Charles Pegues, Jr.
SALTILLO – Charles Pegues, Jr., 41, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at College Hill CME Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 13, 2021 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Family Hour 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Monica Hicks Boga
HOLLY SPRINGS – Monica Hicks Boga, 51, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at her home in Holly Springs. Celebration of Life Services will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021 2:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs.
Tami Schumann
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Tami Schumann, 50, passed away on August 11, 2021, at home in Los Angeles. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Ecru.
Robert Lee Turner
TUPELO – Robert Lee Turner, 66, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 2:00 at New Lebanon M.B. Church. Visitation will be on 5:00 until 7:00 on Saturday at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary in the J.W. Porter’s Chapel. Online condolence can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com.
Beverly Lynn Paxon
UNION – Beverly Lynn Paxon, 61, passed away on August 11, 2021, at her residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Derrick Deon Knowles
BELDEN -Derrick Deon Knowles, 58, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at his home in Belden, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM at J.W. Porter’s Chapel at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary. Online condolence can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com.
Gloria Jean Harris
BELDEN – Gloria Jean Harris, 63, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home in Belden. Services will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 4-6p.m., walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook @ N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Timothy D. Holcomb
CAIRO – Timothy Delane Holcomb, age 69, of Ecru, MS passed away on August 12, 2021. He was born on September 17, 1951 to Loy and Pauline Holcomb in Pontotoc, MS. He graduated from Ecru High School in 1969. Tim worked as a purchasing clerk at Pontotoc County for 29 years. He was a faithful and lifelong member of Cairo Baptist Church and shared his talents in church callings that shaped and defined him, including serving as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher for over 40 years. Tim loved sports and could be found traveling across North Mississippi watching his children, grandchildren, and their teammates play ball. Tim was blessed as being a conversationalist second to none. He will be remembered for his entertaining stories, well timed jokes, unfailing work-ethic, and generous use of time for his community and church family. He was a member of the Cattlemen’s Association of 30 years. Tim appreciated a well kept garden, and was always ready to offer a useful tip or trick.
In addition to his wife of 48 years Patricia, Mr. Holcomb leaves behind his two daughters, Jennifer Hudson of Dumas, MS and Julie Eaton (John) of Tiplersville, MS; and one son, Jacob Holcomb of Ecru, MS; 6 grandchildren, Ethan, Will, and Jack Hudson of Dumas, MS and Rory, Ruby, and Ellis Eaton of Tiplersville, MS; and his siblings, Lois Smith, Rachael Sommers, and Clinton Holcomb.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loy and Pauline; two sisters, Wilma Jean Berryhill and Willa Dean Horton; and two brothers, Hoyle and Sam Holcomb.
Services will be Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 3PM at Cairo Baptist Church with Bro. Ronnie Owen and Bro. Matt Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Cairo Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Will Tutor, Wayne Stokes, Dennis Foster, Sam Anderson, James Matthews, and Shane Long.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tim McCarver, Mike Reeder, Keith Herring, Reggie Collums, Dyerl Foster, and Travis Little.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 15th, 1PM until service time of 3PM at Cairo Baptist Church.
Deborah Kay White
SHERMAN – Deborah Kay White, 69, passed away peacefully at her home on August 11, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. Deborah was born December 17, 1951 to Earl and Mary White in Hot Springs, AR. She enjoyed her time being a homemaker to not only her 4 children, but also helped to raise 3 of her nieces and granddaughter. She loved quilting with her mother, painting, watching Fox News, crocheting, and was known for her famous shrimp creole. Deborah had a kindred spirit that drew people in, a smile that would light a room, she touched the hearts of all who knew her. Mom was a cheerful spirited woman with a positive way of thinking and always had a good outlook on life. She was strong in her beliefs and was always pleasant to be around. A wonderful mother, wife, nana, sister, and aunt, she will always be in our hearts and greatly missed.
Deborah is survived by her siblings, David and Earnie White of AR, Arliss Friddle of San Francisco, Bill White, and Cathy Staten of Pontotoc; 3 daughters, Angela Walls, Lisa Walls McGloflin (David), and Ayme Walls Paul; 1 son, Richard Walls of Pontotoc; 13 grandchildren, Danielle, D J, Dakota, Skylar, Desmond, Austin, Donovan, Lathan, Dailen, Adam, Dylan, Madison, and Savannah; 7 great-grandchildren; as well as many other special friends and other loved ones whom loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Earle White; mother, Mary Lola White; 2 brothers, Ralph White and Richard “Dicky” White; and her dog, Lillian “Lilly” White.
Services will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 7PM with visitation beginning at 4PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Jody Riddle will officiate.
Nancy Baker
OKOLONA – Nancy Baker, 85, passed away on August 12, 2021, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Aberdeen.
Beverly Ann Jones
PONTOTOC – Beverly Ann Jones, 65, passed away August 11, 2021 in Pontotoc, MS. Beverly enjoyed boating and caring for children and the elderly. She attended Pontotoc High School and loved spending time with her family.
Beverly is survived by her son, Anthony Jones (Mattie) of Pontotoc; grandson, Reid Jones of Pontotoc; 3 sisters, Wanda Dodd of Ingomar, Jamie Sappington of Pontotoc, and Rhonda Mills of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Jones; father of her children, Glenn Jones; parents, Myron and Mattie Owen; and her brother, Raymond Owen.
Service will be Friday, August 13, 2021 at 12 noon at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Pete Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in Jernigan Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Reid Jones, Brad Owen, Chad Mills, Kyle Dodd, Jolan Mills, and Stewart Owen.
Visitation will be Friday, August 13, 2021 10AM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Bethany Thompson
CORINTH – Bethany Thompson, 82, passed away on August 8, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Richard Earl Mitchell
CHARLESTON – Richard Earl Mitchell, 36, passed away on August 11, 2021, at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Ora Jean Goliday
TUNICA – Ora Jean Goliday, 65, passed away on August 11, 2021, at her residence in Tunica. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors.
Sally Crawford
SHANNON – Sally Crawford, 76, passed away on August 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors of Okolona.
Gene Tinsley
TUPELO – Gene D. Tinsley, 74, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Memphis, TN, November 4, 1946 to Fred Eugene Tinsley and Mary Helen Bennett Tinsley. He grew up in Amory, MS, and graduated from Amory High School in 1964; upon graduation, he attended Itawamba Community College from 1964-1966. Mr. Tinsley served active duty with the U.S. Navy from 1967-1971, with a lengthy time served in Reykjavic, Iceland; as a communications specialist 2nd class. He continued his military service with the Mississippi National Guard serving from 1977-1994, in the HHC-155th Armored Brigade (ARBD), where he retired with the rank of Major.
As a horse owner, Mr. Tinsley was especially known for his love of horses and dogs. He supported many charitable organizations.
There will be a private service; Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
He is survived by his sisters, Ms. Dianne Prickett (Larry) of Sarasota, FL, Ms. Janet Barski (Don) of Park City, UT; his brother, Tim Tinsley of Memphis, TN; two nephews; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
James Preston Downs
BOONEVILLE – James Preston Downs, 73, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born June 2, 1948, to Winford and Earnestine Downs. James enjoyed fishing, farming, and anything John Deere. He was a member of New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church. During James’ high school years, he played as a point guard for the New Site High School Basketball Team in which they won the state championship in 1965, 1966, and 1967. James also played in the 1967 Mississippi All-star Game. He was a faithful employee of McMillan Funeral Home for 26 years. The highlight of his life was being able to spoil his grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Tony Brown and Bro. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow at Little Brown Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his two sons, Brad Downs (Rachel) and Chis Downs (Jennifer); two brothers, Stanley Downs (Carolyn) and Randle Downs (Reba); one sister, Linda Berryman (Rex); four grandchildren, Jansyn Downs, Caden Downs, Hunter “Bug” Downs, and Chase “Rudy” Downs; five nephews, Mark Nichols, Benny Nichols, Craig Hall, Scott Downs, and Jason Downs; three nieces, Stacey Raper, Susan Dillard, and Casi Dees; and a very special companion, Barbara Windham Johnson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Winford and Earnestine Downs.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Breedlove, David Breedlove, Michael Smith, Josh Moreland, Brad Taylor, and Buddy Hall.
Honorary Pallbearers will be all the past and current McMillan Funeral Home staff.
Visitation will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Bethel William “Billy” Bearden
RIENZI – Bethel William “Billy” Bearden, 85, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at his home doing what he enjoyed, tending to his cows. He was born on December 16, 1935, in Prentiss County to the late William and Ruth Bearden. Billy had a true servant’s heart and truly loved serving the people of Alcorn County, the voters of the Third District, and his hometown of Rienzi. He began his career with the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department in 1978 as a Deputy Sheriff with Edwin Colman, and continued until his passing as a Bailiff for the Chancery Court. Mr. Billy also served as the Election Commissioner for the Third District of Alcorn County for 12 years. He thoroughly loved being with his fellow commissioner’s and sharing a good story that always ended in a “big belly laugh.” While he was an Election Commissioner, Billy was the first from Alcorn County elected to serve on the Mississippi’s First Congressional District on the Board of Directors for the Mississippi State Election Commissioner’s Association and appointed to the Legislative Election Commission. Billy participated in many civic organizations and charities, as well as being a 32◦ Mason. He was a devoted family man and he loved his family “better than sugar.”
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Smart officiating. Burial will follow at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sue Bearden; two daughters, Pam Wallis (Bruce) and Missy Morgan (Tony); one sister, Barbara Alderson (Quathion); four granddaughters, Donna Chapman (Dain), Abby Morgan, Heather Howell (Joe), and Mary Gibson; two grandsons, Bruce Wallis (Ashley) and Will Morgan; two great-granddaughters, Edie Chapman and Annalee Chapman; two great-grandsons, Whit Wallis and Cruz Wallis; one niece, Cheryl DiLorenzo (Nick); and a host of cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Billy Wayne Gibson.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Wallis, Tony Morgan, Dain Chapman, Bruce Wallis II, Tom Floyd, and Quathion Alderson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department, the Alcorn County Chancery’s Office; the Alcorn County Election Commission’s Office, Roger Hilburn, Eddie Steen, John Ray Bearden, and a host of cousins.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, August 13, 2021, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Georgia Mae Harris
NEW ALBANY – Georgia Mae Harris, 66, passed away on August 12, 2021, at her home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
Johnny Martin
BLUE SPRINGS – Johnny Martin, 71, passed away on August 12, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Elzie Dee Cox
NEW ALBANY – “She was more precious than Rubies: And all the things thou canst desire are not to be compared to her.” Elzie Dee (Martin) Cox, age 82, of New Albany, MS died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. She was born February 23, 1939 in Water Valley, MS to the late Mrs. Kate Mitchell Martin. Dee graduated from WVHS in 1957, received BS in Business Education & BA in Elementary Education from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), was a member of Phi Gamma Nu & Phi Beta Lambda Honorary Business fraternities. She was also a graduate of Patricia Stevens School of Modeling, Memphis, Tennessee.
After finishing her education, she embarked on her teaching career at West Memphis, AR High School; Oakland, MS. High School; Sledge, MS. Elementary School, Smithville, Elementary School, and Water Valley Elementary School.
Dee was a lifelong member of First Christian Church and Ladies Bible class teacher. Member and Officer of Water Valley Pilot Club and sponsor of Girl’s Anchor Club. Member and officer of Town and Country Garden Club and Rook Club, member of Ladies Red Hat Club, and Water Valley Ambassador. She dearly loved God, her husband Bobby; her children, grandchildren, and her church family. She liked the Ole Miss Rebels and reading the Bible, Max Lucado, David Jeremiah, and John Grisham in that order. She lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and was a living example of the verse in Proverbs 31:30, Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth The Lord, she shall be praised.”
Visitation is planned for Monday, August 9, 2021, in the Gardiner Room at Seven Oaks Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM in the Henry Chapel of Seven Oaks with Bro. Brandon Winters officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
She leaves her loving husband of 58 years, Bobby Joe Cox, Sr; one son, Joe Cox (Sherri); two Daughters, Dee Ann Doom (Colt), and Callie Smithey (Chris) all of New Albany, MS; four Grandsons, Kagan Doom (Alyssa), Mitch Doom (Johanna) of Jackson, MS., Tyler Cox, Cooper Cox, Ripley, MS; Two Granddaughters, Carlisle and Catelyn Smithey both of New Albany, MS; one sister, Polly Reed, of Water Valley, MS; also Nieces; Lou Ann Holt (Jerry) Water Valley, MS., Carrie Creedon (Jerry) of Hampton, VA., Terry Martin, Naples, FL., and one nephew, Al Reed (Suzanne) of Water Valley, MS.
She was preceded in death by; her mother, Mrs. Kate Mitchell Martin; three sisters, Edith Lou Tutor, Flora M. Cole, Margaret Orf; one brother, Harry Franklin Martin; two nieces, Connie Katherine Walker, and Amy Martin; and One nephew, George Mitchell Martin.
