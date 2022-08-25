TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Byron Fabien Hicks, Jr., Corinth
Dolly Faye Wade Morrison, Guntown
Archie Lee Scott, Sr., Tupelo
Joe Sheffield, Mantachie
Dolly Faye Wade Morrison
GUNTOWN - Dolly Faye Wade Morrison, 65, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022 @ 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Moriah Holiness Church in Guntown, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 26, 2022 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 111 Water Street Baldwyn, MS Family and friends may sign the guestbook @ www.agnewandsons.com.
Byron Fabien Hicks, Jr.
CORINTH - Byron Fabien Hicks, Jr., 44, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Memorial services will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Archie Lee Scott, Sr.
TUPELO - Archie Lee Scott, Sr., 76, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on August 27, 2022, Saturday at 1:00 at Kimble Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 5:00 until 7:00 at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the J.W. Porter's Chapel. Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park with Military Honors.
Joe Sheffield
MANTACHIE - Joe Paul Sheffield, age 92, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his home. He was born December 23, 1929, in Mantachie to Zeke and Ruth Boren Sheffield. After his high school graduation he attended Mississippi State University where he earned a degree in agricultural engineering and Ole Miss where he earned his degree in civil engineering. Joe also extended his studies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Joe proudly served his country four years of active duty in the Air Force and then 26 years in the Air Force Reserves, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Following his discharge, he began his civil engineering career with the Mississippi Highway Department, now known as Mississippi Department of Transportation in Jackson, where he and his family lived for 20 years. In 1989, they moved back to their hometown of Mantachie where they lived the past 33 years. Joe was known as a good hearted man with remarkable wisdom. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Joe leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Frances Devaughn Sheffield; two children, Bill Sheffield and wife, Sheri, of Roswell, Georgia and Chris Sheffield of Mantachie; two grandchildren, Carlin and Susanna Sheffield; and a brother, Bill Sheffield, of Clinton.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Taylor Todd and Rev. Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Inurnment will follow at the church columbarium. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time at the church. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
