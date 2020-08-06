William “Tink” Murphy
BOONEVILLE – William “Tink” Murphy, 68, passed away on August 5, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Willie Lipsey, Jr.
PLANTERSVILLE – Willie Lipsey, Jr., 64, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 pm at Plantersville Community Center. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 2-5 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsins.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Ronnie Edward Wells
UNION COUNTY – Ronnie Edward Wells, 58, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at his residence in New Albany. Private services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Charlie M. Agnew
BALDWYN – Charlie M. Agnew, 72, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his residence in Baldwyn. Services will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Zion Memorial Garden in Guntown. Walk through visitation will be on Friday, August, 7, 2020 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Joe Earnest Boxx
BALDWYN – Joe Earnest Boxx, 64, passed away on August 2, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Joe Earnest Boxx was born to his late parents, Bessie Mae Ivy and Fred Boxx on Sept. 12, 1955 in Houston, MS.
Mr. Joe E. Boxx is survived by one daughter; Makella Rochelle Lenoir of Prairie. Two brothers; Bishop L.C. Boxx (Kathleen) and Elmen Boxx both of Prairie. Four sisters; Annie Mae Montgomery (Lyndon) of Cedar Bluff, Lucille Montgomery (James) of Cedar Bluff, Diane Boxx of Cedar Bluff, and Linda Ward of Cedar Bluff. There are also three grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri., Aug. 7, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the Williams Memorial chapel with a walk-in/walk-out policy. Masks are required. The service will be Sat., Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Plain Church Cemetery with Bishop L. C. Boxx officiating. Safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Ella Jean “Tut” Barnett
BALDWYN – Ella Jean “Tut” Barnett, 74, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Baldwyn. Walk through visitation will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Paul Nolan
NEW ALBANY – Paul Nolan, 77, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital New Albany. He was born May 20, 1943 in Bruce, MS., to Eulet and Mary Clark Nolan. He was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church. He was retired Principal of Myrtle School and former Assistant Principal of East Union School. He was a member of Oaks Country Club Golf Association. He was a member of the Union County and Mississippi State retired teachers associations and Past-President of Mississippi Professional Educators (MPE). He died 1 week before his 54th wedding anniversary.
Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Irwin officiating. There will be a drive-through visitation from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Myrtle School. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Janice Coffey Nolan; 2 sons: Chad Nolan (Kim) of New Albany and Matt Nolan (Beth) of Saltillo; 1 sister: Betty McNeal (William) of Hickory Flat; 2 brothers: Johnny Nolan (Bonnie Kay) of Boston, GA., and Donny Nolan of Myrtle; and 3 grandchildren: Caleb Nolan, Austin Fitts, and Ellie Fitts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother: Gerald Nolan; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: James and Geraldine Coffey; and 1 brother-in-law: James Major Coffey.
Pallbearers will be Steve Higginbotham, Sonny Tate, Elvis Thomas, Bill Brewer, Hal Hughes, Bob Darden, and Robert Merritt. Honorary pallbearers will be the Myrtle Quick Stop group, Oaks Country Club Golf friends, Ron Scott, Sid Priest, John Weeden, Sam Dowdy, and Ken Basil.
The family requests memorials to the Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or Myrtle Attendance Center Paul Nolan Scholarship Fund.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Hoyt Ray Floyd, Sr.
BALDWYN – Hoyt Ray Floyd Sr., 74, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and he was a Pentecostal.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Floyd; 5 children, Timothy Floyd, Hoyt Ray Floyd, Jr., Julia Pullman, Kathy Gonzalez and Cynthia Floyd; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother, Jerry Floyd; sister, Jewel Blaylock; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Myrtle Odum Floyd; one grandchild; siblings, Archie Floyd, Bobby Floyd, Raymond Floyd, Sammy Floyd, Ruby Calamies, Loretta Blaylock and James Floyd.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m.
Jimmy Dale Torrence
SALTILLO – Jimmy Dale Torrence, 74, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on June 16, 1946 to John Torrence and Margle Leathers. Mr. Torrence spent most of his working career in a furniture factory. Later on, he went out on his own with his wife and began their own furniture business. He married the love of his life, Bettye Torrence, 55 years ago in April. Mr. Torrence enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be a Private Graveside Service at the Booneville Cemetery for the immediate family on Saturday, August 8, 2020 with Bro. Cody Stephens officiating. The services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Bettye Torrence; one son, Chris Torrence (Mary); two brothers, Billy Roger Torrence (Sue) and Johnny L Torrence (Libby); one brother-in-law, Charles Tomlinson; one sister, Betty Swan (John); and one sister-in-law, Drayanna Maxcy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jimmy Dean Torrence; one sister, Majell Tomlinson; and half-brother, Bobby Maxcy.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tim Starling
MANTACHIE – Timothy Lee Starling, 55, met his Lord and Savior on the morning of August 5, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Tim was a resident of Diversicare of Tupelo for many years. Tim was born on March 13, 1965, to Mary Starling. Tim was a loving and caring husband, daddy, son, brother, son-in-law, and friend. He enjoyed his nursing career at NMMC in the ER, Intensive Care Units, the flight crew, and NurseLink until becoming disabled. He loved volunteering at the Mantachie Fire Department where he was able to give back to the community and people that he really loved. He was a member of Mantachie First Baptist Church where he served on many committees and AWANA. Tim will be deeply missed by all that loved him.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 7, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Dr. John Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery.
Tim is survived by his wife, Renae Funderburk Starling; his two devoted daughters, Minda King and husband Josh of Calera, AL, and Miranda Starling of Mantachie; his granddaughter, Fiona King of Calera, AL; his two brothers, Gary Starling (Kathy) of Trussville, AL, and Rodney Starling (Kristy) of Amory; his mother-in-law, Helen Funderburk, and brothers-in-law, Jimmy, David, and Mark Funderburk, all of Mantachie; his aunts and uncle, Pat Robbins and Bobby and Sarah Hardin, and Sue Smith; and his beloved peek-a-boo princess, Roxie.
Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Starling; his father-in-law, Lyndon Funderburk; and his grandbaby angel.
Pallbearers will be his brothers, brothers-in-law, and nephews.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with the Starling family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Hal Sanders
DUMAS – Hal Sanders, 76, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born November 13, 1943 in Marks, MS to Robert Pitts Sanders and Lois Chrestman Sanders. He was a twenty-two year veteran of the U.S. Army- National Guard. He was a faithful member of the American Legion Post #72 and had served as past Commander and past Adjutant.
He retired from Bellsouth after thirty years. He had served as the Union County Veterans Service Officer and the Emergency Management Director, before his health forced him to retire.
He loved outdoors and staying busy. When younger, he coached youth soccer and served with the Mississippi State Soccer Association.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Vista Memorial Park with Bro. Russell Fletcher officiating. The American Legion Post #72 will conduct military honors. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Memorial Gardens in Lyon, MS. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Pierce Sanders; one son, Hal Kevin Sanders (Wendy); one daughter, Kimberly Higgins (T.J.); one sister, Bobbye Jean Sanders; three brothers, Herman Sanders, Paul Sanders and Doc Sanders; and three grandchildren, Sanders Higgins, Thomas Higgins and Ty Sanders.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Elizabeth O’Bryant, Agnes Sides, Ruby Grace Sanders and Maxine Scruggs; and three brothers, Tommy Sanders, Chuck Sanders and Willie Mack Sanders.
In honor of Mr. Sanders’ service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his funeral service.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Alan Lee Upchurch
OXFORD – Mr. Alan Lee Upchurch, 72, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Mississippi State Veteran’s Home in Oxford, MS. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Rocky Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Shipp Cemetery in Oxford, MS. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. In accordance with guidelines issued by the State of Mississippi, social distancing guidelines will be followed and face coverings should be worn. If you or someone living with you is experiencing fever, cough or other symptoms related to COVID-19, have tested positive for COVID 19 or are awaiting test results for COVID 19, we kindly ask that you do not attend.
Born in Lafayette County, MS to the late Herman Franklin and Pearl Lou Christman Upchurch, Private First-Class Upchurch served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired as a Boiler Technician Supervisor from the University of Mississippi. Alan enjoyed fishing and playing dominos, cards and bingo. He was a family man and a member of Toxish Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS.
Mr. Upchurch in survived by his wife, Janice Thweatt Upchurch of Oxford, MS; a daughter, Karen Upchurch Callahand of Water Valley, MS; Kenneth Upchurch and his wife, Bridget, of Oxford, MS and four grandchildren, Noah Callahand, Logan Callahand, Parker Callahand and Hagen Upchurch.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Upchurch’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shipp Cemetery Fund c/o Larry Overstreet, 1212 Adams Ave., Oxford, MS 38655.
In honor of Mr. Upchurch’s service to our country, the flag of the United States Army will be flown at Waller Funeral Home.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
