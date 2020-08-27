Jess A. Powell
UNION COUNTY – Jess A. Powell, 43, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his residence in Magee. Graveside Service will be Tuesday, September 1 at 1 PM at Liberty Baptist Cemetery in Union County. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 1 from 12:30 to 1 PM at Liberty Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Powell family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
James “Jim” Rutherford
TUPELO – James “Jim” Rutherford, 91, passed away on August 24, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Desoto County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
John Lee “Sonny” Townsend
OKOLONA – 79, passed away on Mon., Aug. 24, 2020 at his residence in Okolona, MS.
John Lee Townsend was born to his late parents, Johnnie M. Townsend and Kayree Gill on March 10, 1941 in Chickasaw Co. Sonny was a construction worker and a farmer during his long life.
John Lee “Sonny” Townsend is survived by his wife, Margie Dean Ware-Townsend of 52 years of Okolona. Six daughters; Veronica Townsend and Shanta Townsend, both of Okolona. Sally Wright (Shanley) of Shannon. Latonya Stewart (Ralph) of Pearl, Lisa Gates of Byron, MS, and Shirley Williams of Grand Rapid, Michigan. Two sons; Lilton “Tony” Gates (Tracy) and Tavarus Townsend (LeSonia) of Okolona. Three brothers; Fred L. McClendon Sr., L.T. McClendon (Johnie) of Nashville, and Jackie B. Edwards of Shannon. Two sisters; Carolyn North (Dwight) and Faye Holcomb both of Nashville. There are also 23 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
The visitation will be on Fri., Aug. 28, 2020 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required.
The service will be Sat., Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Jolly Chapel with Rev. J.D. King officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Rommie Johnson
SHANNON – Rommie Johnson, 75, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 am, Graveside at St. John Church Cemetery, Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk-thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Martha Faye Woodson
TUPELO – 61, passed away on Thurs., Aug. 20, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Martha Faye Woodson was born to her late parents, Earnest Woodson and Emma Jean Boone on February 28, 1959 in Chickasaw County. She was also a graduate of Okolona High School.
Martha Faye Woodson is survived by two sons; Torian Woodson of Atlanta, Ga and Tyrone Spencer Brown of Oxford, MS. Two sisters; Edna Knox-Brinston of Gary,Ind. and Anita Woodson-McEaddy of Memphis, TN. One brother; Dan Williams of Detroit, Michigan.
The visitation will be Fri., Aug. 28, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are mandatory. The service will be at 11:00 a.m. at Clarks Chapel Cemetery. Face masks are required.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Georgia Mae Parks
NEW ALBANY – Georgia Mae Parks, 80, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Diversicare in Tupelo. Private services will be on Sunday, August 30, 2020 private at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday 12:00 Noon – 1:45 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Jamisom Grove Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home Of New Albany is in charge of services.
Virginia Cavender Benton
AMORY – Virginia Cavender Benton, 90, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor Nursing Center in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Cleveland Jones
COFFEEVILLE – Cleveland Jones, 95, passed away on August 26, 2020, at Grenada Living Center in Grenada. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Martha Dickson
BRUCE – Martha Hipp Dickson, 93, of Bruce passed from this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born on June 30, 1927, Martha was a daughter of the late Dwight M. Hipp and Virgie Yancy Hipp. Martha graduated from Sarepta High School in the early 1940’s. The year 1946 brought about major change in her life, this country girl packed up and moved to the growing city of Memphis Tennessee, a place she would remain until 1990 with many memories made along the way. Martha was employed with Dealers Industrial Power Company as a bookkeeper for an expansive thirty- three years before retiring. Martha enjoyed taking care of children, and did so with her husband Ray by her side at Ardmore Baptist Church. She further tended to the needs of the Boy Scouts in Memphis Troop #304 as a den mother for thirteen years. As the years passed by Martha and Ray returned home to Bruce, a place they would remain until Ray’s passing and Martha’s move to Traceway Manor in Tupelo. Martha’s home had an open door policy, meaning her door was always open for anyone needing a place to sleep or a meal to eat. When Martha was not looking after the needs of others as she so often did, she could be found playing a hand of cards or navigating through a board game. In addition to her activities, Martha enjoyed genealogy and the knowledge she gained from tracing the family tree. She kept her mind sharp by authoring dozens of letters and poems. This loving lady will be greatly missed by her family, and the many lives she touched along the way. Martha did not simply pass away, she held in her soul the cure to death, a relationship with Jesus Christ. She worshiped Him when she was able at Shady Grove Methodist Church.
Martha leaves behind an expansive family to carry on her legacy of love and devotion towards others: one son Ray (Janice) Dickson, Jr of Bruce; two daughters: Nancee Kay (Ron) Ratliff of Tupelo, and Paula Lundgren of Sardis; grandchildren: Timothy Dickson, Suzanna Dickson, Ryan Lundgren, Brad Lundgren, Kimberly Estes, Alicia Coggin, Rhonda Jolly, and Michael Ratliff; six great grandchildren: Brittany Farag, Kelly Coggins, Austin Jolly, David Jolly, Jeramiah Estes, Justin Lundgren, Lauren Jolly, and Trey Ratliff; five great great grandchildren:Taylor McGregory, Wesley Lundgren, Aidan Lundgren, Logan Russell, Hannah Russell, and ; five great great great grandchildren The funeral service remembering Martha’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in the chapel of Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce with Bro. Lannis May and Bro. Michael Ratliff officiating. David Farag, Bard Lundgren, Justin Lundgren, Ryan Lundgren, Wesley Lundgren, and Trey Ratliff will carry Martha to rest in the Bruce Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial donations be given to Creative Learning Center at First Baptist Church of Bruce. Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman is honored to serve the family in helping make arrangements remembering Martha’s life. Online condolences may be composed at parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com.
Jean Williams
FULTON – Martha Jean Williams, affectionately known as “Mama Jean,” 68, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. She was born February 10, 1952, in Fulton to James Elbert and Ruby Othel Adams Stanford. She retired from Bell South after 30 years of service and was currently the office manager of employee services for the Morgan White Group. She was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Survivors include three sons, Chris Williams (Vickie) of Aberdeen, Michael Williams of Smithville, and Eric Williams of Oxford; one daughter, Susan Williams of Flowood; one brother, William Stanford (Anne) of Fulton; one sister, Vickie Stanford of Jackson; the father of her children, Charlie Williams, of Aberdeen; and seven grandchildren, Lyndsey, Cole, Blake, Taylor, Paris, Kadence, and Adalyn Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Don Stanford.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with Jean’s family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Justin Breedlove
MANTACHIE – Justin Adam Breedlove, 37, went to heaven on August 26, 2020. He was born October 21, 1982, to Steven Hall Breedlove and Marilyn Ann Spradling Breedlove. He worked as a cashier at Cracker Barrel in Tupelo before becoming disabled in 2011. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Ole Miss Rebels and the New Orleans Saints, and loved playing basketball with his kids while his health permitted. He also enjoyed going to the movies with his wife. He had a kind and generous heart, and was, most of all, the best dad anyone could ever want.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Bert Harper officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Tabbitha Breedlove, of Pontotoc; his children, Cameron Breedlove of Guntown, and Riley Breedlove and Isabelle White, both of Pontotoc; his sister, Stefani Breedlove of Tupelo; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Patricia and Arlis Lee Warren, Sr.; a brother-in-law, Arlis Warren, Jr.; his best friend, Jonathan Wilburn; and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hoyt andLaura Mae Breedlove, and Willie and Bennie Spradling; his uncle, Kelly Wade Spradling; a sister-in-law, Letisha Warren; and an aunt, Janice Bratcher.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Wilburn, Shawn Odom, Cameron Breedlove, and Ray Flynn.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the Breedlove family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Mildred Underwood Tucker
MANTACHIE – Mildred Underwood Tucker, 99, passed away on August 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Annie Bell Franks
ABERDEEN – Annie Bell Franks, 64, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at Southeast Hospital in Dexter, MO. Services will be on Sat, Aug 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, Aug 28, 2020 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
