Evelyn Smith
RIENZI – Evelyn Smith, 75, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at home in Rienzi. Services will be on Saturday at 2:00 at Kesler Funeral Home Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 until 8 Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery.
John David “John Boy” Keith
PONTOTOC – John David “John Boy” Keith, 36, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 4 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, August 14, 5 PM-8 PM and Saturday, August 15, 3 PM-4 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Iris Nell Lee
NEW ALBANY – Iris Nell Lee, 76, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at her home in New Albany. Services will be on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 16, 2020 3:00-5:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Douglas Betts
OKOLONA – 54, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence in Okolona.
Thomas Douglas Betts was born to his late parents, Freddie Hill and Mary Betts on March 19, 1966 in Okolona. Mr. Betts was a 1984 graduate of Okolona High School and also a member of Center Hill.
Thomas Douglas Betts is survived by the mother of his children; Sharon Moore of Okolona. Three daughters; Kayla Johnson (Charles) of Nettleton, Sharon Betts of Okolona, and Peticle Townes of Tupelo. One sister; Petrina Hill Bursie of New York. There are also 11 grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Facial masks or face coverings are mandatory. The service will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Center Hill MBC Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Wright officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Vernedia Robinson
TUPELO – Vernedia Robinson, 87, passed away on August 13, 2020, at Diversity Care in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Martavus Deshun Coleman
BALDWYN – 33, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Verona.
Martavus Coleman was born to his late father, William Smith and his mother, Levyodia Cummings on February 27, 1987 in Memphis, Tenn.
Martavus Coleman is survived by his mother; Levyodia Cummings. Two brothers; Raheem Smith of Verona and Luzon Rivers of Verona. Four sisters; Khaliah Smith of Tupelo, Chineitha Buchanan of Memphis, Lafreeda Rivers and Veronia Cru’-up- Smith.
The visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks or face coverings are required. The service will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Verona Cemetery with Pastor Leon Griffin officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Ellis Ray Donahue
GUNTOWN – Ellis Ray Donahue 80, passed away on August 12, 2020 at the Alliance Health Care Center in Holly Springs. He had worked at Penn Tire and retired from Techumseh. He enjoyed bird hunting, gardening and watching television. He was a member of Guntown First Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Chad Higgins officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery.
He is survived by a daughter, Amanda Russell of Guntown; son, Rickey Donahue (Lisa) of Guntown; (4) grandchildren, Josh Donahue (Kendyll), Laken Jones (Garrett), Brennan Russell and Adam Russell; (4) great-grandchildren, Harleigh Wheelington, Memorie Easterling, Christian Jones and Channing Jones and another great-grandchildren is expected soon; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Nell Donahue and Ruby Phillips Buse; wife, Bobbie Donahue; daughter, Tongi Parks; two brothers and one sister.
Pallbearers will be Josh Donahue, Garrett Jones, Brennan Russell, Adam Russell, Tony Bailey and Ricky Rogers.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Margaret Ree Morgan Thomas
HOLLY SPRINGS – Margaret Ree Morgan Thomas, 59, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Private services will be on Monday along with a private burial. Visitation will be on Sunday August 16, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Ann Roberts
NEW ALBANY – Ann Roberts went to her final resting place on August 12, 2020. She was born December 26, 1927 to Oscar and Odell Garrison. She was married to Wayne Roberts for 70 years. Mrs. Roberts was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and a retired beautician. She loved her family and spending time with them every chance she had. Reading her Bible and listening to Gospel tracks were among her favorite pastimes. Mrs. Roberts loved her Lord and wanted to witness to all that she could, including the shoppers at Wal-Mart, which was one place that she loved to visit.
A graveside service will be held at Zion Hill Baptist Church at 11:30 am, on August 14, 2020 with Bro. Mike Baker officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by her three children; Kathy Roberts Pardue (Gary), Bobby Roberts (Frankie), and Larry Roberts (Sharon), four grandchildren; Blake Roberts, Emily Forman (Clay), Hanna Basil (Tyler), and Molly Pardue, three great grandchildren; Carrie Clayton Forman, Kenley Ann Basil, and Wesley James Forman.
She is preceded by her parents, her husband, and her four brothers and three sisters.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Jimmy Garrett
HICKORY FLAT – Jimmy Garrett, 80, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10 A. M. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery near New Albany under direction of Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday 9 A. M. until 10 A. M. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.
Anthony Lamar Witherspoon
TUPELO – Anthony Lamar Witherspoon, 59, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at North MS Medical Center-Pontotoc in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.m. at College Hill Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 two hour prior to graveside at walk-thru at Agnew Funeral Home.
Harold Tanner
MYRTLE – Harold O. Tanner, 70, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He was born March 10, 1950, in Gulfport, MS., to Roy and Mae Tanner. He was a member of First Baptist Church in New Albany. He served in the Florida National Guard. He worked many years as an electrician throughout Florida. He retired from The University of Mississippi.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years: D’Ann Dunnam Tanner; his children whom he dearly loved: Bruce Tanner (Sherina) of Pensacola, FL., Wendy Cloud (Matt) of Avon Park, FL., Michael Tanner (Terrie) of Fort Meade, FL., Melissa Langdale of Melbourne, FL., J. Kyle Tanner of Storres, CT. (Ashley Kerbel of Columbia, SC.), and Kellan Tanner (Bryson Knight) of Cleveland, MS.; 1 sister: Elizabeth Hammock (Wayne) of Cullman, AL.; 2 brothers: John Tanner (Sharon) of Tavarres, FL., and Charles Tanner (Jenny) of Nocatee, FL.; 15 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother: Sonny Tanner; and 1 sister: Nina Bennett.
Due tow COVID there will be no visitation, a private family graveside service only. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of New Albany, Acts 1:8.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Itaveish McMillan
ABERDEEN – Itaveish McMillan, 28, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 11 am at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton.
Bedford “Swano” Scales, Jr.
TUPELO – Bedford “Swano” Scales, Jr., 85, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1 pm, Graveside at Springhill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk-Thru at St. Paul Christian Life Center. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L.Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Eva Nell Brown
BOONEVILLE – Eva Nell Malone Brown passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home in the Hills Chapel Community. Eva Nell was born January 19, 1928, in Franklin County Alabama. She was the daughter of Urey Gene Malone and Susie Barnett Malone. The family moved to Mississippi when Eva Nell was 16 years old and she lived in the Hills Chapel Community most of her life.
Eva Nell and Edwin Brown were married on October 6, 1946, and had 63 years together before his death in 2009.
In 1950, Eva Nell became a Christian and has been a faithful member of the Hills Chapel Church of Christ ever since.
Eva Nell is survived by daughter, Linda Sweeney (Donnie) and son, Dwain Brown (Diane) both of the Hills Chapel Community. She is also survived by grandchildren Summer Morris (Justin) of Franklin, TN; Trey Brown (Abbey) of Chattanooga, TN; Ethan Brown of Nashville, TN; Andrew Sweeney (Ginger) of Tupelo; Son-in-law, Syd Limerick, Tupelo; Six great-grandchildren: Dublin Morris, Liffey Morris, Ronan Morris, Eva Brooke Sweeney, Loden Sweeney, and Malone Sweeney. Brother-in-law, Vance Brown (Louise), Booneville; Sisters-in-law Virginia Penna, Barlett, TN; Beverly Taylor, Florence, AL. And a host of very special nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin; daughter, Deborah Limerick; sister, Madrue Free (Charlie), and brothers Thelton Malone and Junior Malone. Brothers and sisters- in-law Leamon and Eula Brown; Bobby Taylor; Maylene Brown; Ewell and Hazel Brown, Johnny Browne and nephews, James L. Brown and Nathan Brown and niece LeAnn Willard.
Eva Nell said she was a farmer’s daughter, a farmer’s wife and loved the outdoors and the farmer’s life.
Graveside services will be 11 am Saturday, August 15, at the Russell Cemetery in Colbert County, Alabama. Ministers Craig Chandler and Tony Brown will officiate with McMillan Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Russell Cemetery Fund, % Linda Sweeney, 87 CR 3161, Booneville, MS 38829 or your favorite charity.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Daisy Alberta Moore-Smith
AMORY – 89, passed away on Mon., Aug. 10, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Daisy Alberta Moore-Smith was born to her late parents, Ben Wheeler Moore and Cora Johnson in Philadelphia, MS. Alberta attended and graduated from Neshoba School. At an early age of 16, she graduated valedictorian of her class and received academic and athletic scholarships to Okolona Jr. College where she was a starting basketball player. She graduated with the honor of Summa Cum Laude. Alberta taught in Kemper and Chickasaw Counties for several years.
Daisy Alberta Moore-Smith is survived by four daughters; Gwendolyn Futch, Debra Kaye Smith, Demettra Welters, and Bridgett Elliott. Three sons; Walter L. Smith, Jr., Gregory L. Smith (Beverly) and Ronald L. Smith. One sister; Juanita Harvey of Chicago, Ill. There are also 28 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Alberta Smith was proceeded in death by her husband; Walter L. Smith, 3 daughters, 8 sisters, and brothers.
The visitation will be Fri., Aug. 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out policy. Face masks are required. The service will be Sat., Aug., 15, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Pastor Linda Walker officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Jeffery Lynn Montgomery
PONTOTOC – Jeffery Lynn Montgomery, 59, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Jeff was born and raised in Pontotoc, MS, where he lived his entire life. He was a graduate of South Pontotoc High School. Jeff was the epitome of a gold ole country boy. He loved his family above all else and he loved being outdoors. He was happiest riding his 4-wheeler, accompanied by his beloved dogs, Buddy and Chloe.
He is survived by his mother, Frances Montgomery; daughter, Kirsten Foster(Jake); brother, Thad Montgomery; nephew, Chad Montgomery(Jamie); and great nieces and nephews, Cohen Montgomery, Ashton Montgomery, Eaden Montgomery, and Madison Mitchell.
He is preceded in death by his father, Neil Montgomery; grandparents, Coke and Zora Permenter and Lawrence and Anna B. Montgomery; and a brother, Ricky Montgomery.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc . Private family burial will follow in Springville Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Terrell Collums, Skippy Sappington, Mike Biffle, Shane Onsby, Mike Stewart, and Robin Taylor.
Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 5 PM-8 PM and Saturday, August 15, 12 PM until service time.
Kenneth Withers
HOLLY SPRINGS – Kenneth Withers, 50, passed away on August 12, 2020, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Roger Pannell
HOLLY SPRINGS – Roger Pannell, 43, passed away on August 12, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Colandrea Renise James-Grimes
NETTLETON – Colandrea Renise James-Grimes, 42, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Select Medical Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 1 pm, Graveside at New Zion Church Cemetery, Plantersville, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 5-7 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Ramon Bedolla Zavala
HOUSTON – Ramon Bedolla Zavala, 75, died on August 13, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Mary Holliday
ABERDEEN – Mary Holliday, 83, passed away on August 13, 2020, at her residence in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Shakila Oaks-Dilworth
SHANNON – Shakila Oaks-Dilworth, 42, passed away on August 11, 2020, at her residence in Shannon. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Darrell Clock
SHANNON – Darrell Clock, 75, died on August 13, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Leon Hancock
RIPLEY – Leon Hancock, 79, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday August 14, 2020 11:00 AM at Blue Mountain Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday August 14, 2020 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Ripley, MS.
