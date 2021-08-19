TODAY'S OBITUARIES
MEMO, PHOTO
Barbara Finney Deaton
OLD UNION COMMUNITY - Barbara Nell Finney Deaton of Decatur, Mississippi, passed away August 16, 2021, as a result of pancreatic cancer. She was the youngest of seven children born to Ollie and Maude Finney on March 3, 1941, in the Old Union community of Lee County, Mississippi. She spent her childhood years in Old Union and attended school in Palmetto and Shannon. She married Alford Jackson Deaton at Old Union Baptist Church on March 19, 1960. After shortly residing in Starkville and Grenada, they moved to Decatur in 1968 where Al taught physics and computer science at East Central Community College. Barbara began work as a secretary at East Central in 1975 and retired there after 27 ½ years of service. The Deatons were active members of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church in Decatur, and Barbara faithfully played the organ and piano for over 40 years. After retirement, Al and Barbara enjoyed playing in a dulcimer group, which traveled to local nursing homes to brighten the days of their residents with folk and gospel standards. Everyone who knew Barbara admired her faithfulness to her family, friends, and church, and they witnessed her gentle compassion for all those she met.
Mrs. Deaton is survived by her sons, Phil Deaton (Karen Fratesi), and Steve Deaton (Suzanne Deaton); four grandchildren, Emily Deaton, Alex Deaton, Zach Deaton, and Ana Deaton; four great grandchildren, Hannah Sly, Avie Deaton, Chloe Tos, Zachary Deaton, Jr., and Greyson Gluck; four siblings, Doris Ryan, Ezra Finney, Paul Finney, and Wayne Finney.
Mrs. Deaton was preceded in death by her husband Alford Deaton, her brother Alvis Finney, and her sister Imogene Finney.
A graveside service will be held at Decatur Cemetery on Highway 15, Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Clarke-Venable Baptist Church (362 W. Broad Street, Decatur, MS 39327, clarkevenable.com/giving) or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org/donate).
Neovia George Lipsey
NEW ALBANY - Neovia George Lipsey, 68, passed away on August 18, 2021, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Amber Golden
WATER VALLEY - Amber Golden, 23, passed away on August 18, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Annie G. Salter
BELDEN - Annie G. Salter, 81, passed away on August 18, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Jacklyn Pence
PONTOTOC - Jacklyn Mae Pence was born October, 16, 1930 to Jack and Opal Burchfield of Pinedale. She went to her Heavenly home on August 18, 2021. After losing the love of her life when she was 38 years old, she stayed strong in her faith and focused on her children. As her family grew, so did her role in their life. She took pride in helping to raise all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Up until her passing, she still got up early each morning to get dressed and get her makeup on. She said she did it because for so many years she felt like she had to in case one of "the kids" needed her for something. Friends and former coworkers describe "Jackie" as a lot fun. She always found something to laugh about. To know her was to love her and no matter what you were going through, she would be there to listen and give you advice.
She is survived by her 2 children, Terry Pence (Jeannie) and Cheryl Reeves (Ricky); a sister-in-law, Sue Burchfield; 7 grandchildren: Jodi Garner (Brant), Carrie Martin (David), Derek Williams, Jacqueline Barefoot (Chris), Michelle Williams, Calan Reeves, and Kelsey Reeves. She also leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren: Claire, Catherine, A.J., Maggie, Jacen, Anakin, Jack, Jaina, Matt, Elaina, Amelia, Lilly and Silas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmy Pence; her daughter, Pat Mills; her brother, Thomas Burchfield and her sister, Helen Richardson.
Tutor Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, August 20, 2021 from 11:00 to 1:00 with the service starting at 1:00.
Pallbearers will be Derek Williams, David Martin, Brant Garner, Chris Barefoot, A.J. Martin and Jacen Barefoot. Honorary pallbearers will be Calan Reeves, Anakin Barefoot, Jack Garner, Matt Martin.
Burial will be in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Pinedale.
Patricia Ann Tedford
WATER VALLEY - Patricia Ann Tedford, 61, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday August 21, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Everdale M.B. Church in Water Valley. Burial will follow at Bayson Chapel Cemetery in Water Valley Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of services.
MEMO, WILLIAMS MEMORIAL LOGO
Terrie Lynn Whitesides
SHANNON - 57, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Terrie Lynn Whitesides was born to her late father, Richard Lee Traylor and Willene Brandon on Sept. 26, 1963 in Lee Co.
Mrs. Terrie Lynn Whitesides is survived by her husband, Fost Whitesides, Sr. of 43 years. Her mother, Willene Brandon. Two sons; Christopher Allen Brandon, and Fost Whitesides, III, both of Shannon. Three sisters; Brenda (Willie) Ware of Plantersville, Dee Dee Traylor of Plantersville, and Connie (Calvin) Cayson of Plantersville. One brother; Richard Traylor, Jr. (Tasha) of Plantersville. Three sisters-in-law; Mae Ella Beene of Shannon, Kay Whitesides of Belden, and Brenda Whitesides of Plantersville. Three brothers-in-law; Ross Beene of Shannon, Robert Whitesides of Belden, and Willie Whitesides of Rasin, WI.
The visitation will be Fri., Aug. 20, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sat., Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mullins Cemetery in Nettleton with Pastor Gabe Jolly officiating. Please wear your face mask.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Tony Gaines
OXFORD - Tony Gaines, 80, of Oxford, MS formerly of Iuka, MS passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at his residence in Oxford. Tony was a member of Iuka United Methodist Church and a member of the Rotary Club. He attended and graduated for Iuka High School, The University of Mississippi, and retired in 2003 as a Financial Services Advisor. Tony enjoyed golfing, being on the water, and being on his boats. He was an avid Ole Miss sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Mary Helen Gillespie Gaines of Oxford, MS; his son, Tony Gaines (Julie) of Belden, MS; his daughter, Heather Gaines of Plano, TX; his sister, Mimi Spencer; and his grandchildren, Turner Mant Gaines, Hayden Gaines, Mary Grace Gaines, Elizabeth Gaines, Julia Fair Gaines, and Tony Gaines. He was preceded in death by his parents, Omar TUrner Gaines, Jr. and Myriam McArthur Gaines; and his brother, Ben Gaines. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 20, 2021 from 11am until 1pm at the Iuka United Methodist Church. Services are scheduled for Friday, August 20, 2021 at 1pm at the Iuka United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Prentiss Gordon. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Turner Gaines, Hayden Gaines, Nash Allen, Richard Clark, John Hendrix, Dick Penn, Roger Swanson, and Ben Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve DePriest, L.O. Bishop, Gene Jourdan, and John Moneti. Donations may be made in Tony's honor to the Iuka United Methodist Church, The Little Church, or to the donors charity of choice. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Marsha Jean Davis Bryant
RIPLEY - Marsha Jean Davis Bryant passed away at her home in Ripley, MS at the age of 66 on August 17, 2021. She was born October 10, 1955 to J.W. Davis and Jean Crum Davis in Ohio. She graduated college with a Associate of Arts Degree and married Richard Bryant. Marsha was was a homemaker and attended the Frist Baptist Church.
There will be no visitation or service at this time. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.
Marsha is survived by her husband: Richard Bryant of Ripley, MS; her daughter: Libby Bryant Havelin (Daniel) of Starkville, MS; two brothers: Wayne Davis, Louis Davis both of Ripley, MS; two sisters: Beverly Bridges of Ripley, MS, Linda Hill of Birmingham, AL; four grandchildren: Ella-Katherine Havelin, Caroline Havelin, Walker Havelin and Zoe Havelin.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Dale Thorton
FULTON - Dale Thorton, 83, passed away on August 18, 2021, at Home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO.
Evangelist Teresa Johnson Smith
RIPLEY - Evangelist Teresa Johnson Smith, 64, was born September 27, 1956 to Grace Bails and the late Gilroy Bails Sr. She departed this life on August 15, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. She confessed hope in Christ at an early age at Ripley Second Baptist Church in Ripley, MS. She attended Ripley High School and graduated in 1974 and then continued her education at Northeast MS Community College. She worked for the Department of Human Service in Chicago, IL, where she spent most of her adult life. She returned to Ripley, MS and made Flatwood Grove Church of the Living God her church home, where she served as Adult Sunday school teacher, District Home Mission President of the Global Pacific Diocese, Secretary of the Advancement Committee of the Global Pacific Diocese and also the founder of The Teresa Johnson Smith healing ministry. She leaves to cherish her memories; husband of 27 years, Johnie Smith, son Larry Johnson Jr. both of Ripley, MS. Grandchildren; Quacia Wilson of Ripley, MS., and Caleb Ross of Ashland, MS. Her mother; Grace Bails of Ripley, MS, brothers; Alfonso (Annette) Bails of Memphis, TN, Gilroy (Helen) Bails of Ripley, MS, Greg (Pam) Bails of Olive Branch, MS and one sister; Diane (Tony) Rogers of Ripley, MS., and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 from 12p-7p at Foster & Son Funeral Home. The family will be present from 5p-7p. The funeral service will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1p at Flatwood Grove Church of the living God, Blue Mountain, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to funeral service at the church. Interment will follow at Flatwood Grove Church Cemetery. Masks are required for visitation and service. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Clara Baswell
GUNTOWN - Clara Baswell, 77, passed away in Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her home after an extended illness. She was born on January 29, 1944 to Willie and Lucille West Floyd. On August 10, 1962 she married the late Rev. Frank "Sonny" Baswell and was married for 44 years until his passing in 2006. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She lived a life of service to others, always supporting her family and friends with love and creating laughter everywhere she went. She loved fiercely, she worshiped with her entire spirit and remained faithful even in the storm and never took anything for granted. Her personality was huge and the lives she touched are countless. We are all blessed for having shared this life with Clara; this remarkable loving and strong woman. Clara was a lifelong resident of Lee. CO. and was an active member of Refuge Church of the Lord Jesus Christ Baldwyn, where she worshiped Jesus and made many friendships along the way.
Due to covid private family services were held. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her two sons, Roy Lee (Jennifer) and Bobby Baswell both of Guntown; ten grandchildren, Allen Baswell (Leslie), Rebekah Curry (Mark), Jonathan Baswell (Lisa), Danielle Glisson, Samantha Baswell, Christy Pettigo (Stephen), David Baswell (Tia), Kaytlin Robertson, Abby Baswell and Bryson Baswell; step-grandson, Brent Martin; (12) great-grandchildren, Conner Baswell, Emily Baswell, Lee Campbell, Brackins Curry, Hunter Pettigo, Sophie Pettigo, Colby Baswell, AnnaBeth Baswell, Hazel Baswell, Easton Glisson, Jayden Stanford and Luke Floyd; three half-sisters, Dora Lee Thrasher, Ann Bonds and Susan Lewis; host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Baswell; her parents; her twin sister, Hat Thrasher; three brothers, Tommy, Junior, "Slick" Floyd; half-brother, Vert Pettigo; in-laws, Frank and Eviline Baswell; brother-in-law, Robert Baswell; three sister-in-laws, Dorothy Rowe, Helen Lambert and Shirley Henderson.
Special thanks to Melissa Stanford for her care and compassion during Clara's sickness.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Refuge Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, in c/o Roy and Bobby Baswell, 160 CR 951 Guntown, MS 38849.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Jimmy Dale Green
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA/FORMERLY OF TUPELO - Jimmy "Jim" Dale Green sadly left this world Thursday, August 5, 2021 in Greenville, South Carolina. Jim was born to Allen Wade and Blanche Green on June 2, 1949, in Tupelo.
Everyone who knew Jim, knows he lived his life with love and laughter. He was happiest when he was with his family and grandchildren, who will miss their "Poppy" and "Paw Paw" dearly.
He leaves behind many loved ones who will choose to honor his memory by living their lives to the fullest and holding family close.
He was preceded in death by both his parents and his twin brother, Jerry Green.
Jim is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 47 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Hatcher Green; a daughter, Jamie Green of Buena Vista, Virginia, and her children, Hannah and Aaron; a daughter Sara Green Thompson and husband, Ian of Simpsonville, South Carolina and their daughter, Grayson Ann "CrackerJack"; and a son, Jason Allen Green and wife, Maureen Green of Roanoke, Virginia and their daughter, Addisen "Peanut."
In addition, Jim is survived by his brother, Allen Wade Green and wife, Judy of Silver Hill, Alabama; sister Patricia Clayton and husband, Jimmy of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and a sister Saundra Dye and husband, Johnny of Tupelo, as well as his beloved pups, Tee and Dee.
A graveside service honoring Jim's life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Tupelo Memorial Park.
In remembrance of Jim's life, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Oak Ridge Christian Church, 1325 Fletcher Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Linda Richards
MANTACHIE - Linda G. Richards, 65, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Baptist Hospital in Booneville. She was born April 14, 1956, in Tylertown, MS, to E.A. and Callie Lee Orr Wylie. She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing. She loved camping, fishing, and cooking.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 21, at the Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. Mark Tutor officiating. Burial will be in the Boguefala Cemetery in Mooreville. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Jack "Doug" Richards; one son, Thomas Blankenship (Hilary) of Mantachie; two daughters, Jackie Joslin (Greg) of Mantachie, and Kathy Sullivan (Jeff) of Carthage. Three Brothers; three Sisters; Eleven grandchildren; Eighteen Great Grandchildren; and a host of other family members.
She was preceded in death by three brothers; three sisters; one great-grandchild; and her parents.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Olen Mitchell
TUPELO - Olen Mitchell, 74, passed away on August 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Annie Ruth McGregor
RANDOLPH - Annie Ruth McGregor, 74, passed away August 18, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Annie Ruth grew up in the Esperanza Community and attended Hurricane School. She married the love of her life, Gerald McGregor, in January 1962. She became a member of the Randolph Community where she spent her entire life raising her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many others. Annie Ruth worked at Brookwood for 18 years. When the grandchildren came along she quit public work and opened up her home to keep her grandchildren and many others. She was a member of Randolph Baptist Church. She was one of a kind, loved fiercely, and led by example in a quiet and gentle way. She was a great friend to all who knew her. Never wanting the attention on herself, she always took care of everyone else, even to her last moments.
Annie Ruth is survived by her husband, Gerald Wayne McGregor; two sons, Terry McGregor (Kathy) and Thomas McGregor (Penny); six grandchildren, Chesley McGregor (Callie), Nickolas McGregor (Caroline), Hope Edwards (Charles), Caroline Gilbert (Kevin), Jordan Edwards (Jordan), and Cathryn Dillard (Adam); six great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Kinsley, Miles, Lawson, Luke, and C.J.; and her sister, Martha Shettles (Charles).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Auther and Kate McCaine; and her two brothers, Rex and Jimmy McCaine.
Services will be Friday, August 20, 2021 at 2PM at Randolph Baptist Church with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Randolph Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Gilbert, Chesley McGregor, Nickolas McGregor, Adam Dillard, Jordan Edwards, and Charles Rainey.
Visitation will be Friday, August 20th 12PM until service time at Randolph Baptist Church.
Perry Rather
FULTON - Perry Daniel Rather, Sr., 63, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born March 22, 1958, in Fulton, to Dr. V.M. and Ruth Valentine Rather. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he enjoyed his Faithful Followers Sunday School Class. Perry started his work career in the produce section at Walker's Big Star, under Murl Walker, who taught him a lot about the grocery business. He then became a milk distributor for Barber's Milk for several years. He owned and operated Kwik Sak in Fulton for 20 years. The past several years, he was a constant figure at Dorsey Food Mart. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and running, especially with his beloved dog, Hank. He had many great experiences spending time with family and friends at Pickwick.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21, at the Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. Kevin Clayton and Bro. Tracy McMillen officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Pam Gillentine Rather; his mother, Ruth Rather, both of Fulton; one son, Daniel Rather of Iuka; one daughter, Alicia Rather Matus of Corpus Christi, TX; two grandchildren, Tyler Matus and Katelyn Matus of Corpus Christi, TX; two brothers, Mark Rather (Allison) of Water Valley, MS, and Chris Rather of Rockwall, TX.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Leslie Rather; and his father.
Pallbearers will be Vic Rather, Rush Rather, Clayton Gillentine, John Shannon Gillentine, Shae Collum, Seth Collum, and Jordan Gillentine.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Iseminger, Boyd Cowart, Don Leathers, DeWayne Johnson, Mark Brown, Jeff McNeece, Barry Thrasher, NT Clayton, and Eddie Drake.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at Bethel Baptist Church.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Martha Wilson
SALTILLO - Martha Fleming Wilson passed away on August 18, 2021 at her home in Saltillo. She was born on June 1, 1944, to Whit and Dora Fleming in Pontotoc. On May 28, 1963, she married Lavert Wilson and had four sons whom she loved dearly. She loved Elvis, going to thrift stores, and spending time with friends and family. She carried a special love for her caretaker and daughter-in-law Renee Wilson.
She is survived by her three sons Steve (Tina) Wilson, Terry (Tammy) Wilson, John (Renee) Wilson; five grandchildren Carissa (Daniel) Anderson, Holly (Nathan) Ford, Rachel Lair, Joey Lair, Madison Wilson; three great-grandchildren Vincent Anderson, Deryk Anderson, Jeffery Anderson, and special aunts Virgie (Frank) Haley and Minnie Neal Plunkett, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; one son Ronnie Dale Wilson; one granddaughter Chastity Wilson; and sisters Ann Collins, Shirley Sanders, and Diane Moody.
Visitation will be held 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday August 21, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Rodney Rodgers officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc. Services will be live streamed and recorded at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers will be Larry Collins, Tommy Haley, Joe McCoy, Jerry Stanford, Ray Stanford, and Wayne White.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Collins, Frank Haley, and Chris Nance.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Greg Buse
NETTLETON - Lawrence Gregory "Greg" Buse passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 55. Greg was born in Tupelo July 17, 1966, the son of Barbara and Paul Smith. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and the National Guard, retiring at the rank of Sergeant. Greg was an avid outdoorsman as shown by his passion for hunting and fishing. He also had an extensive knife and gun collection. Greg had a heart of gold and deeply loved his family.
He leaves behind his wife of 21 years, Teresa Buse of Nettleton; his mother, Barbara Smith of Plantersville; four children, William Michael Daugherty (Amanda) of Tupelo, Mary Elizabeth Swann (fiancé, Jeff) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Zachary Pierce Bennett of Nettleton and Cherokee Rose Buse of Nettleton; seven grandchildren, Nathaniel Lee Tidwell, Jasmine McKinna Pearson, Savannah Elizabeth White, Joseph Alexander Daugherty, Montyna Lashea Swann, Madalynn Paige Daugherty, and Joshua Isaiah Bennett; one great-grandson, Tyson Lee Tidwell; his siblings, Angela Denise Haynes (Mike) of Nettleton, Stanley Wayne Smith (Dee Dee) of Smithville, Brian Dale Smith (Erin) of Tupelo, and Melissa Buse of Marietta; three sisters-in-law, Kathy Christian (Eddie) of Endville, Cindy Buzan of Saltillo, and Regina White of Amory; his uncle, Donnie Dunaway of Nettleton; his aunt, Wanda Richardson of Richmond; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Joshua Bradley Swann; and his dad, Paul Smith; and his father-in law, Maxwell Daugherty.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Scott Witcher officiating. Burial will be in Maxey Cemetery. Services will be live streamed and recorded at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers will be Allen Richardson, Joseph Richardson, Brian Bell, Jason Rush, Phillip Hall, and Mike Sargent.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Enuice Suggs
ENID - Enuice Suggs, 80, passed away on August 18, 2021, at her residence in Enid, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Richard Castillo
TUPELO - Richard Castillo, 63, passed away on August 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO.
Sallye Crawford
SHANNON - Sallye Fields Crawford, 76, passed away on August 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on October 17, 1944, to the late Billy and Clara Owens Fields. She was the eighth of thirteen children. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age at Poplar Springs CME Church in Shannon, MS, where she was a very dutiful servant until she couldn't be.
Services will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11am at Poplar Springs CME Church in Shannon with Pastor Matthew L. Freeman Sr. officiating. Visitation will be today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors in Okolona. Professional services have been entrusted to Community Funeral Directors of Okolona.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her five children that she always did all she could to help, Wanda D. Fields of Shannon, Willie J. Crawford of Gulfport, MS, James Kevin Crawford of Shannon, Broderick Crawford of Shannon, MS, and Joan Crawford of Shannon; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and five siblings, Frank J. Fields (Junetta) and Sheila Fields of Kansas City, MO, Juanita Johnson and Tishe F. Mallett of Chicago, IL, and Marilyn Davis of Jackson.
Billy Luker
ABERDEEN - Billy Durance Luker, 72, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his residence in Aberdeen. He was born on September 19, 1948 to Melvin Durance Luker and Louise Posey Luker in Atmore, Alabama. Billy was a mechanic in the trucking business and also was an oilfield welder. He enjoyed fishing but most of all his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include seven sons, Leroy Schrock (Debbie), Marvin Schrock (Josephine), Ralph Schrock (Gail), Floyd Schrock (Regina), Jimmy Schrock (Elizabeth), Melvin Luker (Tina) and Wayne Luker (Amanda); six daughters, Frances Lee (David), Viola Vasser, Evelyn Luker (Edward), Maretta Lee (Nathan), Cora Clark (Ricky) and Lisa Hoover (Doyle); 43 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; five brothers, Charles Luker, Phillip Luker, Joe Luker, Edward Luker and Chester Luker; six sisters, Helen Lee, Wanda Faye Schrock, Bonnie Sue Luker, Judy Elaine Wise, Nadine Posey, Roxy Luker; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Billy is preceded in death by his wife, Geneva; parents, Melvin and Louise Luker; brothers, Tim and Mike Luker.
A graveside Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Luker Lee Cemetery in Aberdeen with Bro. Levi Lee officiating.
A wake will be held from Thursday evening until the service time on Saturday at the home of David and Frances Lee, 20723 Egypt Rd Aberdeen, MS 39730.
The funeral procession from the home of David Lee will depart for the Luker Lee Cemetery at 2 PM on Saturday.
Billy Slade
HAMILTON - Billy Euel Slade, 84, met his Savior face to face on August 18, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle, Columbus, MS. Born on July 8, 1937, in Carnes, MS, he was the son of the late Rev. William Albert Slade and Ava Reid Slade.
Billy grew up in a large family in Forrest County, MS and was a Class of 1955 graduate of Forrest County AHS. He married the love of his life, Vergie Smith Slade, on July 20, 1957, and they were blessed with 64 years of marriage. Over the years, he worked for Royster Fertilizer Co., American Colloid Co., and retired from Lane Furniture in Verona, MS in 2007.
A longtime member of Southside Baptist Church, Aberdeen, MS, he was a patient and humble servant who loved the Lord and demonstrated that love to everyone who knew him. He was the model of a strong Christian and leaves a legacy of steadfast faith in Christ.
Billy loved to study the Bible and teaching to others. He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, fishing, and working in his yard. He was a hard worker and enjoyed working with his hands. He loved to discuss the old days and visit with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A man who touched many lives, Billy will be missed by those who knew and loved him. His legacy of love will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.
Left behind to treasure his memory are his wife, Vergie Slade of Hamilton; his children, Larry Slade (Henrietta), Hamilton, Janet Cranford (Doug), Caledonia, MS, Sherry West (Ron), Hamilton, Terry Slade (Donna), Hamilton; grandchildren, Scot Slade, Brandon Angle (Kelly), Shea Slade (Summer), Kayla Pruitt (Casey), Whitney Watson (Dustin), Sierra Welch (Dylan), Kara Chaney (Brandon), Emilee Slade, Brian West (Molly), Trisha Foster, and Ryan Cranford; his sister, Bobbie Slade Duncan, Purvis, MS and brother Douglas Dwight Slade, McHenry, MS. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William F. Slade, Walter "Bud" Slade, Thomas "Gene" Slade, and his sisters, Bennie Slade Lawler, Donnie Slade Smith, Bonnie Slade Murphy.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 21 at 2:00 pm at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Aberdeen, MS with George Collins, Jr and Terry Benton officiating. Burial will follow in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, Lackey, MS with pallbearers being Scot Slade, Brandon Angle, Shea Slade, Casey Pruitt, Dustin Watson, Dylan Welch, Brandon Chaney, and Brian West. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandsons.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, August 20 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org.
To send flowers to the family in memory of Billy Slade, please visit our flower store.
Gerald Buckley
CHARLESTON - Gerald Buckley, 56, passed away Friday, August 06, 2021, at his residence in Charleston. Services will be on Saturday August 21, 2021 at Indiana MB Church in Charleston. Visitation will be on today for 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Indiana Church Cemetery.
Ora Jean Goliday
TUNICA - Ora Jean Goliday, 65, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at her residence in Tunica. Services will be on Saturday August 21, 2021 at 2pm at Bethlehem MB Church in Charleston. Visitation will be on today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Grenada.
Amanda Faye Millstead
BELMONT - Amanda Faye Millstead, 44, passed away on August 17, 2021, at DCH in Tuscaloosa, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Jennifer Shay Elzie
PONTOTOC - Jennifer Shay Elzie, 35, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021, with visitation walk through only, from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. There will be no service or interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Lt. Kenneth Miller
HOUSTON - Lt. Kenneth Miller, 74, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc in Pontotoc, MS. He was born September 25, 1946, in Coffeyville, Kansas to Daniel Lawrence Miller and Mildred Cunningham Miller. Lt. Miller served 7 years in the Navy and then transferred to the Coast Guard where he retired as a rescue helicopter pilot and a flight instructor. After retiring from the USCG, he worked 18 years for North Mississippi Medical Center's BioMedical Services.
Military Funeral Honors will be held Monday, August 23, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Criddle Miller of Houston; a son, Kenneth Miller, Jr. (Debbie) of Grand Bay, AL; a daughter, Cara Lynn Miller of Mukilteo, Washington; two grandsons, Will Miller and fiancé, Emily of Grand Bay, AL and Jake Miller of Grand Bay, AL; a sister-in-law, Linda Miller of East Hampton, New York; several nieces and nephews; a step-daughter, Jill Prisock (Dylan) of Strugis; three step-grandchildren, Jayla Riddle, Ava Prisock and Carrie Grace Criddle; one step-great grandchild, Briar Leigh Watkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Miller; sisters, Susie Miller and Sandy Miller; a step-daughter, Kelly Ann Criddle; a step-son, Scotty Criddle, Jr.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Shelby Jean Bell
PONTOTOC - On the late evening of August 16, 2021, at North MS Medical Center, Mrs. Shelby Jean Roberson Bell departed her life on earth for an eternal life in Heaven.
She was born January 18, 1943 to the late John Mitchell Roberson and Christanna Ball Roberson in Pontotoc County, MS. She professed hope in Christ at Cherry Creek MB Church of Ecru, MS at an early age. She later became a member of Naylor Chapel C. M. E. Church. Shelby Jean met the love of her life Henry Rex Bell. They joined in holy matrimony on September 5, 1971. They had two sons Ken and Kelvin Bell. Shelby Jean was known for having a deep affection for her family, talking on the phone, and always a smile on her face. It brought her great joy listening to her brother JB's gospel group sing. Shelby Jean was known for her loving personality. She never met a stranger and could hold a conversation with anyone she met. Shelby Jean had a strong work ethic. She worked to contribute to making a living for her family. Shelby worked at Keystone Manufacturing and Pontotoc Nursing Home for many years until her health failed.
Shelby leaves to cherish her memory Kelvin Bell, two grandchildren Antrell and Kellyann, one sister: Earentine Vaughn, three brothers: Elon Roberson, Herman (Earline) Roberson, JB (Gracie) Roberson, three sister -in- laws: Florine Roberson, Maxcine Roberson, and Martha Roberson all of Pontotoc, MS, one special niece who grew up next door: Angela Ray, and Alvis Vaughn a special nephew who was there to take her to wherever she needed to go, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and two special friends Irene Lindsey and Emma Lou Keys.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Rex Bell, one son Ken Bell, her parents: John Mitchell and Christanna Ball Roberson, father-in-law and mother -in-law: Willie and Delilah Bell, three brothers: Haywood Roberson, John (Bronk) Roberson, and MC Roberson, one sister Christine Green.
Visitation walk through will be Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Graveside service will be Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Interment will follow. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Jennie B. Wright
BELDEN - Jennie B. Wright was born on July 2, 1922, to the late Walter and Viola Baker Scales in Lee County, Mississippi. She was the third of three children. One sister, Mildred Scales, and one brother, Curtis Scales, preceded her in death.
She confessed a love of Christ at an early age at Blackland M.B. Church. She later joined Palmetto C.M.E. Church after she met and married the love of her life, Albert L. Wright. He preceded her in death. To this union three daughters and two sons were born: Pat, Daisy, Mary, Al, and Reverend Ernie. She was a loyal and devoted member of Palmetto C.M.E. Church, where she served as the Senior Choir president, Sunday School teacher, Usher Board President, Stewardess Board President, Missionary Hunger and Meals for Millions, Board of Christian Education member, Kitchen Ministry, and Evangelism and Human Concern. She was employed at NMMC for over forty years as a CNA. She was a graduate of Carver High School in Tupelo, MS. She was also a cheerleader for the Carver Blue Devils. Jennie loved people, and she especially loved her grandchildren. She was caring, polite, considerate, generous, affectionate, patient, understanding, loving, and forgiving. She would go out of her way to make others feel special, to make them happy, or feel more confident in themselves.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory: her five children, Pat Berry (Walter), of Tupelo, MS, Daisy McShan (Willie) of Belden, MS, Mary Bolden of Belden, MS, Al Wright of Belden, MS, and Reverend Ernie Wright (Hazel) of Belden, MS; two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Cotton (Charles) of Chicago, IL and Myrtle Collins (Eddie) of Jacksonville, FL; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones, and friends.
Visitation walk through will be Friday, August 20, 2021, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Service will be Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Palmetto CME Church. Face masks required and CDC guidelines will be enforced. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Palmetto CME Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Earline Vance
LAS VEGAS - Earline Vance, 86, passed away on August 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Thomas McCollum
TUPELO - Thomas "Buddy" V. McCollum, Jr. passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Green Houses in Tupelo, MS. He was a husband, father, grandfather and most recently great-grandfather but to everyone he was our Daddy Buddy - the steadfast patriarch who loved hard and never turned down a dessert or missed an opportunity to nap. "Are you my buddy?" was his go to question for any of his kids and was always met with a laugh. He loved a cup of coffee (anytime of the day), a long walk and telling a good story.
Buddy was born on February 17, 1933 to Thomas and Annie McCollum. He married the love of his life, Pearlie Rene Miller and had two children, Donna Rene and James Terry. He worked the majority of his life at Hardin's Bakery. After retiring he worked renovating houses and found a love for painting. He would even end up painting his grandchildren's bedrooms as they grew. Buddy was a member of Monument Drive Baptist Church.
The family is forever in gratitude for the staff at the Simmerson Green House at the Traceway Retirement Community for the loving care taken of our Daddy Buddy during this last year and a half.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna McCollum Worley and her husband Hubert of Jackson, MS, and his grandchildren, Hubert "Bert" F Worley III (Brittany) of Germantown, TN, and Camille Worley Pittman (Key) of Columbus, MS. He leaves behind his brother, Paul Thomas of Guntown, MS. He leaves his four great grandchildren, Thomas Pittman, Anna Joyner Worley, Sadie Rene Pittman, and Emily Worley. He also leaves his brother-in-law Albert Heidel, his nieces Tonya Heidel Lipscomb (Drew) and Kim Heidel Leathers (Brian) along with many great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his brothers, Billy and Bobby, his sister, Agnes, his in-laws, Turner and Eula Rae Miller, and his sister-in-law, Sue Miller Heidel. He is also preceded by his son, Terry McCollum - a hardship no parent should have to endure.
Due to COVID, a private burial for the family will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Lee Memorial Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
