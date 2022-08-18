TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Julie Battaile, Tupelo
Anthony "Tony" Bradley, Aberdeen
Lois Ann Herron, Okolona
Brenda Hitchcock, Pontotoc
Robert Leon Johnson Jr., Union County
Ruby Holleman McShan, Holly Springs
Samuel Bryan Scarbrough, Calhoun City
Bro. Roger W. Smith, Tupelo
Dr. Marion M. Winkler, Jr., Tupelo
--------------------------------------
MEMO, PHOTO, WILLIAMS MEMORIAL LOGO
Lois Ann Herron
OKOLONA - 89, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at NMMC-Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory.
Lois Ann Herron was born to her late parents, Robert Sample and Cornelia Hanna Williams on July 28, 1933 in Chickasaw Co.
Ms. Lois Ann Herron is survived by her daughter, Sharon Herron. Three sons; Willie H. Crockett, Jr. (Magnolia) of Kalamazoo, MI., William Earl Crockett (Shirley) of Kalamazoo, MI, and Bobby Herron of Okolona. One sister; Mary Louise Walker of Kalamazoo, MI. There are 18 grandchildren and a hosts of great-grandchildren.
The visitation for Lois Ann Herron will be Fri., Aug. 19, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial Funeral Home located at 208 Prairie St., Okolona, MS 38860. The funeral service will be Sat., Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Jolly's Chapel MBC with Rev. Chester McNairy officiating. The burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Robert Leon Johnson Jr.
UNION COUNTY - Robert Leon Johnson Jr., 57, of New Albany, has been a resident of West Meade Place in Nashville, TN since May of 2018. He passed away peacefully at 8AM on Sunday, August 14, 2022. We are forever grateful for the care he received at West Meade Place and St. Thomas West Hospital.
Services honoring the life of Robert will be Friday, August 19, 2022, at 4PM in the sanctuary of New Albany Presbyterian Church with Bro. Bill Everett officiating. Visitation will be from 2PM until time of service. A private burial will be held at Memorial Park in Memphis, TN, alongside his father. Services will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Robert was born February 13, 1965, in Owensboro, KY, the son of Roma E. Johnson Hickman and the late Robert Leon Johnson Sr. He was the youngest of three sons. After graduating from Overton High School in Memphis, TN, Robert earned a degree in computer technology and traveled nationwide working in this field. After his health began to fail, he worked as an insurance agency manager in Tupelo, MS.
Robert is a devout Christian and has always been an avid student of the Bible. He was a member of Bellvue Baptist Church of Memphis before moving to Mississippi where he joined Plantersville Baptist Church. He loved Lord and loved his church family. One of his favorite pastimes include music and often sang solo at his church. "Casting Crowns" has always been his favorite group
Robert was a considerate, loving son and brother, he is loved beyond measure by all his family and many friends.
Robert has always been known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, his compassionate spirit and his willingness to help those in need. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Roma E. Hickman (Authur), two brothers, Justin K. Goodman and Barry K. Goodman, two aunts, LaRita Roe (Kenny), Eva Jean Crunk, one uncle, Melvin L. Crafton (Linda) and a host of many uncles, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, Marina Crafton Booth, Leo Crafton, his step-grandfather, Wayne R. Booth, Leo Crafton, one nephew, Brian K. Goodman, one uncle, Owen Crunk and cousin, Bradley Crunk.
MEMO
Brenda Hitchcock
PONTOTOC - Brenda Hitchcock, 78, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Winona Manor Nursing Home in Winona. Services will be on August 20, 2022 at 11:00am at Pontotoc Apostolic Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 19, 2022 5-7pm and Saturday, August 20, 2022 10am until service time Burial will follow at Judah Cemetery.
MEMO, PARKER MEMORIAL LOGO
Samuel Bryan Scarbrough
CALHOUN CITY - Samuel Bryan Scarbrough,59, of Calhoun City passed from this life on Monday, August 15, 2022, near his residence. Born on April 30, 1963, in Tupelo, he was the son of the late Dr. Bryan Thornton Scarbrough and Jewel Allo Leford Oliver Scarbrough. Sam married his loving wife Tonya Ann Tanksley on April 22, 2006. The couple spent sixteen years walking down the path of life creating countless memories. He made a living working for renewable energy as a lab technician. When retirement called his name, Sam found the time to practice his hobbies full-time. He loved the outdoors, especially the mountains, and spent as much time as he could in nature. His love for nature could not only be evidenced by the miles covered on a bike ride but also by the countless hours of deer and turkey hunting adventures. However, during the fall, when football season started, you could find him lounging on the couch cheering on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Sam didn't simply pass away, he held in his soul the cure to death, a relationship with Jesus and Worshipped Him at Houston United Methodist Church. Although he has gone to rest in a sacred place free from sickness and the pains of this world, he will be profoundly missed by his family and friends. He leaves behind a loving family to continue walking down the path of life in his absence; his wife, Tonya Tanskley Scarbrough of Calhoun City; three brothers: John Kenneth (Madeleine) Oliver of Jackson, Mississippi; Dr. Michael Tennis (Darlene) Oliver of Tupelo; Steven Thornton (Angela) Scarbrough of Randolph; one nephew, Michael Laster; five nieces: Angela Oliver Pinkston, Maranda Scarbrough, Mallory Scarbrough, Isabella Scarbrough, and Rochelle Laster; father-in-law, Freddie Tanksley of Kosciusko, Mississippi; many great nephews and nieces. Those family members which entered into rest prior to Samuel include: parents, Dr. Bryan Thornton Scarbrough and Jewel Allo Leford Oliver Scarbrough; Aunt, Doris Ferguson; mother-in-law, Linda Tanksley; two nephews: John Oliver and Jason Oliver. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce. The funeral service celebrating his life will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Parker Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Lannis May officiating. Edmond Hellums, Larry Hellums, Michael Laster, Gary Tanksley, Scott Tanksley, ,and Jeffery Williams will carry him to rest in Shady Grove Cemetery. Marvin Blaylock, Fred Maxey, and James Pittman will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be given to the following churches; Shady Grove United Methodist Church 450 Highway 331 Banner, Mississippi 38913; Vardaman United Methodist Church 403 North Main Street Vardaman, Mississippi 38878. The staff of Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve the Scarbrough family as they walk through this season of loss. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the passing of their loved one.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Dr. Marion M. Winkler, Jr.
TUPELO - Marion Mayes Winkler, Jr. was born in New Orleans on September 18, 1930 to Marion M. Winkler, Sr. and Marie Jensen Winkler. He departed this life a 4PM Monday, August 15, 2022 from the Franks Green House after a year of failing health. The Winklers moved to Tupelo when little Marion was 5 years old. Mr. Winkler, Sr. founded M.M. Winkler and Associates, a pioneer Tupelo accounting practice. Marion attended the Public Schools of Tupelo and graduated Tupelo High School in 1948 with honors, serving his senior year as Student Body President and winning the Balfour Award. He earned the Eagle Scout from the infamous Troop 12 at First Methodist Church. Winkler attended the University of Mississippi for two years where he pledged Sigma Chi and was Alpha Psi Omega, freshman Scholars society. He completed his Bachelor's Degree from Vanderbilt University in 1951 and was accepted at Tulane Medical School in New Orleans. Dr. Winkler excelled at Tulane where he was a member of Phi Chi Medical Fraternity. He won the best Thesis Award his senior year. Dr. Winkler served a rotating internship at Confederate Memorial Medical Center in Shreveport and served his first year of Pediatrics Residency at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and his subsequent two years at St. Louis Children's Hospital completing his medical education in 1958. An always patriotic American, Dr. Winkler served as a Captain in the US Army Medical Corps and ultimately became Chief of Staff in Pediatrics at Fort Stewart, GA. Dr. Winkler entered the private practice of Pediatrics in Tupelo in 1960 and retired in 1998. His kindness to children, his encouragement of their parents and his complete devotion to the practice of Pediatrics is legendary. Dr. Winkler served a Chief of Staff at NMMC in Tupelo. Dr. L.L. Dougal, Dr. Robert Pegram and he were responsible for the founding and growth of the McDougal Center in Tupelo. Dr. Winkler organized the Tupelo Community Chorus in 1960 and was a promoter and sustainer of the Arts, Music and Literature in the Tupelo area. He served faithfully for over 50 years on the Board of Directors of the Regional Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo, literally until his death. Not only was he a lifelong Rotarian but also Dr. Winkler was member since childhood of the First United Methodist Church in Tupelo where he served on the Administrative Board, among other offices of the Church including being an active member for over 50 years of the Chancel Choir. He loved "High Church" music in which he found powerful spiritual strength. Dr. Winkler loved tennis and golf, was all things Ole Miss and a wine aficionado of the first order! He held membership in the Memphis chapter of International Wine and Food Society, Knights of the Vine, Cavaliers of Wine and the Chevaliers Du Taste Wine. He married the mother of his children, Susan Shands in 1954. She died in 2004 and he later married Jeanette Watson Winkler who died in 2017. Dr. Winkler forged a wide path of progressive leadership and passion for serving others in his 91 years. His legacy of educational achievement, devotion to country, as a beloved pediatrician, church leader, civic pioneer and sports enthusiast will always serve as an example of noble and purpose-filled living.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10AM Saturday, August 20, 2022 from the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Tupelo with Rev. Rusty Keen, Rev. David Shumaker and Dr. Joe Edd Morris officiating. Private family only burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9AM-service time on Saturday only in the Gathering Room at FUMC-Tupelo. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Dr. Winkler is survived by his son, Marion Mayers Winkler, III and wife, Jean of Selah, Washington; his daughter, Elizabeth "Libba" Winkler McKay of Tupelo; 2 grandchildren, Hayden Winkler and wife, Yesenia of Yakima, Washington and Annabeth McKay McGahee and husband, Nathan of Cumming, Georgia; two great grands, Shayley and Marybelle; a brother, Robert Winkler of Bonifay, Florida; and a nephew and several nieces and cousins. The family thanks Lela Green for her graciousness and dedication in the care of Dr. Winkler.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Music Ministry, P.O. Box 832, Tupelo, MS 38802, or to Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Bro. Roger W. Smith
TUPELO - Bro. Roger Wayne Smith peacefully walked into the gates of heaven Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice house. The family would like to thank his amazing caregivers from the staff of Baptist Memorial Hospital - Oxford, Misty, Dena, Tonya, Candy, Tyler, Dr. Lawrence and Dr. Sneed; Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi, Dr. Johnson and Stephanie; and all the staff at Sanctuary Hospice.
A lifelong resident of Lee County, Roger was born December 4, 1941 to the late Mr. and Mrs. JC Smith. Roger graduated from Saltillo High School and Blue Mountain College. He married the love of his life, Eleanor Holcomb Smith in 1960. He surrendered his life to the ministry in 1961 and served the Lord in multiple churches throughout North MS. His last home church was Bissell Baptist Church from 2005 to 2017.
During this time Roger continued to serve others not only in the church but with his brother, Jimmy Smith at Smith's Catering and Grocery. He had a positive impact to all who knew him. His contagious laugh and smile was loved by all. Roger never met a stranger and wanted to ensure that all he came in contact with knew Jesus. He had a gift of making everyone feel special and most of all loved.
Roger had many hobbies but first and foremost he loved his family. His wife and daughter, Atonya along with her family was his joy. The Smith family spent many days watching Mississippi State football, raising pheasants and chickens and tooling around in his yard and garden.
Roger is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elenor, his daughter Atonya Smith, and her husband Mike, three grandchildren, Kiersten Pate Carothers and her husband Chris, Josh and David (Gui). His sister Jeanne Smith White, his brother Jimmy Smith along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also had two special friends, Colita and Sonny Corder.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Smith, brother-in-law Stanley White, sister-in-law Lynn Smith and son-in-law Dennis Pate.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Tupelo Mississippi from 11:00 until 1:30. The funeral will follow at 2 PM at the church. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger's Sunday school class at First Baptist Church where he was a member for many years. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the First Baptist Church Harvests Building Fund 300 N Church St, Tupelo, MS 38804, Tupelo MS.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Anthony "Tony" Bradley
ABERDEEN - Anthony Lamar Bradley, affectionately known as "Tony" was born on June 21, 1972 to the late Steve Bradley and Mildred Crayton. He attended Tupelo High School and later worked at Tupelo Fiber and Capital Bedding before becoming disabled. Tony was loved people, life, and possessed a smile that would light up a room. He was genuine and would give all he had to others who were in need.
A Service Celebrating Tony's life will be held at 1 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Faith Tabernacle Full Gospel Church with Bishop Rendell Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc Co. A family hour will take place from 4 PM-5 PM Friday at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with public visitation continuing until 7 PM. The body will lie in state at the Church from Noon-service time on Saturday. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Tony leaves to celebrate his memories, his mother, Mildred Crayton of Aberdeen, MS; four brothers, Felix (Wilma) Bradley of Fort Worth, Texas, Karon Bradley, Jimmy Owens and Vernard Griffin all of Tupelo, MS; two sisters, Carolyn Triblett of Ripley, MS and Tiwanna Griffin of Tupelo, MS; one son Antonius "Duke" Bradley of Tupelo, MS; together he and Ivory Moore raised four children that knew him as "Pops," Randell and Joseph Moore of Watauga, Texas, Emmanuel Moore of Tupelo, MS, and Tasheeda (Derrick) Porter of Watauga, Texas; He was surrounded by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that loved him dearly. Last, but certainly not least were his three best friends, Mark Rone of Memphis, TN, Earnest Holmes of Tupelo, MS, and Loucius Stubbs of Booneville, MS. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Callie Stokes; his maternal grandfather, James Scott; paternal grandparents, James and Daisy Bradley and Antonia Cummings that he helped raise.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Julie Battaile
TUPELO - Julianne ("Julie") Cecilia Sawyer Battaile of Saltillo, Mississippi died on August 12, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Her family was by her side. She was 84 years of age. She was born June 5, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Dr. and Mrs. Preston Walker Sawyer (Catherine Santschi). She was raised in Kankakee, Illinois with her late sister, Nancy Sue. Julie graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Kankakee and attended her freshman year at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin where she was initiated into the Kappa Delta Sorority. She transferred to Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she received her bachelor's degree in philosophy in 1959. There she met Andrew Chandler Battaile, whom she married in 1960. Julie and Andrew had two children, Julianne Battaile Goodwin (Jim) of Belden, Mississippi and Andrew Chandler Battaile, Jr. of Alexandria, Virginia. Over the course of her married life, Julie lived in Lansing, Michigan; Arlington, Virginia; Beaumont, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; and the Tupelo, Mississippi area. She pursued a master's degree in library science at the University of Memphis. Professionally she was affiliated with Renasant Bank and Mighty Mart, Inc. She was a member of the Mutual Culture Club and the Tupelo Running Club. Among her activities were hiking, needlework, travel, running, tennis, and reading, especially Southern writers. Julie would often say that the three most important things to her were her faith, her family and her local library. She invested untold time and energy in each of these. Julie was especially involved at St. James Parish, Tupelo, and St. Christopher's Parish, Pontotoc, Mississippi. For decades she provided religious instruction to youth and to adults. With her husband Andrew she began the Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament program at St. James. Julie brought Holy Eucharist to those who could not attend Mass. She felt strongly about visiting the sick and the elderly. Many years were spent as a volunteer for the Lee County Public Library. Her efforts started with the bookmobile when she lived in Tupelo in the 1960s. When the family returned to Tupelo in the 1970s, Julie resumed her work on behalf of the library. She was an active member of the Friends of the Library, serving on the Board from 1993 - 2010 and again from 2013 - 2017. She was appointed to the Lee Itawamba Library System Administrative Board of Trustees, serving 2010-2013, and was elected Chair in 2012. In 2017 she was the recipient of the Helen Foster Award for Literary Advocacy and Support. In addition to her surviving husband of 62 years and her children, she was immensely proud of her grandchildren, Anne Goodwin McGregor (Andy) of Saltillo, and John Goodwin (fiancée Madeline Mills) of Memphis, Tennessee. She was thrilled at the birth of her great-granddaughter Amelia Kay McGregor in 2021.
Visitation will be held at Pegues Funeral Home, 535 West Jefferson Street, Tupelo, Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and on Friday, August 19 at 10:00 am at St. James Catholic Church, 1911 North Gloster Street, Tupelo. A funeral Mass will be held at St. James at 11:00 am, followed by a reception. A burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Max Edwards, John Goodwin, James Hayes, Andy McGregor, Pete Poland, Billy Schaefer, Jeff Tomlinson and Kent Townsend.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial gifts be made to St. James Catholic Church of Tupelo, or to the Friends of the Lee County Library. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Ruby Holleman McShan
HOLLY SPRINGS - Ruby Holleman McShan, 43, passed away on August 18, 2022, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.