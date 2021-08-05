Carolyn Michelle Deen
IUKA – Carolyn Michelle Deen, 48, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at her residence in Iuka. Services will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at First Pentecostal Church Iuka, MS. Ludlam Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Christy Renea Wilkins
TISHOMINGO – Christy Renea Wilkins, 40, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on August 6, 2021 at Iuka First United Pentecostal Church Iuka, MS beginning at 4:00 p.m. Ludlam Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Visitation will be on August 6, 2021 prior to funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Fawn Grove Cemetery, Mantachie, MS.
Maureen Faiella
TUPELO – Maureen Faiella, 62, passed away on August 4, 2021, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Latasha Rena Brownlee
BLUE SPRINGS – Latasha Rena Brownlee, 44, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Kingdom Taker, 1000 Lawndale Drive, Tupelo. Visitation will be on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Lawrence Grimes
NETTLETON/CAROLINA COMMUNITY – Lawrence Grimes, 74, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at his residence in Nettleton/Carolina Community. Services will be on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 3:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 8, 2021, from 1:30 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Keyes Cemetery, Itawamba County, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Dorothy Mae Hampton
ASHLAND – Dorothy Mae Hampton, 77, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Samuel Chapel M B Church Cemetery, MS 5, Ashland. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Mary Alice Moore
ABERDEEN – Mary Alice Moore, 74, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Chapel – N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 4-6 p.m., walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Nancy Walters
TUPELO – Nancy Walters, 73, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 2 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Monday, August 9, 2021 from noon – service time at the funeral home.
Deborah Evans-Bell
FULTON – Deborah Evans-Bell, 58, passed away Monday, February 8, 2016, at her residence in Fulton. Services will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 1pm at St Matthew Church, Fulton. Visitation will be on Friday August 6, 2021. Register book signing only at Community Funeral Directors- Nettleton.
Frederick Danny Mays
CORINTH – Frederick Danny Mays, 68, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Private services will be on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Patterson’s Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
Shirley Robertson
AMORY – Shirley Robertson, 63, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2pm at Burns Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 5pm – 7pm at Community Funeral Directors – Okolona. Burial will follow at Burns Cemetery.
Ronald John “Rolo” White
PEACEFUL VALLEY – Ronald John “Rolo” White, 50, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenbrier Cemetery.
Phyllis C. Newton-Stacy
NEW ALBANY – Phyllis C. Newton-Stacy, 63, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at U.T. Methodist in Memphis. Services will be on Sat. 9/08-2021 @1:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Margaret Martin
HOUSTON – Margaret Ann Thompson Martin, 79, passed away on August 4, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Mrs. Martin was born in Houston, Mississippi on January 23, 1942 to her father, Howard Thompson, and her mother, Maylene Higginbotham. She was raised by her stepfather, Jessie Franklin Foster. She was retired office manager at Dr. Edward Gore’s office and was a member of Houston First Pentecostal Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M. at Houston First Pentecostal Church.
Services will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Houston First Pentecostal Church with Rev. Kenneth Wilson and Rev. Wayne Flake officiating.
Burial will follow at Ellzey Cemetery in Calhoun County, MS.
Margaret Ann is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Jim) Anderson of Houston; her son, Keith (Tootie) Martin of Houston; her stepbrother, Roy (Joyce) Foster of Nettleton; her grandchildren, Brittany (Charlie) Lambert and Corey (Katie) Anderson and her great-grandchildren Ava Margaret Lambert and Maylie Anderson.
Margaret Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Billy Lee Martin, and one grandson, Billy Keith Martin Jr.
Pallbearers will be Hulon Vance, Keith Cole, Rick Knox, Jeremy Murphree, Jerry James and Kenny Clemons.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Edward Gore and Doug Griffin.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
W. D. Whitehead, Jr.
TUPELO – Walter Delphi Whitehead, Jr., 86, died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. W.D. was born in Plantersville on October 3, 1934 to Walter Delphi and Mary Bell Suggs Whitehead. After graduating from Plantersville High School, he served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. During his four years, he became the youngest Staff Sergeant. In 1965, he married the former Betty Carol Adams and they were married over 50 years before her death in 2015. After 42 years as an Electrical Engineer, W.D. retired from WTVA in 2006. In his spare time he enjoyed working the vegetable garden and fruit tree orchards. W.D. was a member of the Memorial Providence Covenant Grove Baptist Church.
W.D. is survived by his son, Michael Whitehead and his wife, Sherry of Tupelo; grandchildren, Joey Dunaway of Plantersville, Jamie Dunaway and his wife, Shanna of Ozark Community, Walter “Wally” Dunaway and his wife, Nikki of Mooreville, Bailey Whitehead, Dylan Whitehead, and Ethan Whitehead all of Tupelo; thirteen great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Delphi, Sr. and Mary Bell Whitehead; his wife, Betty Carol Whitehead; one daughter, Diane Dunaway and one infant sister.
Private graveside services with Military Honors will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Center Hill Cemetery with Rev Jeff Martin officiating. Services will be available to watch at peguesfuneralhome.com on August 8, 2021.
Pallbearers will be Michael Whitehead, Dayton Parker, Ricky Pate, and Joey Dunaway.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wendell Robinson, and Colin Greenwood.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Billy D. Moore
PALM BAY, FLORIDA/AMORY – Billy Doil Moore, 69, began his new life in Heaven on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Born in Itawamba County, MS, on January 18, 1952, Billy was a son of the Late Lon Moore and Ruby Allred Moore Davis.
Billy grew up in Itawamba County and attended school in Fulton. Billy served in the Mississippi Army National Guard for many years in defense of this great county. He married his sweetheart, Judy Berry, on July 16, 1971, and together they were blessed with a son and fifty wonderful years of marriage. Billy was a hard working provider, working as a certified master mechanic at Blue Bell Manufacturing and later Red Capp Industries. Before retirement, he worked in maintenance at Gilmore Memorial Hospital. Even outside of work, he was always tinkering in his shop and never met a mechanical challenge he could not solve.
He was a Christian who believed in God and the power of prayer. His family was his pride and joy; enjoyed camping and traveling with his wife and going to live wrestling events with his son. Billy loved the company of others; he never met a stranger and had a sense of humor that never failed to make people laugh. At the same time, he was never afraid to let you know exactly how he felt. He was a lifelong animal lover; his fur baby Sadie and grand dogs Fey and Nyx brought him years of joy and more than a few shredded carpets.
His closest friends included Cliff Tubb, Alan Coleman, Dewayne & Junior Pickle, and Delbert Elledge. Billy was a Master Mason and member of the Richmond Lodge in Itawamba County. Billy was a Mississippi boy to the bone; He enjoyed Old Country Music, Mississippi catfish, Ole Miss Football and his pride and joy, his 1971 Ford show truck.
Billy was a devoted husband and father that loved his family, his county and life in general. All the wonderful years of memories will be cherished by his family and the legacy of his love will live on in the hearts of others. He will be missed greatly.
He is survived his is loving wife, Judy Moore, Palm Bay, FL; son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Amanda Moore, Palm Bay; sister, Bobbie Vann, Tupelo; sister-in-law, Addie Bell Moore, Carolina community; brother-in-law, Russell Lamb, Carolina community; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Robert Davis; grandfather, Etheon Allred; sister, Emojeane Lamb; and his brother, Lonnie “Junior” Moore.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Amory Historical Society Cemetery with Bro. Mike Tucker officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday morning, from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the funeral home in Amory.
Memorials may be given to the Amory Humane Society (amoryshelter.com) or The Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Lula Mae McGaha
CORINTH – Lula Mae McGaha, 73, passed away on August 5, 2021, at her daughter’s hone in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Charles Pegues
TUPELO – Charles Pegues, 41, passed away on August 4, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Ruth Ann Nash
CHARLESTON – Ruth Ann Nash, 48, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Baptist Medical in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 1pm at Jerusalem MB Church. Visitation will be on Friday Aug 6, 2021 from 4pm – 6pm at Community Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at NewTown Cemetery.
Zelma Loague
FULTON – Zelma Thornton Loague passed away in the early hours of the morning Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo where she had resided the last three years. She was born October 11, 1933, the daughter of John Thomas and Mae Bell Franks Thornton and grew up in the Ryan’s Well Community of Itawamba County. She married Johnny J. (Joe) Loague after his return from service in Korea, and they made their home in the Hopewell-Keys Community, where they were faithful members of Hopewell Baptist Church.
She worked many years for Blue Bell Manufacturing and later for Reed’s Manufacturing, where she was supervisor. But she is best known for her cooking, her sewing, her quilting, her gardening, and her love of ceramics. She had her own kiln and made hundreds of ceramic pieces which she freely gave to family and friends. She was kindness itself, always soft spoken, and always with a smile on her face. While Alzheimer’s robbed her of her memories, the memory of her will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Dulaney and his wife, Katherine, of New Albany; her granddaughters Denise Mitchell and her husband, Jay, of Corinth, and Hollie Moffatt and her husband, Joe, of Tupelo; great-granddaughters Kate Mitchell of Corinth, Sadie Harbor and her husband, Josh, of Olive Branch, and Ivy Lauren and Natalie Moffatt of Tupelo. She is also survived by her sisters, Lois Owens of Sherman, and Luna Steward of Fulton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Loague, on October 29, 2018; her parents, John Thomas and Mae Bell Thornton; a sister, Ruby Mitchell; and three brothers, Verlon, Charlie, and Ceburn Thornton.
A funeral service remembering and celebrating her life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 7, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Jackie Gray and Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jay Mitchell, Joe Moffatt, Josh Harbor, Roger Dale Loague, Dennis Mitchell, and Donald Petty.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Magnolia Manor for their loving care.
Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Danny Murphree
BUCKHORN – Danny Buford Murphree, 70, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Danny was the most loving father that thought the world of his children and grandchildren. He was a man of many trades over the years, but his time was most enjoyed hunting, fishing, or on the CB radio. No matter which of those things he was doing, he most likely had a good buddy by his side and a cold Dr. Pepper in his hand. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Danny is survived by his daughter, Gaye Winter(Mark); son, Danny Wayne Murphree(Heather); grandchildren, Hayden, Leah Grace, Gabe, AnnaLynn; special friend, Donna Ferguson; brothers, Donald Murphree and Stephen Murphree; sister, Elisabeth Lance; and a host of loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gladys Murphree; mother, Trudie Murphree; brothers, Lynn Murphree and Laborn Murphree; and sister, Charlotte Maxey.
Services will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 12PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Lane Galloway and Bro. Danny Washington officiating. Burial will follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Hayden Winter, Landon Murphree, Doug Bennett, Brad Hogue, Chris Pettit, and Bub Collums,
Honorary Pallbearers: All his beloved hunting and CB radio buddies.
Visitation will be Friday, August 6, 5-8PM at the funeral home and Saturday, August 7, 11AM until service time at the funeral home.
