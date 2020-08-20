Chester B. Lipsey
OKOLONA – Chester B. Lipsey, 93, passed away on August 18, 2020, at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Charles William Ray Snider
AMORY – Charles William Ray Snider, 56, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his home in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1 PM at Harvest Time Church of God at 289 West 8th St, Pontotoc, MS.
Hester Craine
HOLLY SPRINGS – Hester Craine, 82, passed away on August 20, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Gladys Marie Boone
BALDWYN – Gladys Marie Boone, 95, passed away on August 19, 2020, at her home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Mike Merritt
PONTOTOC – Mike Merritt, 49, passed away on August 20, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Susan Thomas Lucero
PLANTERSVILLE/TUPELO – Susan Thomas Lucero, 73, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at North Ms Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a private day chosen by family at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER at associatedfuneral.com.
Donald Hackathorn
NEW ALBANY – Donald Hackathorn, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, North Mississippi in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Glenfield Memorial Park with Glenfield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Due to Covid 19 no visitation will be held. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park.
Billy Dale Moore
BALDWYN – Billy Dale Moore, 58, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12-2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Tommie Jean Fowler
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Tommie Jean Fowler, 78, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Sunday, August 23, 3:30 p.m. at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 23, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL.
Vernedia L. Robinson
TUPELO – Vernedia L. Robinson 87 passed away at the Diversicare Health Care Center in Tupelo, MS on August 13, 2020.
A member of Ebenezer M. B. Church where she once served as Sunday School Secretary, on the Usher Board, Choir, Missionary Society and Kitchen Committee. Served in the Springhill District Association until her health failed.
She received her education at Lowe’s School in Guntown, MS and a retired employee of Columbian Rope Company.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Porter’s Memorial Park with Pastor Stephen C. Traylor, officiating, Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of condolences can be made at www.grayson-porters.com.
She is survived by her brother: James Knowles and his wife Naomi, a special niece and nephew: Latanya Knowles, James Knowles, a special great-nephew: Jaylen Knowles Beeks all of Guntown, MS and a host of other nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Archie Eugene Williams
ABERDEEN – Archie Eugene Williams, 88, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his residence in Aberdeen. He was born September 14, 1931 in Columbus, MS to Archie Camie Williams and Eunice Elizabeth Lee Williams. He lived most of his life in Aberdeen, MS. He was a retired pharmacist and worked many years for Senters Drug Store. Mr. Williams was a Mason. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and served as a Medic in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Aberdeen First Baptist Church. Graveside Services with Masonic Rites will be Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with John Ray Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife Mary Betts Williams of Caledonia, MS; one daughter Shirle’ Williams Bruce of Columbus, MS; four sons Allan Ray Williams (Pam) of Valdosta, GA, John Martin Williams (Sharon) of Hamilton, MS, Thomas Eugene Williams (Samantha) of Lackey, MS and Archie Burton Williams (Julie) of Frankfort, Michigan; eight grandsons J. R. Williams, Dustin Bruce, Matt Williams, A. J. Williams, Nick Williams, Donnie Williams, Tyler Eugene Williams, and Taylor Williams; one granddaughter Amber Williams Pugh and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Teffeteller, Bobby Stockton, James Stockton, Billy Herndon, Dr. Arthur Brown and Dr. Ben Woodson . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Uncle Bunky’s Children in care of Woodland Baptist Church, 3033 Ridge Road, Columbus, Ms. 39705 or the charity of your choice.
Billie M. Gaillard
TIPPAH COUNTY – Billie M. Gaillard, 91, passed away on August 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Mary Jane Wheeler
BOONEVILLE – Mary Jane Wheeler went to be with our Lord on August 19, 2020, and is reunited with her mother, father, and brother. Mary Jane was born in Jackson, MS, on September 1, 1937.
She grew up in Wheeler, MS. She spoke about how much she enjoyed time that was shared with her father, J.B. Wheeler, at her Uncle George Oakley’s store there. Pleasant days were spent with a Coke from the drink box and watching the local checker players. They would often walk to the Wheeler Post Office, visiting with neighbors and friends along the way. Mary Jane graduated from Wheeler High School and remained a member of that community for many years. She was a faithful member of Wheeler Baptist Church and attended with her mother, Christine Oakley Wheeler, and her father. She loved the church and the people there who were so warm and caring.
In recent years, Mary Jane was a resident of Longwood Community Center, where she was a kind friend to the residents and staff and was known to be very attentive to the needs of her roommates.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her father, James Buel “J.B.” Wheeler, her mother, Ruby Christine Oakley Wheeler, and a brother, James Oakley “Jimmy” Wheeler. She is survived by her nieces, Myra Wheeler of Saltillo, MS, and Pam Wheeler Jordan of Mooresville, N.C.
In consideration of the current Pandemic, a private graveside ceremony will be held on a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Longwood Community Living Center, 200 Long Street, P.O. Box 326, Booneville, MS 38829.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
James Hershel Spencer
BOONEVILLE – James Hershel Spencer, 84, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Ms Care Nursing Facility in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Wolf Creek Cemetery in Booneville. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. -12:30 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Booneville.
Larry Rob Barnes
TUPELO – Larry Rob Barnes, 65, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his sister’s residence in Tupelo. A candlelight vigil will be held this evening at 8 PM at Robins Fields. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 6 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 PM – service time at Tupelo Chapel. Private burial will follow.
Bertha Lee Hankins
TUPELO – Bertha Lee Hankins, 63, passed away on August 19, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Mary Jean Holliday
ABERDEEN – 83, passed away on Thurs., Aug. 13, 2020 at her residence in Aberdeen.
Mary Jean Holliday was born to her late parents, Henderson Gillespie and Atleaner Fuller on July 10, 1937 in Mississippi. Mary Jean Gillespie moved to Chicago and lived there 30 years. After she retired, she returned back to Mississippi.
Mary Jean Holliday is survived by one son; Adolphus Gillespie of Okolona. Two sisters; Mary Louise Macklin of Chicago and Charity Scott Rogers of Aberdeen. Four brothers; Lundy Gillespie (Willa) of Chicago, Henderson Gillespie (Hazel) of Chicago, Lee Gillespie (Belinda)of South Ben, Indiana, Willie C. Gillespie of Chicago. There are also three children and six great-great grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri., Aug. 21, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are mandatory. The service will be Sat., Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Hebron MBC Cemetery with Rev. Fredrick Orr officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Donny Morrow
MANTACHIE – Donny Irvin Morrow, 73, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his home in Mantachie.
Donny is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Costelle Morrow.
He was preceded in death by his father, A.R. Morrow; his two infant brothers, John and Phillip; his maternal grandparents, Mr. R.F. and Mrs. Edna Nanney; and his paternal grandparents, Mr. John and Mrs. Renie Morrow.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, at the Walton Cemetery with family only in attendance. There will not be a public visitation. Dr. John Adams will officiate the service.
McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, per his mother’s request, donations may be given in Donny’s memory to Mantachie First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 159, Mantachie, MS 38855.
Condolences may be shared with the Morrow family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Darry Mitchell
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Darry Mitchell, 67, passed away on August 19, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
