Tony Hooper
HOULKA - Tony Burrell Hooper, 70, passed away on August 19, 2021, at UAB hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Mr. Hooper was born in Lupton City, Tennessee on October 7, 1950, to Homer Burrell Hooper and Dorothy Jean Kirkpatrick Hooper. He worked as a furniture factory worker and he was a member of Houlka First Baptist Church in Houlka, Mississippi.
Memorial Services will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Houlka First Baptist Church with Bro. David Blackwell officiating.
Tony Hooper is survived by his daughters, Christy Warren of Guntown, MS., Aja Hughes of Jackson, MS., and Cassidy Hooper of Houlka, MS; his sister, Donna Wheetley of Oakland, TN; his grandchildren, Josh, and Kenzie Bailey of Guntown, MS and Ethan, Caleb and Denver Hughes of Jackson, MS.
Tony Hooper is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Regina Hooper, one son, Zachary Hooper, and his grandparents, John and Mattie Kirkpatrick and Homer and Connie Hooper.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to: St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Baby Kaiden Kemari Weaver
OXFORD - Baby Kaiden Kemari Weaver, one month, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at home in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, August 29, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Yocona Cemetery Taylor. Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of services.
Roy Brunson
BYHALIA - Roy Brunson, 73, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021 2:30 at Clayton Cemetery 6200 Hernando Rd Holly Springs. Walk Through Covid Guidelines will be followed Mask Required for visitation. Visitation will be on Friday, August 27, 2021 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Rebecca Cook Woods
TIPPAH COUNTY - Rebecca Cook Woods, 41, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at her residence in Walnut. Services will be on Monday, August 30 at 3 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, August 30 from 12 noon to 3 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Woods family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Annie Marie Givhan Salters
BELDEN - Missionary Annie Marie Givhan-Salters was born on March 23, 1940 unto the late Willie (Bud) Givhan and Birdie Mae McBride Givhan. She attended College Hill School and Ecru School in Pontotoc County. She worked in manufacturing for several years. She loved cooking, sewing, interior decorating, and had a real passion for fashion.
Marie was married to the late James Marshall Scott and from that union came two children. She later united with the late Rufus Salters. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and united with Chapel Grove Holiness Church. Her services for the Lord included the Usher Board, Pastor's Aide President, Mothers Board, & Kitchen President until her health declined. She departed her earthly life on August 18, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, Mississippi.
Memories will live on in the hearts of her loving daughter Missionary Doris Rogers and devoted son Deacon Willie (Sharon) Scott, six bonus daughters; Betty (Obie) Fox, Z'Kiya Jones, Samantha (John) Westbrook, Kimberly (Robert) Montgomery, Mildred Crayton, and Tamika (RL) Mitchell. Her siblings, Zeola Meadows and Raymond (Louise) Givhan. 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Two special friends, Ollie Penson and Joyce Smith. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Marie was proceeded in death by her parents , two brothers, Louis Meadows and Ellis Meadows, seven sisters, Bessie Roemack, Emma Lee Rogers, Alice R. Dennis, Lola Hill, Mable Clifton, Irene Clifton, and Leona Givhan Davis. Visitation will Friday, August 27, 2021 5-7 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 28, 2021 at H. L. Coleman Convention Center in Tupelo, MS. at 1:00p.m. Burial will be in Chapel Grove cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Kenneth Ryan Richardson
TUPELO - Kenneth Ryan Richardson, 50, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2:00p.m., Graveside at Richardson Cemetery in Guntown, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 4-6p.m., Walkthru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
Neovia George Lipsey
NEW ALBANY - Neovia George Lipsey, 68, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2021, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Services will be on Sunday, August 29, 2021 2:00 at New Birth Community Church. Visitation will be on Saturday August 28, 2021 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany in charge of services.
Mrs. Dale Thornton
FULTON - Dale Thornton, 83, passed peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. She was born June 27, 1938 to Byron & Frances Singleton Thornton. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER has charge of arrangements. She is survived by her children, Teresa Thornton Davis (Steve) of Savannah, GA, Mark Thornton (Rachel) of Fulton, MS. She has 10 Grandchildren and 24 Great Grand-Children. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Junius Bronson (JB) Thornton, and one sister Gerry Singleton. Our family at Associated is honored to serve the Thornton family in their time of grief. You may leave condolences by clicking on the Tributes link.
Derrick Guntharp
AMORY - Derrick Guntharp, 52, passed away on August 26, 2021, at his home in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Richard Earl Mitchell
CHARLESTON - Richard Earl Mitchell, 35, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at his residence in Las Vegas. Services will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2pm at Mt Zion MB Church in Charleston. Visitation will be on today from 3pm - 5pm at Community Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Mt Zion MB Church.
Earvin Lamont Hykes
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - Earvin Lamont Hykes, 51, passed away on August 23, 2021, at Atlanta Medical Center in Atlanta, GA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors of Okolona.
Jimmy Cummings
BOONEVILLE - Jimmy Cummings, 57, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at home in Dennis. Services will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12-2 at Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Old Booneville Cemetery.
Harleigh Rose Scroggins
BENTON COUNTY - Harleigh Rose Scroggins, 1 month, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at her residence in Ashland. Services will be on Sunday, August 29 at 3 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 29 from 1 PM to 3 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery near Ashland. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share condolences with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Climet Christine Banks Topp
BELDEN - Climet Christine Banks Topp, 70, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Courtyard Nursing Home in Fulton, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2:00 at Porter's Memorial Park, Tupelo, MS. 38804. Visitation will be on Walk-Through Viewing 4:00 until 6:00 at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary. Online condolence can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com.
Glenn Glover
TUPLEO - Glenn Glover, 71, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Ms. Services will be on 2pm Friday, 8/27/21 at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on Friday at 1 pm to service time at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - MIDTOWN TUPELO. Condolences may be left at associatedfuneral.com and click the tributes link. Our family at Associated are very grateful and honored to have been chosen to serve the Glover Family.
Truman Lindsey
BALDWYN - Mr. Truman W. Lindsey, age 75, passed Monday, August 23rd at his residence. He was born on February 23, 1946 in Red Bay to Earl and Nellie Wigginton Lindsey. Truman was retired from MDOT and a Baptist. An avid fisherman, he loved to trade, taking care of his farm animals, and gardening. Funeral Services were held Thursday, August 26th, at 2 pm in the Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Burial followed in the Hills Chapel Cemetery. Brother Ray Guin officiated and Truman's sons, Rodney and Bradley shared moments of reflections. He leaves his wife, Barbara Sheffield Lindsey, 1 daughter, Selena Ragsdale of Blue Springs, 3 sons, Rodney Lindsey (Patsy) of Mantachie, Bradley Lindsey (Lisa) of Mooreville, and Jordan Lindsey of Baldwyn. He also leaves his siblings: 3 sisters, Benny Sue Watts (CA) of Kirkville, Eva Garner (James) of Belmont, Faye King of Mooreville, 1 brother, Jimmy Lindsey (Sue) of Mantachie, 5 grandchildren: Amanda Jackson (Nathan) of Marietta, Michael Lindsey (Anna) of Mantachie, Alivia Lindsey of Mooreville, Jonathan Whitt of Houston, and Dekota Shelby of Blue Springs, 4 great grandchildren. Truman was preceded by his brothers, Lee Lindsey, James Lindsey, and infant sibling. He was also preceded by his brother in law, JC King. Friends and family time was Thursday at 11 am in the Chapel of Peace State Room of Associated Family Funeral Home, 109 Rankin Ext Tupelo, MS 38801. (662)260-5100. To leave memories or condolences please log on to associatedfuneral.com and click the tributes link.
Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Lindsey family.
Kimberly Russell
NEW ALBANY - Kimberly Jo Russell, 34, went to her heavenly home on Monday August 23, 2021, after a long and difficult battle with her health. She was born July 4, 1987 to Betty Foster Jarvis and her biological father, Rowland Atwood. Then, at age 2, Kimberly was adopted and raised by James S. Russell.
The last five years of her life, she came to know and love her bonus dad, Jeffery F. Jarvis to whom she lovingly referred to as her "Pops."
She was a 2005 graduate of Myrtle Attendance Center. After graduating she went to work for Ashely Furniture Company in Ecru until her health failed her. Kimberly enjoyed sewing and painting as a favorite pastime. She was a kind and gentle spirit and gave a lot of her time to help others. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Services for Kimberly will be 2:00pm Saturday, August 28, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Eugene Stockstill officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon till the start of the service at 2:00, also at United. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park.
She is survived by her parents, her adopted father, James Russell, her bonus dad, Jeff Jarvis; two sisters, Audri Russell of New Albany and Michelle Stokes of Pontotoc; two brothers, Brady Russell and Charley Hall, both of New Albany; grandparents Peggy Russell, Ronnie and Deborah Jarvis, and Robert and Charlotte Foster.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather Robert Owen Russell.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Mike Monaghan
LEADHILL, ARKANSAS - Thomas Michael "Mike" Monaghan, 54, died on Aug. 19, 2021 of Covid at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Mo. Mike was born on March 19, 1967 in Marks, Ms. to Wilma Winter and Jimmy McNeer. He grew up in Clarksdale, Ms. and graduated from Coahoma County High School in l985. Mike worked for Friedman's Jewelers before becoming disabled. He loved his adopted residence in the Arkansas Ozarks. A Baptist, he enjoyed western movies, reading Louis L'Amour books and country and western music. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Garrison "Cathy" Monaghan in 2015; his mother, Wilma; his adoptive father, Pete Monaghan and a brother, Michael Scott Monaghan. His local Aunts are Patsy W. Wilson (George), Tennie Winter and Joan Bobbitt (Harvey) all of Tupelo. Mike is also survived by his son, James Monaghan (Jennifer), his daughter, Anna Monaghan and his special friend, Raymond all of Leadhill, Ark. a sister, Sue Livington of Pearl, MS and his birth father, Jimmy (McNeer) Pappa.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, August 28, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Smith officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time on Saturday only with a reception to follow in the funeral home dining hall. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Annie Ruth Kirksey Coker
TUPELO - Annie Ruth Coker passed away at her home on August 25, 2021.
A member of Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church where she was faithful in serving as the Church Secretary, President of the Senior Choir and a member of the Herion of Jericho.
A retired employee of Hunter Sadler.
Walk-Through Viewing will be held at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 4:00 until 6:00.
Grave-Side Service will be held at Mt. Pleasant M. B. Church Cemetery at noon on Sunday, August 29, 2021 with the Pastor Henry L. Vaughn, officiating . Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be serving the Kirksey/Coker Family.
Online condolence can be made to the Coker family at www.grayson-porters.com.
She is leaving behind her devoted children, Carolyn (James) Easley of Ridgeland, MS., Ervie Gene Coker, Jr. of Tupelo, MS., one sister, Elizabeth McCoy of Detroit, MI., the in-laws; Annie Mae (John) Perkins, Toby (Connie) Coker, Darrnell (Valerie) Scott, two grandchildren; six great grand children and other relatives.
Paul Steven Lindsey
UNION COUNTY - Paul Steven Lindsey, 65, resident of Burnsville, passed away August 24, 2021.
A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mr. Lindsey will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mr. Lindsey was born May 5, 1956 in New Albany to the late James Clifton Lindsey and Helen Moore Lindsey of Myrtle. He was a graduate of Myrtle High School and was employed with Tennessee Valley Authority where he assisted in the building of the Tombigbee Waterway.
A Christian and true Patriot, Mr. Lindsey will be remembered for his love of collecting civil war memorabilia, hunting for artifacts, and sharing a good joke or story with anyone he met. He will be missed by those whose lives he touched most.
Those left to cherish his memories include one daughter, Kim Ogle(Jared) of Lexington, KY, one son, Steve Lindsey of New Albany, one sister, Mary Foley(David) of Cotton Plant, three grandchildren, Ty Ogle, Addison Lindsey, and Paden Lindsey, four nieces, Jessica Haley, Amanda Baird, Audra Ash, and Tonya Shakelford, and a special friend, Carolyn Lindsey.
He is preceded in death by one brother, Jesse Lindsey and one nephew, Craig Foley.
The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Lindsey family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Lula Jean Graham Rutherford
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Lula Jean Graham Rutherford, 94, was born on June 28, 1927 to Authur Graham and Aysie Lee Williams Graham in Blue Mountain, MS. She confessed hope in Christ at an early age and united with Palestine Baptist Church. She later united with Beulah Hill Baptist Church. She was a faithful member, serving as Sunday School Secretary, choir member and usher until her health failed. She graduated from Union County Training School in 1947. She was united in marriage to the late Ozell Rutherford and to this union five children were born. 3 daughters: Jean (Michael) Love, Joan (Larry) Williams both of Pontotoc, MS, Earnestine (Wesley) Ford of New Albany, MS; two sons: Charley Chuck Rutherford and Arthur Butch Rutherford both of Blue Mountain, MS; 2 bonus children: Ellie H. (Tonnie) Rutherford of Peoria, IL and Mary J. (Lee) Rucker of Blue Mountain, MS; 5 grandchildren: Charles (Amp) Rutherford of Blue Mountain, MS, Timothy (Amanda) Simmons of New Albany, MS, Donnie (Sheena) Ford of Ripley, MS and one loving granddaughter, Miracle Rutherford of Saltillo, MS.,11 great-grands, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 from 12 noon to 7pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS with the family present from 5p-7p. A funeral service will be Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11am at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Academy Cemetery, Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
Rev. JC Landreth Murphree
MYRTLE - Brother Murphree passed away at the age of 92 on August 23, 2021 at his home in Myrtle, MS. He was born June 16, 1929, in Bruce, Mississippi. He loved spending time with family and he loved Jesus.
His Visitation will be August 28, 2021 from 12:00 until the funeral starts at 2:00 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church in Myrtle, MS. Interment will be at the Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, MS.
He is survived by his wife: Margaret Sudduth Higgason Murphree; two daughters: Brenda Stepp (Garry), Robin McDonald (Joe); five sons: Robert Young (Suzy), David Wilkerson (Donna), Steve Wilkerson (Tammy), Wesley Higgason (Mache), Mark Higgason (Brandy); two granddaughters; 14 other grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter.
Brother Murphree was proceeded in death by his wife: Mildred Murphree; his parents: Jesse Cleve and Etta Murphree; his brothers: Curt Murphree, Jack Murphree; one sister: Elvie Brown.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Kerry "K-boy" Lanning Saylors
SMITHVILLE - Kerry "K-Boy" Lanning Saylors, 70, finished his earthly course and began his new life in Heaven on August 21, 2021. He was born on June 7, 1951, in Booneville, MS, to the late Archie Saylors and Gladys Moore Saylors.
K-Boy grew up in Blackland Community of Prentiss County with a large family. He had three brothers to contend with all the time, one of which couldn't pronounce his name, thus the nickname, K-Boy. He learned early the value of family, relationships, and that you need to laugh often in order to enjoy life. Before high school, he received the prestigious nomination by his peers of "Mr. Junior High", a title which he was proud. He graduated from Wheeler High School in 1970. During his senior year at Wheeler, he was on the basketball team which captured the State Championship and he also earned the honor of class Valedictorian. K-Boy furthered his education, by attending North East Community College and lastly he attended Mississippi State University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.
A patriot, he served in the Mississippi National Guard, Baldwyn unit for four years from 1970-1974. He began his career at Wax Company in 1975 and in 1981 he began his lifelong career at Dow Agri Sciences until he retired in February of 2018. K-Boy loved his job as he got to travel all over, sell agriculture products, and meet all kinds of people from different walks of life. He worked hard for his family and enjoyed being a great provider for all.
He married his sweet heart, Elizabeth "Libba" Gray Saylors, on April 1, 1973, and together they were blessed with a large family. With over 48 years together, he and Libba had a great marriage and their home was always full of love. They welcomed anyone and always loved them as their own. K-Boy was a fantastic Pappaw to many and a great husband and best friend. He was down to earth and always did his very best to embarrass his wife, children, their friends, and any other innocent by stander in his range. He often gave people nicknames, which he would never forget even years later.
To know him was to love him. He always made others smile and it was like he was addicted to making you laugh. If you were down, he was the best medicine you needed. A jokester, he loved pulling pranks on people and he always lit a room with his jolly spirit. A member of Meadowood Baptist Church, K-Boy loved the Lord, his church members, and was very active in his Sunday School Class. A man with heart for others, his faith was strong and when asked, he gladly officiated 3 marriages with Bro. Lloyd Sweatt's assistance. He emanated light and showed Christ's love by serving and loving on others.
K-Boy liked to listen to 70's music and Gospel, especially any sung by Elvis. In his free time, he liked to play basketball, golf, and grow vegetables, especially sweet corn that he sold at the Smithville Market for several years. He also cherished his family's heritage in Prentiss County, especially the history around the Blackland Cemetery and the Camp Ground United Methodist Church Cemetery. On August 5, 2021, he made the journey with his grandkids to the cross raising at Blackland to ensure the proud heritage legacy lives on in his family. The cross raising was initiated by K-Boy's brother, Deryl.
He had the uncanny ability to make you feel so special and appreciated. His life mission seemed to be to make others happy and smile. It seems as though he had an epiphany for his life's story when he was quoted in his high school yearbook saying "If a man insisted always on being serious, and never allowed himself a bit of fun and relaxation, he would go mad or become unstable without knowing it."
There is no doubt K-Boy lived out his life's mission. He will be missed dearly yet his friends and family know that he will be eagerly awaiting for their arrival, with a couple of good pranks hidden in his wings.
Left behind to treasure his memories, are his soul mate, Elizabeth Saylors, Smithville; daughters, Sharla Saylors Jones (Chris), Amory, Laura Saylors Gibson (Justin), Smithville; son, Willie Lopez, Robinsonville, MS; grandchildren, Lex, Jax, Annie Rhea, and Lyrix; brothers, Deryl Saylors (Brenda), Booneville, and Manfred Saylors (Joy), Booneville; nieces and nephews, Matt, Carrie, John, Sarah, Heather, Stephen, Deanna Stephani, Teresa, Tracy, Paul and John.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dean Saylors.
A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 3:30 pm, at Camp Ground United Methodist Church Cemetery, in Iuka, MS, with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Pallbearers will be Justin Gibson, Chris Jones, Lex Gibson, Jax Gibson, Deryl Saylors, Manfred Saylors, Willie Lopez, Sam Mitchell, Rick Stevenson, Buddy Carlisle, Steve Randle, Lee Barnett, Billy ward, Mason Laney, Cooper Laney, Jarrett Mitchell, Matthew Mitchell, Paul Saylors, Terri Cartwright, Randy Calvery and Ralph Glover.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Northeast Community College Scholarship, Cross of Christ - Monroe County, or the Blackland Church Cemetery Fund.
Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Lee Saunders
TUPELO - Lee Austin Saunders, 30, departed this life unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Verona. Lee was born in Tupelo on June, 26, 1991 to Sherman Lee Saunders and Tarra Veazey Marshall. He graduated from Shannon High School and attended EMT School at Itawamba Community College. He worked several years as a landscaper for Total Lawn Care before joining Loomis-Wells Fargo as a Armed Guard and Driver. A simple man, Lee enjoyed the outdoors especially spending time at Coonewah Creek/Bottom. He was quiet and tender hearted and loved collecting guns, knives, gadgets, flags of all kinds. Lee enjoyed listening to music. He found God through his deep roots in the Jewish faith.
Services will be Private. A time of Visitation and Reflection on Lee's life will take place today, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 5 PM-7PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Friends and family are welcome to drop by. Holland Funeral Directors is assisting the family.
Lee leaves behind his mom and dad, Tarra "Tess" Veazey Marshall and Gary Marshall; his father, Sherman Lee Saunders and his wife, Lola of High Point, North Carolina; his daughter, Kelli McNutt and her mother, Niki Dunn of Tupelo; his sister, Ginny Dickey of Tupelo; a step sister, April Wilson of Dothan, Ala. and his nieces, Ava and Emma Wilson of Dothan.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Eunice Quinn
IUKA - Eunice Page Quinn died peacefully in her sleep at her "home" in Charleston Place Assisted Living (Fulton) on August 26, 2021, while surrounded by family and loved ones. Born in the "original" roaring 20's, Eunice Page was delivered at home on February 4, 1920 to William H. Page and Dotha May Rast Page. She married her husband, John Edward Quinn on December 24, 1936 where they lived together on their family farm in Tishomingo County until his death in 1984. Edward and Eunice had four children, Janette Quinn Carr (Eural, deceased) of Iuka, Larry Quinn (Linda) of Fulton, Rick Quinn (Sharon) of Corinth, and Vickie Quinn Greenway (Doug) of Tupelo; ten grandchildren, Gary Carr (Carrie) of Olive Branch, Regina Carr Adams (John) of Saltillo, Phillip Carr of Iuka, Greg Quinn (deceased of Corinth), Brian Quinn (Emily) of Fulton, Matt Quinn (Jessica) of Corinth, Jordan Quinn (Angel) of Corinth, Tyler Quinn (deceased of Corinth), Will Ramsey (Kelci) of Booneville, Cody Ramsey of Olive Branch; eighteen great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins. Eunice would quickly share that the Bible was her favorite book, and reading it was her favorite pastime before her eyesight dimmed. She fiercely loved her God, her family, and her friends. She lived on her family farm in Iuka until Charleston Place Assisted Living in Fulton became her "home" seven years ago. In recent years, another favorite pastime was watching over 1800 family pictures that played continuously on her computer. She was a beloved member of Mt. Glory Baptist Church in Iuka. Sincere gratitude goes to Charleston Place employees who loved "Ms. Quinn" as family until her final day and also to Sanctuary Home Hospice (specifically nurse Jessica) who excelled in caring so beautifully. In addition to her husband, parents, grandsons, and son-in-law, predeceased loved ones include her siblings Allie Page Keith, Robert Page, Florence Page Solomon, Millard Page, and Olen Page. Due to Covid concerns, there will only be a family graveside funeral at the Rutledge Salem Cemetery in Iuka on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10am, with Doug Greenway (beloved son-in-law) officiating. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Eunice's grandsons, Gary Carr, Phillip Carr, Brian Quinn, Will Ramsey, Matt Quinn, Jordan Quinn, and Cody Ramsey. Heavenly pallbearers will be Greg Quinn and Tyler Quinn. Donations may be made in Ms. Quinn's honor to the Sanctuary Home Hospice in Tupelo, MS. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Celeste Ross Holland
BOONEVILLE - Celeste Chantale Ross Holland, 31, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born in Tupelo on August 21, 1990. Her loving parents are Randy Ross and Suzzette Stallings.
She enjoyed cooking, especially baking. Her family loved her teacakes and cheesecakes. She loved the mountains and putting puzzles together with her husband, Bryan. Celeste cherished time with her husband and daughter and also spending time with all her family. Prior to being office manager at the family business, Booneville Trucking, she worked at Magnolia Cardiovascular and Thoracic Clinic in Corinth. She enjoyed her work with the clinic and made a lot of lifelong friends. Her beautiful smile will be on the hearts of all her loved ones.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Tuscumbia Baptist Church. Bro. Rex Bullock and Bro. Jack Whitley will be officiating. A time of visiting will be Friday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 PM and also on Saturday from 12:00 PM until service time. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan Holland, and daughter, Adlee Jace Ross. She also leaves behind her mother, Suzzette Cosby Stallings (Ralph) of Booneville and her father, Randy Ross of Baldwyn, her brothers, Keenan Ross and wife, Hailey, and Braxton Ross and wife, Jade, all of Booneville, her sisters, Robin Stallings Satcher of Tupelo, and Stacy Stallings Kulikowski (Stephen) of Diamondhead, MS, grandmother, Patsy Cosby, and great-grandmother, Maedell Cosby, all of Booneville. Aunts, uncles, and nieces and nephews that are survived by her are Mitzi Cosby Sullivan (Will) of Baldwyn, Jennifer Cosby Cummings (Scotty) and Tina Henderson (Sammy) all of Booneville, Zack DeVaughn, Darby DeVaughn, Kaden Ross, Gavin Kulikowski, Easton Ross, Luke Ross, Logan Kulikowski, Mason Ross, Paisley Ross, and Greyson Ross.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, FL Cosby; grandfather, Larry Joe Cosby; great-grandmother, Marie Crowe; grandmother, Geraldine Ross; grandfather, Jim Ross; and aunt, Heather Ross Mitchell.
Pallbearers will be Keenan Ross, Braxton Ross, Ethan Cummings, Stephen Kulilowski, Zack DeVaughn, Wesley Robinson, and Marc Smith.
Memorials and donations may be made to the Adlee Ross Trust Fund at any Renasant Bank.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Dr. Jimmy D. Akers
STARKVILLE - Dr. Jimmy D. Akers passed away on August 23, 2021 at his home.
He was born in Nimmons, Arkansas on November 20, 1936, to the late Donald and Louise Akers. He attended the University of Arkansas, and Mississippi State University where he received his masters and doctorate in electrical engineering. He served 21 years in the United States Army, and taught in the electrical engineering department at MSU, retiring in 2000. During his tenure at MSU, he served as the faculty advisor for the Vietnamese Club, Amateur Radio club, and was also selected by Mortar Board as Professor of the Year in 1997.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he served as technical director for the televised Sunday morning services. He was on the board of governors of the Wesley Foundation. He was also a Gideon and Mason. His hobbies were amateur radio, photography, astronomy, and wood working.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sara Fridenberg Akers, and wife, Betty Ajax Akers, and brother, Noel Akers.
Survivors include three sons; Phil Akers and Steven ("Tiny") Akers of Starkville, and David Akers of Largo, FL.; two daughters, Amy Crigler (Sid) of Starkville, and Alicia Rast (Richard) of Columbus; 8 grandchildren: Connor Akers, Kenton Akers, Carley Dunaway, Coleman Crigler, Chandler Arick, Patricia Reeves, Richard Rast, Jr., Meghan Wells, Codi Wallace, and 10 great grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service with immediate family present.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the ALS Association, LA/MS Chapter, 14241 Coursey Blvd, Ste A12 # 374, Baton Rouge, LA, 70817, or First United Methodist Church TV Ministry, 200 W. Lampkin, St., Starkville, MS 39759.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Vollie Thompson
VERONA - Vollie Thompson, 82, passed away on August 26, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
Larry Newcomb
SHANNON - Larry Newcomb, 60, passed away on August 26, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Robbie Fay Culver Strawbridge
AMORY - Robbie Fay Culver Strawbridge, 82, passed away on August 26, 2021, at her residence in Amory, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Kevin Ray Hester
UNION COUNTY - Kevin Ray Hester, 44, passed away on August 25, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Sharon Jeffreys
COLUMBUS - Sharon Jeffreys, 76, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at her home. She was born April 10, 1945, in Tupelo to Benjamin (Jiggs) Monts and Martha Jewel Kelly Monts. She graduated from Shannon High School in 1963. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Stephens United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, cross-stitch, crocheting, knitting and fishing. She was an avid New York Yankees fan, all things Mississippi State and an avid animal lover. She loved spending time with her family and her 18 year old cat, Mystic, who will miss her greatly.
Services will be 2:30 PM Friday at Plantersville United Methodist Church with her nephew, Tom Monts officiating. Burial will be in Plantersville Cemetery. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim Jeffreys of Columbus; two daughters, Amy Bostick (Heath) and Angie Jeffreys all of Columbus; two grandchildren, Rachel Bostick of Oxford and Heather Bostick of Columbus; her sister-in-law, Joan Parmer (Win); her brother, Tommy Monts, Sr. of Plantersville; her niece, Lisa Wadley (Bob); her nephews, Tom Monts (Alicia), Kelly Monts (Melinda) and Mike Parmer (Julie); a host of great nieces and nephews and their families and many precious cousins on both side of the family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Sandra Temple Monts.
The family would like to thank Dr. Karissa Boyd and staff and The Infusion Center staff at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus for their care and compassion.
Memorials may be made to Plantersville United Methodist Church, American Cancer Society or an animal charity of your choice.
Visitation will be 2 - 2:30 Friday at the church.
