings Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. She was born March 15, 1952, in South Bend, Indiana to Marshall and Lucille Baskins. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles and watching murder mysteries. Her greatest joy was her family and enjoyed cooking for them and spending time with her grandkids.
As per he wishes, there will not be a service but visitation will be 4 - 6 Friday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Gerry Steffens of Saltillo; her children, Rhonda Baskins Montes (Henry) of Pontotoc, Robin Carter (Billy) of Amory, David Baskins (Yvonne) of Tupelo and Brad Baskins (Melissa) of Pontotoc; one sister, Patsy Woods of Florence, Al; 13 grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Madison, Alexis Ann, Brianna, Alexis Marie, Amelia, Aiden, Vini, Drew, Davin, Karly and Lindsey; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and a baby boy due in September.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Gene Baskins, Carolyn Rhodes, Dave Baskins, Renne Nichols and Fay Daniels.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
MEMO
Tevoris Bynum
PLANTERSVILLE - Tevoris Bynum, 40, passed away on April 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
MEMO
David Nowell
GLEN - David Nowell, 56, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2 pm at Strickland Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11-2 at Strickland Church of Christ. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Archie Dean Smith
JUMPERTOWN - Archie Dean Smith, 83, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Jumpertown, MS. He was born on April 5, 1938, to B.F. "Son" Smith and Nora Michael Smith. In the 70s, Archie was instrumental in building the addition of McMillan Funeral Home. He attended Lamb's Chapel Church for over 60 years. He enjoyed working in his yard, doing carpenter work, and playing the guitar while his family would sing along. The highlight of his life was being able to spoil his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and spending time with his family.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Estes and Bro. Teddy Cornelius officiating. Burial will follow in Crossroads Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, be courteous of wearing face mask and social distancing.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Windham Smith; two daughters, Danita Cartwright (Marlin), and Susan Bane (Scott); one grandson, Cameron Bane (Kristen); three granddaughters, Kristen Nunley (Chance), Morgan Bane, and Melinda Hitt; eight great-grandchildren, Adilynn Bane, Parker Bane, Carter Nunley, Archier Bane, Gabriella Hitt, Hudson Kate Yarbrough, Mason Yarbrough, and Corbyn Clair Yarbrough; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, B.F. "Son" Smith and Nora Michael Smith; one brother, Ben Smith Juinor; and three sisters, Ernestine Carr (Richard), Dorothy Beatty, and infant Ella Jean Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clayton Pace, Alex Burns, Bro. Mike Morrison, Jerry Thrasher, Benny Eaton, Brian Brumley, and Wayne Hall.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, MEMORIAL FH LOGO
Joe Allen Stone
HOUSTON - Joe Allen Stone, 80, passed away surrounded by family Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Mr. Stone was born December 4, 1940 in Potts Camp, MS to the late Joe Calvin Stone and Mary Elizabeth Jamison Stone. He was a Baptist, a Veteran serving in the Air Force during the Cuban Crisis and in public service including; the school board, city board and served as the City of Houston Mayor Protempore.
Graveside services will be immediately following visitation on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Enon Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Houston with his son Michael Stone officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Addie Faye Pinkerton Stone of Houston; two sons, Michael Stone (Melynne) of Pickensville, AL, Mark Stone (Madison) of Houston; a daughter, Mary Lee Whitt (Jeff) of Houston; fifteen grandchildren, Taylor (Brandon), Blakely (Matthew), Griffin, Jamison, Mary Riley, Lillian, Shelby (Blake), Kimberly, Mark (Katelyn), Matthew (Brittany), Landry (Aaron), Salem, Joseph Parker, Avalee and Levi; fourteen great grandchildren, Kennedy, Charlie Kate, Arlie Jane, Daxin, Gracie, Kynzlee, Riley, Natalie, Ollie, Enoch, Rebecca, Sawyer, Wyatt and Maisyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Calvin Stone and Mary Elizabeth Jamison Stone; a son, Joseph Taylor Stone.
Pallbearers will be Griffin Stone, Mark Stone, Matthew Stone, Jamison Stone, Brandon Kennedy, Matthew Lewis, Blake Pritchett and Aaron Fisackerly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. 607 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with graveside services at Enon to follow.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
MEMO, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Loyd Nanney
BYHALIA - Loyd Nanney, 83, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home. He was born in Itawamba County on February 14, 1938, to Richard and Valley Guin Nanney. He graduated from Fulton High School and was employed by Super Sagless for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars and gardening.
Services will be 11 AM Saturday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lawson Harlow and Bro. Drew Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his three children, Vickie Riley (Danny) of Tupelo, Barbara Dewald (Greg) of Wadsworth, IL and Tim Cole (Amy) of Byhalia; 11 grandchildren
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Latrice Cole Nanney.
Pallbearers will be Tim Cole, Caleb Cole, Noah Cole, Gabe Cole and Andy Wallace.
Visitation will be 10 - 11 Saturday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
MEMO
Dorothy J. Black
RIPLEY - Dorothy J. Black, 70, passed away on April 8, 2021, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
MEMO
Jyrie Ortiz Ivy
SHANNON - Jyrie Ortiz Ivy, 6, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Intersection of MLK and Highway 45 in Nettleton. Services will be on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Johnson Creek Baptist Church in Pheba. Visitation will be on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 4 pm - 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton 258 Martin Luther King Ave. Burial will follow at Johnson Creek Cemetery.
